The Jaguars and quarterbacks generally don’t go well together. A year after giving Blake Bortles a deal that was worth an average of $18 million per year, they signed Nick Foles to a deal that’s worth an average of $22 million per year.

While the idea of signing a former Super Bowl MVP sounds good on paper, the reality is that Nick Foles and Blake Bortles have pretty much been the same player over the last two seasons — outside of the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl 52.

Here’s how the two players compared since the start of the 2017 season.

Blake Bortles vs Nick Foles 2017-2018 Bortles vs Foles 2017-2018 Yards Per Attempt Adjusted Yards Per Attempt Adjusted Net Yards Per Attempt Interception % Touchdown % Bortles vs Foles 2017-2018 Yards Per Attempt Adjusted Yards Per Attempt Adjusted Net Yards Per Attempt Interception % Touchdown % Blake Bortles 6.9 6.48 5.82 2.6% 3.7% Nick Foles 6.6 6.49 5.9 2% 4.1%

Now that they have Foles on the team, they’ll need to cut Blake Bortles just a year after extending his contract. When they cut Bortles, they’ll get hit with a $16.5 million dead cap charge according to Spotrac.

Over the past two offseasons, the Jaguars have handed out $130 million dollars in quarterback contracts and all they’re getting out of it is Nick Foles. Peak Jaguars.

At the very least, Jalen Ramsey, who has not-so-subtly taken digs at Bortles before, seems to be a fan of the move:

Foles was one of the few quarterbacks Ramsey didn’t rip when he had his infamous interview with GQ before the season.

Remember that GQ article Jalen Ramsey dissed most QBs in the league? He was complimentary of Nick Foles

“He won them a Super Bowl so he’s good enough to do that. He had a hella good team, too, though. But as long as you can do what the team asks you to do, then you’re straight” https://t.co/C24r3tgoOv — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 11, 2019

You’re in our thoughts, Jaguars fans — especially considering there won’t be any real competition for Foles:

