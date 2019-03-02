INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re a big-time football nerd, the NFL Combine is one of the best times of the year. It’s loaded with meaningless podium interviews, ogling over player measurements, and throwing out years of college tape because of a fast 40-yard dash.

Still, it’s a good time to collect data and keep track of how prospects perform during the weekend — that’s what this post is. Who helped themselves, hurt themselves, and other nuggets of information live from Indianapolis.

This post will be updated regularly throughout the combine.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma: Murray helped himself by firmly committing to football and being tall enough to see over the podium. Murray measured in at 5’10 and weighed 207 — both good numbers for him, considering his height and weight were big concerns coming into the week. Murray also had a solid hand size measurement at 9.5”, which crosses the baseline measurement for most NFL teams.

If there were still any doubts over whether or not Murray wanted to play football, then he shut down those concerns at his press conference.

Kyler Murray says “no turning back,” and that he’s all in on football. pic.twitter.com/hvVquj1s3T — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) March 1, 2019

Murray also noted that he’d have a formal meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the first overall pick. That’s notable considering new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury loves Murray as a player and general manager Steve Keim didn’t exactly seem committed to Josh Rosen as the long-term quarterback in Arizona.

Murray won’t be throwing or participating in drills down here in Indianapolis, but he seemed to do well in the public portion of his NFL Combine experience.

Drew Lock, Missouri: Lock might not be the best quarterback in this draft class, but he certainly is the most charismatic quarterback in the class. Lock was jovial and engaging during his combine presser and noted how great it was to be reunited with some of his college teammates this week in Indianapolis.

More importantly, Lock declared himself an extremely accurate thrower of the football, rating his own accuracy a 10 out of 10. Lock also called himself the number one quarterback in this year’s draft class.

Asked to rate his accuracy, Drew Lock says he’s a 10. Knows he has room to improve though. pic.twitter.com/kSsryCAvIV — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2019

Lock will have a chance to show his accuracy during the throwing sessions with the receivers.

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State: Dwayne Haskins had an impressive press conference, simply by refuting Stephen A. Smith’s analysis that he was more of a runner than a thrower.

What does Dwayne Haskins think about Stephen A. Smith’s assessment that he’s “more of a runner than a thrower”? #NFLCombine #OhioState pic.twitter.com/zEDMxvQVZF — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 1, 2019

Haskins’ 50 passing touchdowns compared to four rushing touchdowns should have spoken for itself, but a little clarification never hurt anyone. (Haskins also ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash, further confirming he’s a passing QB.)

Running backs

Elijah Holyfield, Georgia: Holyfield had a chance to really boost his draft stock with a strong workout at the combine, but unfortunately he fell a little bit short. Holyfield finished the day with an official 4.78 40-yard dash, which ranked 22nd out of the 23 running backs that ran the 40-yard dash. The only back to have a time slower than him was Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold. Oof.

Justice Hill, Oklahoma State: Hill had an incredible workout. Hill ran a 4.4 40-yard dash (first among running backs), had a 40-inch vertical (first), and hit 10’10 on the broad jump (tied for first). Hill measured in at a tick under 5’10 and a solid weight at 198 pounds.

Unfortunately for HIll, he also tweaked his hamstring and is hoping to be ready for his pro day workout, but that might be a bit of a tough task considering it’s on March 12.

Travis Homer, Miami: Like Hill, Homer seized the opportunity he had at the combine. He tied Hill’s broad jump mark of 10’10 and ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash among all running backs with a time of 4.48. After a quiet college career where he never topped 1,000 yards in a season, Homer put himself on the map.

Wide receivers

A.J. Brown, Ole Miss: Even though Brown is here with two other receivers from his college team, he emphatically noted that he is the best receiver in the draft.

If the rest of the NFL feels about AJ Brown the way AJ Brown feels about his talents, he will not drop to the #49ers at No. 36 overall pic.twitter.com/rL9GdHHWdP — Brad Almquist (@bradalmquist13) March 1, 2019

Tight ends

Dawson Knox, Ole Miss: Knox was the fourth receiving option in an Ole Miss offense that featured A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, and Damarkus Lodge. Knox only had 15 catches in his last season at Ole Miss, but he hasn’t let that discourage him — although he did tell me that he thought he was going to see more targets than he got because those three receivers would command so much attention:

“So going into the season, I was hoping that it would help me a little more than it did. I was like, ‘I got three potential first round guys -- definitely two or three top two round guys around me -- they’re gonna be doubling those guys, so surely I’ll get the ball more.’”

He didn’t, but he still has a chance to establish that he can be a legitimate receiving threat on his own when he goes through the drills on Saturday.

Offensive linemen

Iousa Opeta, Weber State: The big guard prospect repped 39 times on the bench. Nobody else in his position group repped more than 34. He also put up a 112-inch broad jump, one of the better figures for O-linemen, and put up a top-five 40 time for the position: 5.02 seconds. He has probably helped his stock a lot.

Defensive linemen

Stay tuned.

Linebackers

Stay tuned.

Defensive backs

Stay tuned.