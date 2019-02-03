 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl 2019 movie trailers, ranked

So ready for these.

By James Dator

Commercial breaks during the Super Bowl isn’t just an occasion for expensive ads with celebrity appearances, it’s also a chance to get our first-look at some of the biggest movies coming in 2019 and beyond.

There were ___ big trailers shown, some were expected — others were surprises. These were our favorites.

No. 1 — Us

No. 2 — Avengers: End Game

No. 3 — Hobbs & Shaw

No. 4 — Captain Marvel

No. 5 — Wonder Park

