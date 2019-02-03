Super Bowl 2019 prop bet: Coin toss results in the usual call from the Patriots but a loss

We got one of the earliest Super Bowl prop bets out of the way with the opening coin toss. The New England Patriots called heads, but lost. The Rams elected to defer, and will start the second half with the ball.

The Super Bowl 53 prop bets included whether it would be heads or tails (tails), the team that calls heads or tails is correct (NO), and the team that wins the coin toss will win the game (TBD).

The Patriots decision to pick heads was expected. They have regularly done that when special teams ace Matthew Slater makes the call. It resulted in heavy betting on heads

This marked the second straight year tails came up in the Super Bowl coin toss. Tails has the slight historical edge, now leading 28-25. Teams winning the toss have gone on to lose 28 of the 51 Super Bowls.

Tails never fails, y’all.