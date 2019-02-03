 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Patriots have an audible called ‘Reagan’ that probably means ‘run to the right’

Presumably, their outside zone run to that side of the field would be called “Rand.”

By Alex Kirshner

In the third quarter of the Super Bowl, CBS’ microphones at field level picked up Tom Brady’s verbal check into a new play before the snap.

Reagan, Reagan, Brady told the Patriots as he scanned the Rams’ defense. Then he handed off to Sony Michel, who ran behind right tackle for 4 yards:

Tony Romo made what seems to me like the correct identification of that audible immediately after the play: that it means something like “run to the right.”

Knowing that, I’m now extremely curious if the Patriots also have these audibles:

  • SANDERS, SANDERS for sweep runs to the left
  • OBAMA, OBAMA for runs between left guard and tackle
  • EISENHOWER, EISENHOWER for a run directly up the middle, or slightly outside the right shoulder of the center
  • ROMNEY, ROMNEY for runs between the right tackle and guard.
  • CRUZ, CRUZ for outside zone runs far off to the right.

This is another possible explanation:

That’s a joke. We’re all just joking among friends here. Please don’t send me angry emails because of it. Enjoy the Super Bowl.

In this Storystream

Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

View all 31 stories

Next Up In NFL

This Article has a component height of 12. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...