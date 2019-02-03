The Super Bowl 53 halftime show should have showed all of SpongeBob’s ‘Sweet Victory’

The Super Bowl 53 halftime show featured Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi. At one point, Maroon 5 teased that “Sweet Victory” from SpongeBob Squarepants would be performed.

A lot of us SpongeBob fanatics (ya damn right I still watch it) were pushing for this to happen after Stephen Hillenburg, the show’s creator, died this past November at age 57. There was a whole Change.org petition to get the ball rolling with 1.2 million signatures.

My only gripe with the halftime show — which was visually pleasing and fine if you like Maroon 5 with a splash of Big Boi, and “Sicko Mode” sprinkled on top — was that it didn’t have the whole song. SpongeBob opened for Travis Scott, when Travis Scott should be opening for Spongebob.

All that said, here’s our anthem. Enjoy: