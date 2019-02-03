Super Bowl 2019 commercials winners and losers

Super Bowl commercials are the best part of the Super Bowl if you’re not interested in football, or you don’t have a rooting interest in the game. This year we saw some stellar commercials that made us laugh, and darn it ... even feel things.

If you happened to miss the best ads don’t worry, because here are the best (and worst) of what was on offer, and these are the commercials everyone is going to be talking about on Monday.

Winners.

Hyundai “The Elevator”

Not amazing, but I like Jason Bateman too much to make this a “loser.” Also I would eat that beetloaf.

Doritos “Now It’s Hot”

Chance is a delight, this remix of the song was surprisingly catchy — and even though this ad was teased early I still liked seeing it live. One of the highlights of the night.

Expensify “2 Chainz x Adam Scott”

2 Chainz trying to roll up the window of a convertible on Adam Scott is just great.

Pepsi “More Than OK”

Pepsi is still just okay.

Bud Light “Knight vs. Game of Thrones”

THEY ABSOLUTELY MURDERED THE BUD KNIGHT! I later found out that HBO mandated the killing and now I’m obsessed with it.

Stella Artois “Change Up The Usual”

This was probably the best nostalgia hit of the night. The Dude abides.

NFL 100

The all-time greatest, most competitive NFL players gathered for the #NFL100 gala. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/pvE0fKuSye — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

Hands-down the winner of the night. It was amazing that the NFL somehow stole the show with an ad that was full of chaotic comedy and great moments.

Bubly “Buble”

I’m a sucker for solid wordplay.

Verizon “First Responders”

There weren’t a lot of ads that gave me feels during the Super Bowl, but this was one of the best.

Losers.

Turbo Tax “RoboChild”

I hate RoboChild. I hate RoboChild so much.

Audi “Cashew”

This twist was so dumb.

Persil “Deep Clean Level”

Persil is taking deep clean to a whole new level. Follow us down to the Deep Clean Level where we face the deepest stains to prove Persil goes even deeper. #DeepCleanChallenge https://t.co/BQ6K250Xnz pic.twitter.com/BznJEyKuqD — Persil ProClean (@PersilProClean) February 4, 2019

Another year, another ad I cannot believe Persil spent Super Bowl money on.