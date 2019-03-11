 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Jaguars paid $130 million for QBs in two seasons and ended up with Nick Foles

Get a grip, Jacksonville.

By Charles McDonald
The Jaguars and quarterbacks generally don’t go well together. A year after giving Blake Bortles a deal that was worth an average of $18 million per year, they signed Nick Foles to a deal that’s worth an average of $22 million per year.

While the idea of signing a former Super Bowl MVP sounds good on paper, the reality is that Nick Foles and Blake Bortles have pretty much been the same player over the last two seasons — outside of the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl 52.

Here’s how the two players compared since the start of the 2017 season.

Blake Bortles vs Nick Foles 2017-2018

Bortles vs Foles 2017-2018 Yards Per Attempt Adjusted Yards Per Attempt Adjusted Net Yards Per Attempt Interception % Touchdown %
Bortles vs Foles 2017-2018 Yards Per Attempt Adjusted Yards Per Attempt Adjusted Net Yards Per Attempt Interception % Touchdown %
Blake Bortles 6.9 6.48 5.82 2.6% 3.7%
Nick Foles 6.6 6.49 5.9 2% 4.1%

Now that they have Foles on the team, they’ll need to cut Blake Bortles just a year after extending his contract. When they cut Bortles, they’ll get hit with a $16.5 million dead cap charge according to Spotrac.

Over the past two offseasons, the Jaguars have handed out $130 million dollars in quarterback contracts and all they’re getting out of it is Nick Foles. Peak Jaguars.

At the very least, Jalen Ramsey, who has not-so-subtly taken digs at Bortles before, seems to be a fan of the move:

Foles was one of the few quarterbacks Ramsey didn’t rip when he had his infamous interview with GQ before the season.

You’re in our thoughts, Jaguars fans — especially considering there won’t be any real competition for Foles:

