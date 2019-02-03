Travis Scott is a rapper performing at the Super Bowl with Maroon 5, and Kylie Jenner has a lot of Instagram followers. They also have a kid together named Stormi. Before the Super Bowl, that was the extent of my knowledge on the subjects.

But a potential marriage proposal at the Super Bowl had been rumored about for months. I learned it by reading gossip websites online for 20 minutes. For the corner of the internet you actively work to ignore, this is the real event. Their marital status is of high priority.

You see, Scott — the “Sicko Mode” guy — revealed in a Dec. Rolling Stone feature that he and Jenner were going to get hitched. “We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

This would definitely be a fire way, Travis!

Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. Scott came out during the halftime show (after a SpongeBob introduction), got bleeped a little during “Sicko Mode” and crowdsurfed outta there:

BUT maybe they are ALREADY married. Apparently, according to the trash blogs, Scott and Jenner kept their pregnancy quiet. So it isn’t impossible they’ve been doing so with their marriage.

It’s been confusing because both Scott and Jenner have referred to each other as husband and wife before. (Scott called Jenner “wife” at one of his concerts and Jenner called Scott husband in Spanish (?) on Instagram.) So are they lying about that or what?

Speaking of lies, Jenner also kinda lied on Instagram on Saturday when she posed with her not-husband and captioned the picture “baby #2?” Then she confirmed she was not pregnant with baby #2.

So there’s a lot going on here, but this is a big deal to some people. Whatever. I didn’t promise this would excite you. It barely excited me. But at least you understand why other people care.