The best photos and highlights from the Patriots’ Super Bowl 2019 victory parade

It was mostly boring, just like the Super Bowl. There were some nipples though, just like the Super Bowl.

By James Brady Updated
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston is pretty familiar with championship parades, and the city got yet another one on Tuesday after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Boston celebrated its, approximately, 1398th parade in the last decade, on a 55-degree day. Lots of fans came out, as expected.

But just like the Super Bowl itself, it was mostly a snoozer that we wish would just end already. A fitting parade, really. There were still a few photos, highlights, and nipples, so enjoy.

GRONK IS BACK

Now that’s the Gronk we know:

Gronk went from sipping wine to pounding beers and throwing Tide Pods into the crowd. A truly blessed event.

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Did you know that Boston loves Tom Brady?

Hard to believe, I know. But it’s true:

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Welp, there’s where his soul went:

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Shirts started coming off!

Here’s what Brady said on a radio interview Tuesday:

What a lovely Adam Levine tribute.

David Andrews wasn’t who Brady asked to get shirtless, but someone had to get things started:

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Gronk finally joined the party after that:

Julian Edelman soaks in the MVP chants

Sorry Brady, but Edelman is also still wearing a shirt:

His preeeeeeeeeecious:

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Worst job ever

Nope:

Noooooooope:

N-O-P-E

Robert Kraft got some new bling ... from Meek Mill

OK, why not:

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Meek Mill performed at the Patriots’ Super Bowl after party, too.

Gronk was all grown up for a whole few minutes

At this point, he still isn’t shirtless and he’s drinking .... wine?

And he’s still ... wearing a shirt?

And throwing BEERS back?!?!

Does that mean he really IS going to retire?

Tom Brady is the GOAT, haven’t you heard

Brady’s daughter, who stole the show after the Super Bowl, is there with her dad again, holding a sign that shows a goat > a ram.

That was just hours after:

Roman numerals, aren’t you fancy:

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The music is all “Crazy Train” and Van Halen and Bon Jovi so far

As expected:

Bill Belichick sorta smiled

Close enough:

Is this how humans do it?

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Twins!

Devin McCourty’s been here before, but it was a first for his twin, Jason, who had toiled away with the Titans and the winless Browns until he finally got the chance to play with his brother agian:

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Even the weather was in the Patriots’ favor

The fans in Boston are used to parades, but OF COURSE they were going to show up in droves to celebrate with the Patriots — especially on a surprisingly warm day.

It never gets old for fans, especially ones who are young enough to have seen, like, one non-Patriots Super Bowl:

New England Patriots Victory Parade Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

We’ll do it again next year.

