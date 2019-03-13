The NFL’s official start to their new league year is here, but due to the league’s negotiating or “legal tampering” period, many of the big name free agents are already off the market. That’s because the negotiating period allows agents and teams to enter into contract talks even though pen cannot be put to paper until the start of the new league year.

Last year was a frenzy during the negotiating period, with most of the top players gone by the time the market actually opened. A whole bunch of deals were cemented right at 4 p.m. ET when the league year started, and that’s the case this year as well. Players can continue negotiating with other teams after agreeing in principle to a new deal — nothing is final until the contract is signed and submitted to the league office. But once something is reported as a done deal, there is minimal flip-flopping.

It’s likely this trend — the biggest players agreeing to deals before free agency actually starts — will continue.

That said, there are still plenty of good to great players still out there, waiting to find a team for the 2019 season. Below, we’re going to point you to the best still available — in alphabetical order — at each offensive and defensive position.

Quarterback

Signed: Derek Anderson, Nick Foles, Ryan Griffin, Taylor Heinicke, Brett Hundley, Matt Schaub, Tyrod Taylor

Best Available: Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Colin Kaepernick

Nick Foles is getting paid a ton of money by the Jaguars, and after that the market gets a little bit stale. Obviously, the best available quarterback (Kaepernick) is probably not going to get signed. Another team will surely try and kick the tires on Blake Bortles if/when he’s released, while old standbys like Taylor, Fitzpatrick, and McCown are the more reliable of the group.

Others available: Sam Bradford, Matt Cassel, Mike Glennon, Robert Griffin III, Josh Johnson, Sean Mannion, Josh McCown, Brock Osweiler, Mark Sanchez, Tom Savage, Trevor Siemian, Geno Smith, Joe Webb

Running Back

Signed: Le’Veon Bell, Mike Davis, Andre Ellington, Frank Gore, Kareem Hunt, Carlos Hyde, Mark Ingram, Latavius Murray, Adrian Peterson, Zach Zenner

Best Available: Jay Ajayi, C.J. Anderson, Tevin Coleman, Marshawn Lynch, T.J. Yeldon

There’s still a strong market for running backs, with young guys like Coleman, Ajayi, and Yeldon available. It’s a strong group of running backs, and even the players below all have shown they have something to offer.

Others available: Ameer Abdullah, LeGarrette Blount, Alfred Blue, Doug Martin, Alfred Morris, Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell, Stevan Ridley, Darren Sproles, Jonathan Stewart, Spencer Ware

Wide Receiver

Signed: Danny Amendola, Cole Beasley, Josh Bellamy, John Brown, Jamison Crowder, Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Funchess, Adam Humphries, Cordarrelle Patterson, Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams

Best Available: Randall Cobb, Michael Crabtree, Phillip Dorsett, Donte Moncrief, Golden Tate

The biggest names to change teams at the wide receiver position were not free agents — Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. were both traded — but there are still some talented pass catchers out there. Veterans Tate, Crabtree, and Moncrief are always looking to prove they still got it.

Others available: Tavon Austin, Kelvin Benjamin, Dez Bryant, Chris Conley, Pierre Garcon, Justin Hardy, Chris Hogan, Dontrelle Inman, Jermaine Kearse, Jordan Matthews, Rishard Matthews, J.J. Nelson, De’Anthony Thomas, Demaryius Thomas, Mike Wallace, Terrance Williams

Tight End

Signed: Dwayne Allen, Nick Boyle, Charles Clay, Demetrius Harris, Jesse James, Tyler Kroft, C.J. Uzomah

Best Available: Jared Cook, Tyler Eifert, Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Most of what remains in the tight end market includes veterans who never quite developed as receiving threats or veterans who have a history of injuries. It’s not a great market, one of the weaker ones in recent years.

Others available: Darren Fells, Antonio Gates, MarQueis Gray, Jermaine Gresham, Jeff Heuerman, Michael Hoomanawanui, Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis, Logan Paulsen, Richard Rogers, Dion Sims, Geoff Swaim, Levin Toilolo, Maxx Williams, Luke Willson

Offensive Line

Signed: Oday Aboushi, Jamon Brown, Trent Brown, James Carpenter, A.J. Cann, Jon Feliciano, Ramon Foster, Mark Glowinski, Denzelle Good, Jonotthan Harrison, Bobby Hart, Seantrel Henderson, Ja’Wuan James, Ted Larsen, Spencer Long, Cornelius Lucas, Bobby Massie, Mitch Morse, Ty Nsekhe, Michael Ola, Kevin Pamphile, Matt Paradis, Mike Person, Greg Robinson, Rodger Saffold, Ty Sambrailo, Brian Schwenke, Donovan Smith, J.R. Sweezy, Billy Turner, Daryl Williams

Best Available: D.J. Fluker, Mike Iupati, Kendall Lamm, John Miller, Jeremy Parnell, Ryan Schraeder

As usual, teams did their best to re-sign their own offensive linemen. It’s rare that a high-end tackle or guard makes it to free agency, and when they do, they are quickly snatched up, as was the case with Brown and Paradis.

