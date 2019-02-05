Check out all the best photos and highlights from the parade . And if you’re just here for the Gronk shenanigans, we’ve got you covered.

The New England Patriots have won another Super Bowl, besting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. They’ll celebrate with the customary duck boat parade in downtown Boston on Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. The parade will be broadcast by the NFL Network nationally and WBZ-TV 4 locally (live streaming via fuboTV, NFL, WBZ-TV)).

You’ll probably see a whole lot of Rob Gronkowski drinking beer, if the 2017 version of this parade is anything to go by. Or maybe he’s slowed down a bit (yeah right).

If you’re going to be in downtown Boston for the parade, it will begin on Boylston Street’s intersection with Hereford Street. It will then hit Tremont Street, and finish on Cambridge Street. The biggest list of road closures, of course, will be on intersecting roads with the main parade route, which you can see below, via the city of Boston’s website.

Massachusetts Avenue, Court Street and New Chardon Street are the primary closures where they intersect with the parade route. A complete list of closures and other information for those who plan to attend the parade in person can be found at Boston.gov.

Time, TV, and streaming info