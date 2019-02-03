Patrick Mahomes went from longshot to MVP

Opinions were decidedly mixed when the Kansas City Chiefs traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington and elevated second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the starting job. There was no denying Mahomes’ arm strength, but with only one NFL start under his belt, it was a bold move by Andy Reid and the playoff-contending Chiefs.

A season later, Reid & Co. have been proven justified with Mahomes taking home the AP Most Valuable Player Award at Saturday’s NFL Honors event. He claimed 41 of the 50 votes, with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees grabbing the remaining nine votes.

Few would have predicted this a year ago, and even most Chiefs fans were not going to bet on this outcome when odds first came out. Last spring, sportsbooks released their preliminary odds for 2018 awards, and you could wager on Mahomes to win MVP at odds of as high as 100/1.

Following OTAs and minicamp, Bovada dropped their odds to 55/1, and they settled their through the start of training camp. Mahomes looked solid in camp and heading into Week 1 of the regular season, Bovada dropped him to 33/1, behind 15 other players including Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, and Kirk Cousins, among others.

This is when things changed in a hurry. In the first three weeks of the regular season, Mahomes threw an NFL record 13 touchdown passes. Following his three-touchdown performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, Mahomes was the MVP favorite at 3/1.

Mahomes held on to the favorite status until the Chiefs win streak was snapped against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. After that loss, he dropped from 10/11 odds to 2/1 odds, while Drew Brees improved to favorite status with 1/2 odds. Brees held the edge into Week 14, but the Saints loss to the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football saw him drop behind Mahomes for what would be the remainder of the season. Even though the Chiefs lost back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks, Mahomes remained the favorite to take home the award.

Drew Brees has never won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. For that stretch in November when Brees led the odds, it seemed like he might be able to hold off Mahomes and win the award in part as a “lifetime achievement” award. His numbers were strong, but they were nothing like Mahomes.

In the end, Mahomes overwhelming numbers were too much. Mahomes finished second with 5,097 passing yards, first by a wide margin with 50 touchdowns, second with a 113.8 QB rating, and second with 8.79 yards per pass attempt. And that really does not fully encompass the excitement that Mahomes brought to the field every week.

The Chiefs stumbled down the stretch, but his ridiculous start to the season coupled with regularly producing signature plays was enough to bring home the AP’s Most Valuable Player Awards. It’s safe to say he will be the early favorite to take home MVP for the 2019 season.