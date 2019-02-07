5 takeaways from Todd McShay’s latest NFL mock draft

Todd McShay, one of ESPN’s NFL draft analysts, just released his second mock draft of the year that features a slew of linemen going in the top 10 and throughout the first round of the draft. Linemen comprise the entirety of the first five picks, and seven of the top 10.

Dwayne Haskins and Heisman winner Kyler Murray were the only quarterbacks to go in the first round, and Alabama’s Josh Jacobs was the only running back to go in the first round. This was a mock draft dominated by the big boys up front.

Here are the five most important takeaways from the mock:

1. The Giants and Dolphins find their new franchise quarterbacks

New York and Miami both have big decisions to make at the quarterback position.

The Giants seem content with having Eli Manning on the roster for another season — or at the very least his agent seems to think he’ll be back. Whether Eli stays or goes, it would be smart for the Giants to pick his successor in the 2019 NFL draft. Todd McShay has the Giants selecting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a big-armed pocket passer that absolutely lit up the Big Ten.

After Haskins was the first quarterback off the board with the sixth pick in the mock draft, the Dolphins selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the 13th pick.

Murray is a bit of an enigma right now. The peak of his play is absolutely breathtaking, but he does need to work on playing a more structured style of football before he can be a consistent starter in the NFL.

Still, his top plays are so damn explosive that an NFL team is likely to take him early in the draft — even amidst the baseball rumors.

2. Baltimore adds a big play receiver to pair with Lamar Jackson

It remains to be seen if Lamar Jackson will grow into the long term starter at quarterback the Ravens drafted him to be, but one thing that can’t be doubted is that he needs more help at receiver.

Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead are the only veteran receivers slated to return to the Ravens. They’ve had moments of brilliance in the past, but now it’s time for the Ravens to add a real threat at receiver to grow with Jackson. McShay has the Ravens selecting Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf with the 22nd pick in his mock draft.

Metcalf is a big, physical receiver with extreme big play ability — his style of play is a little reminiscent of Josh Gordon.

Metcalf’s size and catch radius would give Jackson a larger margin for error as he develops as a passer over the coming years.

3. Oakland drafts two players from Alabama

The University of Alabama has been a factory for NFL players over the past few years. That is definitely the case this year with the first round littered with Alabama players. McShay has the Raiders cashing in with two Alabama players in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the fourth pick and running back Josh Jacobs with the 27th pick.

Williams would immediately give the Raiders one of the best, young interior duos in the league as he joins Maurice Hurst in his scenario. Hurst led the Raiders with four sacks as a rookie — they desperately need help along the defensive line.

Josh Jacobs would help infuse the Raiders’ offense with a bit of physicality and explosiveness. Jacobs never carried the full load at Alabama (251 carries in three seasons), but he shows off the traits of a dynamic back that be a crucial piece to an NFL offense.

Oklahoma learned that the hard way.

4. Ed Oliver falls to the Falcons

Atlanta desperately needs defensive line talent. Vic Beasley hasn’t developed how the team wanted since leading the league in sacks in 2016. Grady Jarrett and Takk McKinley are pieces to grow with as they move into the future, but they could still use another disruptive player in their front seven.

With the 14th pick in his mock draft, McShay gave the Falcons Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Oliver, a former five-star recruit, is the type of athlete Atlanta gravitates towards on defense.

5. Seattle brings in another explosive pass rusher

Since Pete Carroll has been the head coach of the Seahawks, Seattle has always added explosive defensive players in the draft. McShay’s mock draft continued that trend with Seattle selecting Florida defensive end Jachai Polite with the 21st pick in his mock draft.

Polite broke out as a junior, racking up 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 13 games. He has a ridiculous first step and a repertoire of pass rush moves to get to the quarterback.

If the Seahawks can re-sign Frank Clark (or franchise tag him), he and Polite would be nasty pass rush duo for Seattle.