Favorites and sleepers in Super Bowl 54 futures odds

We are less than 12 hours removed from Super Bowl 53, and it’s time to look ahead to Super Bowl 54 in 2020! The New England Patriots outlasted the Los Angeles Rams in an ugly defensive affair, and it’s fitting that for the time being, they have equal odds to win Super Bowl 54 in Bovada’s opening futures.

Opening odds to win Super Bowl LIV (Bovada):



LAR/NE +700

LAC/KC +800

IND/NO +1000

CHI +1300

PIT +1600

GB +1800

MIN/DAl/PHI +2000

ATL/BAL/CLE +3000

HOU/SEA +4000

SF +4500

CAR/JAX/NYG +5000

TEN +6000

TB +6500

ARI/BUF/CIN/DEN +10000

DET/NYJ/OAK +10000

WSH +15000

MIA +30000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 4, 2019

The odds are not at all surprising out of the gate. The top seven teams on the odds list all made the playoffs this past season, with the Dallas Cowboys the one team a little further down the list.

The favorites are the boring ones to pick, so let’s consider some of the better sleeper picks. Free agency and the draft will result in numerous roster changes, but that won’t stop us from making way too early projections.

A popular pick is going to be the Cleveland Browns. They are installed at 30/1, and after Baker Mayfield’s strong close to the season, people are lovvvvvvving the Browns. This is a huge offseason for them, but if you want to get in on the Browns, you’ll either want to invest now or wait to see if they lose a game or two to open the season. Between now and Week 1, I have a feeling the Browns drop from 30/1 to 20/1, give or take.

If I had to pick a longshot that interests me right now, before free agency and the draft shake things up, I would consider the New York Jets or Arizona Cardinals.

The Jets have a ton of cap space to spend, and I would not be surprised to see them land Le’Veon Bell. Sam Darnold had his ups and downs, but had an intriguing rookie year. If they can add some talent on defense and a couple playmakers, the Jets are an interesting team in 2019.

The Cardinals are intriguing strictly because I have no idea what to expect from Kliff Kingsbury. Josh Rosen had his moments as a rookie, and now he gets to work with a respected offensive mind. That whole situation could turn into a disaster, but color me intrigued at what Kingsbury can do. Add in the No. 1 overall pick and a bunch of cap space, and Arizona will be a team to watch in 2019.

I’ll go ahead and provide a Super Bowl prediction now that I will change repeatedly over the next few months. How about the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles?