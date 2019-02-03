A shirtless Adam Levine couldn’t even save the Super Bowl 53 halftime show

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi combined to perform a not good Super Bowl halftime show that featured Adam Levine not playing the guitar, dancing awkwardly and showing us way more skin than anyone asked for. The man sang one song after another, neglecting his instrument throughout, and ripped off his layers in rapid succession.

so sick of imagine dragons smh pic.twitter.com/sfJUOnGkFr — nick (@nick_pants) February 4, 2019

Folks, this wasn’t it.

Levine and the other four started hot with songs from their smash album Songs About Jane, and that’s where we lost this show. The highly anticipated Spongebob Sweet Victory tribute was a too-brief cameo that led into Sicko Mode. It could’ve been better with more Spongebob to build things up, but I digress. It would’ve been total flames had Travis Scott proposed to Kylie Jenner, but that didn’t happen either.

Then Big Boi came out with precisely zero owls, and instead came out with a whole lotta dead fur on his back.

And for his final act, Adam Levine ripped off his jacket. And then his shirt. Nobody gave this man permission to get shirtless at the Super Bowl but he went there, and we witnessed it.

If your not watching the #SuperBowlLIII your really missing out on @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/pcsxaRunR9 — AmazingAmz (@AmazingAmz13) February 4, 2019

TL;DR: Yikes.

Here’s the show in its entirety:

Live Blog

Read my reactions as the show happened.

8:21 p.m.: I’m so sorry. That was bad. I’ll recap this in a few minutes, so stick with me.

8:20 p.m.: There goes Adam Levine’s shirt. It’s off and your TV should be too!

8:19 p.m.: Moves Like Jagger isn’t good.

8:18 p.m.: Adam Levine is stripping or something idk man this is getting weird. Big Boi was good though.

8:17 p.m.: Bron has a point. Are we getting a proposal or what?

Soooooooo...... This halftime show though. That’s all for Travis or nah?!?!?! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

8:16 p.m.: WHERE ARE THE OWLS

8:15 p.m.: I’m still thinking about what Adam Levine’s been doing with that guitar.

So is Adam Levine gonna play that guitar or is he just wearing it pic.twitter.com/l5t3lx2MyH — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2019

8:14 p.m.: Is that... Bo Bice?

8:13 p.m.: We want Cardi.

8:12 p.m.: Adam Levine dancing to Sicko Mode is something not one of us asked for. Please make it stop.

8:11 p.m.: SPONGEBOB INTO SICKO MODE. Now proposal to Kylie.

8:09 p.m.: This. LOVE. IS TAKING IT’S TOLL ON ME. Yeah play the guitar Adam, the only Maroon 5 dude we know. Stick to this album though. Don’t hit me with the jagger moves right now.

8:08 p.m.: Adam Levine is opening with Harder to Breathe. Hell yeah. THIS IS WHAT THE FANS ASKED FOR. Do your screams, bro.