One of the cool things that happens before the Super Bowl is the presentation of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Every year, one player from around the league who does tremendous community work gets the honor of being Man of the Year.

This year’s winner is the Eagles’ Chris Long. But the winner of the ceremony itself was unquestionably Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Why? Well, a few things. First, he seemed to figure out exactly where CBS’ camera was while presenter J.J. Watt was giving out the trophy to Long. He deftly hid behind Watt:

Marshawn Lynch decided to hide behind JJ Watt's big, square head pic.twitter.com/NZdf9r52W4 — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) February 3, 2019

Subsequently, while all the other NFL players at the presentation were standing up wearing suits or other formalwear, the camera panned across Lynch, who was at this point seated and wearing sweats and a backpack, like the legendary cultural icon he is:

I aspire to one day be as comfortable doing literally anything as Marshawn Lynch is being himself at all times.