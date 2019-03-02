No position in football draws attention like quarterback, and all eyes will be on the group of passers participating at the 2019 NFL Combine on Saturday.

The lightning rod of the group is undoubtedly Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray — a Heisman Trophy winner who already snagged headlines just for measuring a hair taller than 5’10. But Murray won’t be one of the quarterbacks under the microscope Saturday after he decided to sit out the drills in Indianapolis.

Even if that takes a dent out of some of the star power out of the day, there are still plenty of passers worth keeping an eye on. Namely, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins is considered by many — including our own Dan Kadar — to be the best quarterback of the 2019 class and has already confirmed that he plans to participate in throwing drills.

Dwayne Haskins on his decision to throw tomorrow at the Combine: “I’ve been throwing for 11-plus years. It’s all I do.” — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) March 1, 2019

There’s also Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones, who each have a strong chance at landing in the first round in April.

A year ago, four quarterbacks were drafted in the top 10 for the first time in nearly seven decades. A fifth quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was picked before the end of the first round. The 2019 class probably won’t be as prolific as that group, but quarterback-hungry teams like the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins are very much in the market for a new passer anyway.

Follow along with us while we see which quarterbacks stand out Saturday — either positively or negatively.