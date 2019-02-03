The Saints fans’ Boycott Bowl was more interesting than the actual Super Bowl

New Orleans sports are having a tough go of things in 2019. The Saints were one missed call away from possibly making the Super Bowl, and Pelicans’ star Anthony Davis requested a trade.

But NOLA is channeling its anger — and there’s a lot, Saints fans have even sued the NFL over the non-call — into a giant party all Super Bowl-long, and it looks like they had more fun than anybody.

Between the the Choppa Style playing:

The Saints fans' Boycott Bowl is more interesting than the actual Super Bowl



@Made_Man_5 pic.twitter.com/kMtRIM6ZmE — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2019

The platform dancing:

We’ve officially reached that level New Orleans #BoycottBowl pic.twitter.com/LpIJ094LZ1 — NOLA.com Saints News (@SaintsNOW) February 4, 2019

The flag waving:

Saints fans wave yellow flags as they second-line at the NOLA No Call protest on the riverfront pic.twitter.com/jMTHRjNlCd — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

The ref dunking:

Photos from Magazine Street Who Dat protest party: Referees bitten & dunked, Goodell dissed by toddler pic.twitter.com/TZrdnrykKZ — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) February 3, 2019

The penalty flag dressing:

At another anti-Super Bowl party on Magazine St., AJ and Jennifer Herbert dressed up as penalty flags. (Photo by @MichaelDeMocker) pic.twitter.com/UsetALRNkh — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) February 3, 2019

And the giant crowd:

#Saints fans turn their anger into a reason to party ⚜️ #BestFans pic.twitter.com/iPu583mQVe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2019

New Orleans did things right.

This looked a heckuva lot more exciting than the actual Super Bowl, of which there were very few winners. A miserably slow, punt-filled championship game didn’t see a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The final score was 13-3, and worst of all, the Patriots won again.

Anyone who watched — even the New England fans — lost. There was little action or controversy. Or anything. It’ll just be another ring for Brady.

But Saints fans will have something to remember. This was an impressive gathering. And it wasn’t like boring old Super Bowl 53.