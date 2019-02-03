Adam Levine’s Super Bowl tank top looked like everyone’s curtains and cushions

Adam Levine was like an onion during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show — he just kept on removing layers. It was his final shirt, a brown, geometric tank top that gave everyone that familiar feeling.

wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 4, 2019

The throw pillows aren’t available on Target.com anymore (trust me, I checked), but it’s still lovely that so many people got to feel like Adam Levine was in their homes for more than just a Super Bowl performance.

I’m not going to say that Levine’s tanktop was made out of old throw pillows, but I’m also not-not saying it. The shirt didn’t just look like pillows either, it also looked like curtains.

What’s up with Adam Levine’s tank top? It looks like it came directly from Maria Von Trapp’s collection #SuperBowlLIII #halftimeshow pic.twitter.com/WtqtWfRbsr — Mo Sanchez (@mozpit777) February 4, 2019

Also a futon.

Adam Levine’s tank top looks like my futon pic.twitter.com/0N0J7UxG3y — Alex Panagakos (@_alexpanagakos) February 4, 2019

There’s so much beauty in the world.