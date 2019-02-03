In the third quarter of the Super Bowl, CBS’ microphones at field level picked up Tom Brady’s verbal check into a new play before the snap.
Reagan, Reagan, Brady told the Patriots as he scanned the Rams’ defense. Then he handed off to Sony Michel, who ran behind right tackle for 4 yards:
Well you know this was my favorite #Superbowl moment with a @ronaldreagan40 shoutout!— PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) February 4, 2019
“Of course Reagan means run to the RIGHT”
Cc @ReaganWorld pic.twitter.com/fhUiOCTXmM
Tony Romo made what seems to me like the correct identification of that audible immediately after the play: that it means something like “run to the right.”
Knowing that, I’m now extremely curious if the Patriots also have these audibles:
- SANDERS, SANDERS for sweep runs to the left
- OBAMA, OBAMA for runs between left guard and tackle
- EISENHOWER, EISENHOWER for a run directly up the middle, or slightly outside the right shoulder of the center
- ROMNEY, ROMNEY for runs between the right tackle and guard.
- CRUZ, CRUZ for outside zone runs far off to the right.
This is another possible explanation:
The yards were supposed to trickle down.— Ramsoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) February 4, 2019
That’s a joke. We’re all just joking among friends here. Please don’t send me angry emails because of it. Enjoy the Super Bowl.
