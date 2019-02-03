Tony Romo’s at the Super Bowl as a commentator for CBS. In 13 seasons as a Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo never went to the Super Bowl.

Ergo, many NFC East fans (and presumably some other people, too) have been telling some version of this joke for the last two weeks: “LOL Tony Romo’s finally at a Super Bowl, ha ha ha, what a wimp loser for not getting to the Super Bowl as a player LMAO.”

Just know, if you were one of those people, that you were not original, because a) everyone else was doing it, too, and b) Romo had this gem of a line ready in the chamber:

“I’ve been waiting to hear ‘welcome to the Super Bowl’ my whole life.”



Tony Romo is already 1 for 1 tonight. pic.twitter.com/9Kw0JN9mcm — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) February 3, 2019

That was before the opening kickoff. That, right there, was planned.

Anyway, it probably does sting somewhat for Romo that despite being on a lot of competitive teams over the years, he never actually played in this game. I get that. It’s the pinnacle of his profession, and he fell short a lot, largely due to playing for the Cowboys, who have failed as an organization to build a Super Bowl team in recent times. (Romo did botch a hold in the playoffs one year, cinching a loss. Whatever. You can’t prove that Dallas would’ve gotten anywhere near actually winning the Super Bowl after the 2006 season.

Romo’s an excellent analyst. As someone who’d also never been to a Super Bowl before this year (and still hasn’t, in my case), I’m glad he’s at the Super Bowl now.