Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LIII features the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. CBS will televise the game, with kickoff slated for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

This is the ninth Super Bowl in 18 years for New England, and third in a row. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the gang first made it in 2002, when the faced the then-St. Louis Rams.

The Rams moved back to Los Angeles three years ago, and this is their first trip to the Super Bowl since that matchup with the Patriots 17 years ago, won by New England. This year’s Rams features a dynamic offense that finished second in the NFL in points scored and yards, led by quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley.

Brady at 41 years, 184 days old is the oldest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history, breaking his own record set last year. This is the record 11th overall trip to the Super Bowl for the Patriots, looking for their sixth win.