Others available: Jeff Allen, Joe Barksdale, T.J. Clemmings, Chris Clark, Nick Easton, Cameron Fleming, Ereck Flowers, Max Garcia, Garry Gilliam, Ryan Groy, Ulrick John, T.J. Lang, Andy Levitre, Jordan Mills, OT Marshall Newhouse, Cedric Ogbuehi, Tyler Shatley, Quinton Spain, John Sullivan, Travis Swanson, Jared Veldheer, LaAdrian Waddle, Josh Wells, Stefen Wisniewski

Edge Rusher

Signed: , Anthony Chickillo, Frank Clark (franchise tag), Jadeveon Clowney (franchise tag), Dee Ford, Trey Flowers, Dante Fowler Jr., Brandon Graham, DeMarcus Lawrence (franchise tag), Steven Means, Brooks Reed, John Simon, Preston Smith, Za’Darius Smith, Terrell Suggs, Cameron Wake

Best Available: Ezekiel Ansah, Shaq Barrett, Markus Golden, Justin Houston, Clay Matthews, Shane Ray

Just look at the signings to determine the value of the edge rusher position in the NFL — all of the top players got franchise tags except for Flowers and Fowler, who were quickly locked up.

Others available: Sam Acho, Jerry Attaochu, Connor Barwin, Vinny Curry, Kony Ealy, Eli Harold, William Hayes, Bruce Irvin, Michael Johnson, Dion Jordan, Matt Longacre, Aaron Lynch, Benson Mayowa, Pernell McPhee, Derrick Morgan, Alex Okafor, Nick Perry, Frostee Rucker, Derrick Shelby, Frank Zombo

Defensive Tackle

Signed: Tyson Alualu, Henry Anderson, Angelo Blackson, Carl Davis, Johnathan Hankins, Margus Hunt, Malik Jackson, Grady Jarrett (franchise tag), Jordan Phillips, Sheldon Richardson, Shamar Stephen

Best Available: Christian Covington, Timmy Jernigan, Corey Liuget, Darius Philon, Ndamukong Suh, Muhammad Wilkerson

There weren’t many top-end defensive tackle talents available in free agency. The ones who have had recent success on the field either agreed to terms quickly, or were given the franchise tag.

Others available: Allen Bailey, Malcom Brown, Tyeler Davison, Dominique Easley, Mario Edwards, Rodney Gunter, Ziggy Hood, Ricky Jean-Francois, Zach Kerr, Brandon Mebane, Earl Mitchell, Haloti Ngata, Mike Pennel, Ahtyba Rubin, Danny Shelton, Brent Urban

Linebacker

Signed: Kwon Alexander, Ray-Ray Armstrong, Anthony Barr, Preston Brown, Deone Bucannon, Bruce Carter, Thomas Davis, Jordan Hicks, Justin March-Lillard, C.J. Mosley, Denzel Perryman, Craig Robertson, Adarius Taylor, Damien Wilson, Paul Worrilow

Best Available: Mark Barron, Jamie Collins, Gerald Hodges, Brandon Marshall, K.J. Wright

C.J. Mosley, Kwon Alexander, and Anthony Barr got big-time deals to kick off free agency and there’s still a few quality players left on the market — especially for teams looking for run stoppers.

Others available: Stephone Anthony, Josh Bynes, Will Compton, Kyle Emanuel, L.J. Fort, Najee Goode, Mike Hull, Mychal Kendricks, Cameron Lynch, Kevin Minter, Mark Nzeocha, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Vincent Rey, Kelvin Sheppard, Nathan Stupar, Manti Te’o, Ramik Wilson

Cornerback

Signed: Robert Alford, Justin Coleman, Pierre Desir, Kareem Jackson, Kevin Johnson, Jason McCourty, Steven Nelson, Darryl Roberts, Bradley Roby, Eric Rowe, Buster Skrine, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Best Available: Ronald Darby, Darqueze Dennard, Jason Verrett

There weren’t many big name cornerbacks on the market this year, but there are still a few names who can help defensive units. Teams looking for a quality cornerback that isn’t a world-beater, but still effective should be able to find some value in free agency.

Others available: Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Bashaud Breeland, Tramaine Brock, Morris Claiborne, E.J. Gaines, Phillip Gaines, Brent Grimes, Davon House, Nevin Lawson, Tony Lippett, Rashaan Melvin, Captain Munnerlyn, Brian Poole, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Orlando Scandrick, Sam Shields, B.W. Webb, Kayvon Webster, Shareece Wright

Safety

Signed: Adrian Amos, Chris Banjo, Antoine Bethea, Landon Collins, Tashaun Gipson, Colin Jones, LaMarcus Joyner, Tyrann Mathieu, Eric Reid, Earl Thomas, Kenny Vaccaro, Jaylen Watkins, Eric Weddle

Best Available: Tre Boston, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Johnathan Cyprien, Glover Quin, Jimmie Ward

Yet another strong year for the safety position, and this time, they didn’t wait around to get deals done. Big names like Landon Collins and Tyrann Mathieu made it to the open market, and quickly agreed to deals with their new teams. However, there is still some meat left on the bone at the position.

Others available: Mike Adams, Jahleel Addae, Kurt Coleman, Chris Conte, Clayton Geathers, Marcus Gilchrist, George Iloka, Kendrick Lewis, Mike Mitchell, Reggie Nelson, Ron Parker, Adrian Phillips, Curtis Riley, Andrew Sendejo, Darian Stewart