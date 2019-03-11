Antonio Brown got his wish in the early hours of Sunday morning when the Steelers agreed to trade him to the Oakland Raiders. But for a few hours, he was a member of the Buffalo Bills ... kinda.

At 11:28 p.m. ET on Thursday night, Ian Rapoport said the Steelers were “closing in on a deal” that would send arguably the best receiver in the NFL to Buffalo. Within a half hour, Brown called the report fake news on Instagram. By 12:36 a.m., Bills reporter Vic Carucci described a trade as “unlikely.” At 3:26 a.m., Adam Schefter said a deal wasn’t “ever close to happening” and “dead on Wednesday.” And by 7:46 a.m., the Bills released a statement that said they moved on from Brown.

Oh, what an era it was.

The trade looked unlikely after only an hour, but let’s call its lifespan a solid eight hours. That’s how long it took for Buffalo to officially nix the report from Rapoport.

Those eight hours are longer than:

Brown’s time with the Bills was just a little shorter than Josh McDaniels’ nine-and-a-half-hour tenure as the Colts’ head coach. It was also shorter than Jake Plummer’s one day with the Buccaneers before the quarterback retired following his trade from the Cardinals. That could’ve been the outcome for Brown too, if the Steelers and Bills went ahead and made the deal anyway. He reportedly nixed the deal himself — which isn’t too surprising he didn’t even want to answer the phone when the Bills tried to draft him.

So cheers to Antonio Brown: The greatest Bills receiver that never was.