Boston is pretty familiar with championship parades, and the city got yet another one on Tuesday after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Boston celebrated its, approximately, 1398th parade in the last decade, on a 55-degree day. Lots of fans came out, as expected.

But just like the Super Bowl itself, it was mostly a snoozer that we wish would just end already. A fitting parade, really. There were still a few photos, highlights, and nipples, so enjoy.

GRONK IS BACK

Now that’s the Gronk we know:

GRONK DOING GRONK THINGS pic.twitter.com/KMWzUCBDEi — Joseph LaMonica (@Joeycanfly1) February 5, 2019

Gronk went from sipping wine to pounding beers and throwing Tide Pods into the crowd. A truly blessed event.

Did you know that Boston loves Tom Brady?

Hard to believe, I know. But it’s true:

Welp, there’s where his soul went:

Shirts started coming off!

Here’s what Brady said on a radio interview Tuesday:

Brady on @MutCallahan says he told Gronk, "If you or Julian's shirt isn't off by the second block, I'll be disappointed." — WEEI (@WEEI) February 5, 2019

What a lovely Adam Levine tribute.

David Andrews wasn’t who Brady asked to get shirtless, but someone had to get things started:

- David Andrews shirtless

- Marcus Cannon straight out of the Matrix

- The Dilly Dilly King



The #Patriots’ O-line is living its best life.



( @trags) pic.twitter.com/TPlIzaRsUT — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) February 5, 2019

Gronk finally joined the party after that:

We’re an hour in and Gronk is wearing just a police vest. Very on schedule. pic.twitter.com/LCFPvfEMeP — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 5, 2019

Julian Edelman soaks in the MVP chants

Sorry Brady, but Edelman is also still wearing a shirt:

His preeeeeeeeeecious:

Worst job ever

Nope:

Noooooooope:

Robert Kraft got some new bling ... from Meek Mill

OK, why not:

Robert Kraft has arrived to the parade wearing a CHAMPIONSHIPS chain given to him by Meek Mill and a pair of 6x Champions custom Air Force 1's. pic.twitter.com/UCotmxLyIO — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 5, 2019

Meek Mill performed at the Patriots’ Super Bowl after party, too.

Gronk was all grown up for a whole few minutes

At this point, he still isn’t shirtless and he’s drinking .... wine?

Patriots star Rob Gronkowski partying with his teammates, firing up fans along parade route: https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/nH1QY3vmgF — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

And he’s still ... wearing a shirt?

And throwing BEERS back?!?!

Gronk is catching beers from the crowd AND THROWING THEM BACK. our little guy's all grown up pic.twitter.com/Eg28Jp7HbP — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) February 5, 2019

Does that mean he really IS going to retire?

Tom Brady is the GOAT, haven’t you heard

Brady’s daughter, who stole the show after the Super Bowl, is there with her dad again, holding a sign that shows a goat > a ram.

That was just hours after:

"It makes me cringe!"



The @Patriots' Tom Brady tells @michaelstrahan he still doesn't like it when people refer to him as the "G.O.A.T." https://t.co/x4xMHH0TFx pic.twitter.com/fi05gT2iYz — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2019

Roman numerals, aren’t you fancy:

The music is all “Crazy Train” and Van Halen and Bon Jovi so far

As expected:

Here comes the NE defense! #EverythingWeGot



: Patriots Parade on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/OGj7uzFYTx — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2019

Bill Belichick sorta smiled

Close enough:

Is this how humans do it?

Twins!

Devin McCourty’s been here before, but it was a first for his twin, Jason, who had toiled away with the Titans and the winless Browns until he finally got the chance to play with his brother agian:

Even the weather was in the Patriots’ favor

The fans in Boston are used to parades, but OF COURSE they were going to show up in droves to celebrate with the Patriots — especially on a surprisingly warm day.

We were at the Super Bowl, now we're at the Super Bowl parade.@plane_pats sends some #PostcardsFromBoston pic.twitter.com/HybUROxdKK — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) February 5, 2019

It never gets old for fans, especially ones who are young enough to have seen, like, one non-Patriots Super Bowl:

We’ll do it again next year.