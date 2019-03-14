For the first time in a long time, it’s great to be a Cleveland Browns fan. The 2018 season looked like the start of something special with Baker Mayfield leading an upstart group of young players to a 7-8-1 record.

Now the Browns are the AFC North favorites for the 2019 season after trading for Odell Beckham Jr. just before the beginning of free agency. The Browns are a ridiculously fun team now, season tickets are selling like hot cakes, and fans are loving life.

One fan was loving life so much after the Beckham trade that it scared his neighbor into calling the police. Local news in Cleveland aired a 911 call from a woman who was concerned about someone “yelling and screaming and, like, flailing his arms” on her street. It was just 17-year-old Robert Stewart celebrating the trade for Beckham.

Confused and concerned Cleveland woman calls 911 when neighbor goes bonkers celebrating Odell Beckham Jr trade.



Local news instant classic.pic.twitter.com/ylbwtf1jlD — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 14, 2019

“After everyone shared their combined excitement, the future General Manager for the Browns quietly returned to his residence to resume his festivities without disturbing the neighbors,” the police department told Fox 8 in Cleveland.

And what if the Browns win a Super Bowl?

“I might be flying,” Stewart said.

That’s probably a bit premature, but the excitement is certainly warranted. Beckham is second all-time in receiving yards per game with an average of 92.8, and only Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins have more receiving touchdowns since Beckham entered the league in 2014. That’s despite the fact that Beckham has missed 16 games in the last two seasons.

He’s as dynamic an offensive player as there is in the NFL, and he joins a team that has many other exciting young players in place. All the enthusiasm from Cleveland fans hasn’t gone unnoticed either.