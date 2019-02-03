 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Adam Levine’s Super Bowl tank top looked like everyone’s curtains and cushions

Wow... good shirt.

By James Dator

Adam Levine was like an onion during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show — he just kept on removing layers. It was his final shirt, a brown, geometric tank top that gave everyone that familiar feeling.

The throw pillows aren’t available on Target.com anymore (trust me, I checked), but it’s still lovely that so many people got to feel like Adam Levine was in their homes for more than just a Super Bowl performance.

I’m not going to say that Levine’s tanktop was made out of old throw pillows, but I’m also not-not saying it. The shirt didn’t just look like pillows either, it also looked like curtains.

Also a futon.

There’s so much beauty in the world.

