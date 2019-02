Full coverage of the Super Bowl LIII halftime entertainment, headlined by Maroon 5.

With the game at Mercedez-Benz Stadium, the inclusion of Big Boi gives the halftime an Atlanta native. Rapper Travis Scott will perform as well. We could have seen Rihanna and/or Cardi B at halftime, but both turned down in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016.

What songs will be performed during the show? Will Spongebob Squarepants make an appearance? Find out at halftime.