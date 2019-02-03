In the third quarter of the Super Bowl, CBS’ microphones at field level picked up Tom Brady’s verbal check into a new play before the snap.

Reagan, Reagan, Brady told the Patriots as he scanned the Rams’ defense. Then he handed off to Sony Michel, who ran behind right tackle for 4 yards:

Tony Romo made what seems to me like the correct identification of that audible immediately after the play: that it means something like “run to the right.”

Knowing that, I’m now extremely curious if the Patriots also have these audibles:

SANDERS, SANDERS for sweep runs to the left

OBAMA, OBAMA for runs between left guard and tackle

EISENHOWER, EISENHOWER for a run directly up the middle, or slightly outside the right shoulder of the center

ROMNEY, ROMNEY for runs between the right tackle and guard.

CRUZ, CRUZ for outside zone runs far off to the right.

This is another possible explanation:

That’s a joke. We’re all just joking among friends here. Please don’t send me angry emails because of it. Enjoy the Super Bowl.