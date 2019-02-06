Julian Edelman won the Super Bowl 53 MVP award. He had 10 catches for 141 yards but no touchdowns against the Rams. He had the best individual performance on Sunday. I understand why he was named MVP.

However, if I had a vote, I’d give the MVP to the Patriots’ offensive line, who once again, balled out.

In the Patriots’ first two playoff games against the Chargers and Chiefs, Tom Brady was barely touched. He attempted 90 passes and wasn’t sacked once. On the ground, the Patriots rushed for a physical 331 yards. Their offensive line set the tone and tempo of the games, and that was going to be key on Sunday too.

I noted in my game preview how important it would be to neutralize Aaron Donald and then take care of Ndamukong Suh in one-on-one matchups. Well, they did, and even more.

The Patriots’ offensive line is often overlooked because it’s comprised of players who aren’t high draft picks

The Patriots, in what might be the best trade of the 2018 offseason, acquired left tackle Trent Brown from the 49ers after the Niners drafted a tackle in the first round. Brown is a large human and a tad of a throwback lineman with his size. He’s the largest tackle in the NFL since Bryant McKinnie but man, he moves well. Brown takes efficient pass sets and works well knowing that Tom Brady steps up into the pocket.

And of course, he’s an outstanding run blocker. Check out this block below.

Left guard Joe Thuney just finished up his third NFL season. He’s the first player in NFL history to start in three straight Super Bowls to start his career. How wild is that?? He doesn’t know anything but playing in the Super Bowl. Thuney is a rugged player who’s tough and plays physical. But again, he’s not an imposing figure.

Center David Andrews was an undrafted free agent who worked into a second contract.

Right guard Shaq Mason, who Pro Football Focus listed as an All-Pro at right guard, was a fifth-round draft pick from the option-heavy Georgia Tech. He’s now paid like the big dog he is.

Lastly is Marcus Cannon at right tackle. He’s the oldest guy on the line and was a fifth-round draft pick out of TCU in 2011.

The glue that holds this unit together is offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia

Scarnecchia is a wizard of coaching this position group. He led the Patriots line from 1999-2013, left for a few seasons, then returned in 2016. He’s a master teacher and you can see it in the way his players work.

Most teams major in a few runs and minor in others. The offensive linemen are good at the techniques they major in and then just get by with the minor ones. With less practice time, that makes sense. Look at the Rams: extremely good at zone runs, but don’t do much else.

Not the Patriots.

They run every single scheme, and they do it well. It’s hard to put into words why that’s so tough but I’ll try to explain. If you’re the guard, you might have to base block on an angle for zone. Then base block vertical for ISO. Then pull on power. Or thick deuce block on the frontside of power. Then a thin double team scoop block on outside zone. Oh, then pull on a toss. Or jump reach on outside zone.

I think you get it. It’s ridiculous. So I put together a video of all 16 run plays from this past weekend. Check it out. It’s remarkable.

I counted 16, yes 16, different types of runs the @patriots ran on Sunday. It’s so impressive how the Pats OL is able to execute all the nuances of each block within the schemes. It’s freaking awesome. pic.twitter.com/8bXiy6NQaz — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 5, 2019

As you can see in those clips, or maybe you don’t notice, the Patriots’ game plan against Donald was simple. Put Donald on the backside at three-technique and then run away from him. If you’re running at him, then double him. It worked so well. In the pass game, they sent the center to Donald every single rep. It worked. Brady threw the ball quickly and Donald was almost a non-factor.

It was outstanding game plan and execution from Scarnecchia and the OL, the real MVPs of the Patriots’ latest Super Bowl win.