Will this be the year Iowa State breaks its decades-long drought of first-round draft picks? It could all depend on how Hakeem Butler performs Saturday.

Butler is one of 48 wide receivers who will take to the turf and try to impress scouts and executives alike at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. The former Cyclone came to Indianapolis as a probable Day 2 pick, but a scorching 40 time and some crisp turns in the 20-yard shuttle could be all the 6’5 red zone threat needs to convince pro coaches his skills will translate from the Big 12 to the ever-evolving passing offenses of the NFL.

Butler won’t be alone. 2019 is loaded with solid receiving talent, but no can’t-miss superstar among the group. Saturday’s top performer could wind up making the case that makes him the first WR selected come April. That includes action-figure-brought-to-life D.K. Metcalf,

Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf, of social media fame, measured in at 6-foot-3 and 3/8 and 228 pounds... with 1.6% body fat — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2019

his Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown (this year’s Swiss Army Knife wideout), Ohio State riser Parris Campbell, South Carolina touchdown machine Deebo Samuel, prolific UMass star Andy Isabella (141.5 receiving yards per game last fall), and Clemson’s Hunter Renfroe, who will attempt to bump his inevitable drafting by the New England Patriots up a few rounds by posting a quicker-than-expected 40 time.

So who improved their stock the most Saturday? And who may have just lost out on an invitation to Nashville by being a step too slow? Let’s take a look.

Winners

N’Keal Harry, Arizona State

Harry was already projected to be a first-round wideout, but his impressive bench numbers suggest he could be equally effective as a run blocker downfield as he is a pass catcher.

He had as many reps as enormous human Metcalf, who probably doesn’t have only 1.6% body fat.

Noah Fant, Iowa

The other Iowa tight end, T.J. Hockenson, has got a bit more love in mock drafts so far, but Noah Fant made sure he wasn’t forgotten when he laid down a blazing 4.51 in the 40-yard dash.

Noah Fant can fly!



4.51 for the @HawkeyeFootball TE



: 2019 #NFLCombine Day 2 | Live on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/TUo4PU1eNI — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 2, 2019

That’s a number plenty of receivers won’t be able to top, and Fant did it at 6’5, 243 pounds.