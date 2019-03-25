Are Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock quickly putting together a pretty decent roster for the Oakland Raiders? It’s starting to look like it, for the most part.

Quarterback Derek Carr is, at the least, solid and serviceable. His wide receiver group is vastly upgraded with the addition of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. The team spent big on left tackle Trent Brown and, theoretically, 2018 first-round tackle Kolton Miller will get better in his second season. On defense, the Raiders still have holes, but they’ve added a few starters in free agency.

That takes the Raiders to the 2019 NFL Draft, where Gruden and Mayock can continue the rebuild. Helping that cause is having four of the first 35 picks. That many high picks could lead the Raiders to taking a risk on a big-upside player with one of them.

Don’t worry, this mock draft isn’t all about the Raiders. This week’s mock examines the first two rounds of the draft. The top five is mixed up a little this time, three tight ends go in the first round, there’s a run on wide receivers in the second round, and seemingly half the NFL gets a new starting defensive lineman. Basically, there’s something for everybody.

Offseason needs: Interior defensive line, wide receiver, tight end, slot cornerback

In a recent NFL Network interview, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury did all he could to not tip his hand about what the team will do with the first overall pick.

“When you have that first pick, you’ve gotta turn over every stone and look at every scenario that’s out there, and so we’re definitely doing that,” Kingsbury said while also giving a lukewarm response about starting quarterback Josh Rosen.

Something in Arizona is going to get awkward, whether it’s trading Rosen, keeping him as a backup, or us all being fooled about Murray at No. 1.

Offseason needs: Safety, edge defender, wide receiver, cornerback

NOT ANOTHER DEFENSIVE TACKLE FOR THE 49ERS HOW COULD YOU?! The sentiment is understandable given the drafting of Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, and Solomon Thomas in consecutive years. However, if Thomas is used more on the outside this season, that opens up a spot next to Buckner (Armstead is, for all intents, a lost cause). A starting defensive line of Dee Ford, Buckner, Williams, and Thomas would be quite potent.

Besides, how can you pass up a player after sharing pancakes with him?

Offseason needs: Offensive tackle, edge defender, cornerback, center

Although the Jets are staying in more of a 3-4 base defense, they won’t be able to say no to Bosa if he’s there at No. 3. The team just doesn’t have a pass rusher who can do what Bosa can. He can play lined up at end, or he can be a standup rusher at the edge. Bosa has just about every trait you want in a pass rusher. He’s powerful and quick and has excellent handwork. His size is fine, and he’s fully recovered from a core injury suffered last season. No player is a can’t-miss prospect, but Bosa is close.

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

Offseason needs: Edge defender, cornerback, running back, linebacker

A mixup in the top five with Williams going second overall would benefit the Raiders if they covet Allen. They probably perceive him as being a 1-to-1 replacement for Khalil Mack. That’s the player Allen compares himself to, at least. The Raiders can bookend Arden Key with Allen, giving them a pair of athletic edge players on a defensive line that’s starting to take shape after free agency.

Offseason needs: Safety, edge defender, linebacker, offensive line

Sure, the Buccaneers added Deone Bucannon in free agency, but he hasn’t been a very productive player since the 2015 season. With Kwon Alexander gone, the Buccaneers need talent at linebacker. White is a player with few flaws, especially when he can work in space and locate the football. He’s a strong tackler and has outstanding instincts.

Offseason needs: Quarterback, offensive tackle, linebacker, edge rusher

The Giants were all over Haskins last week. First, they took him out to dinner the night before his pro day, and head coach Pat Shurmur spent time with Haskins after his throwing session ended. That report about the Giants not being interested in Haskins is looking less realistic as the draft approaches.

Offseason needs: Offensive tackle, tight end, safety, guard

If you take the stance that Jacksonville’s offensive line is decent enough, and it sort of is, that opens up what the Jaguars can do at No. 7. They could add another high-level piece to a talented defense. Don’t forget, Jacksonville had the NFL’s best defense in 2017 according to DVOA. Or the Jags could find a reliable player on offense in Hockenson. The value of taking a tight end at seven can be argued, but Hockenson makes an impact on the whole offense.

Offseason needs: Tight end, linebacker, guard, wide receiver, defensive end

Detroit may have added Trey Flowers in free agency, but the team needed more than just one edge player this offseason. Sweat can be a terror off the edge, and in just two seasons at Mississippi State he had 22 sacks. If Sweat can get a little stronger and play the run better, he will easily warrant a top-10 pick.

Offseason needs: Defensive tackle, cornerback, tight end, offensive tackle

Oliver to the Bills seems to be a perfect match. The Bills need players on the defensive line who can create pressure, and that is Oliver’s specialty. Oliver may not be the biggest lineman, or a block occupier against the run, but he doesn’t need to be with Harrison Phillips next to him.

Offseason needs: Linebacker, tight end, cornerback, guard

There’s still some discussion about a quarterback for the Broncos at No. 10, but it just doesn’t make sense after trading for Joe Flacco. Taking a quarterback who will more than likely sit at least a year should be a second or third day of the draft move. Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson, a Day 3 player, could fit what offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello wants in the position, for instance.

Bush would give the Broncos a speedy linebacker who can make plays all over the field.

Offseason needs: Linebacker, tight end, quarterback, offensive tackle

With the top two linebackers gone, the Bengals are in a tricky spot at No. 11. Metcalf would be Cincinnati’s third first-round wide receiver pick since 2011. A.J. Green, the team’s 2011 first-round pick, is a free agent after the season. John Ross, the team’s 2017 first-round pick, hasn’t produced and was part of trade rumors this offseason. With players at bigger positions of need gone, the Bengals could gamble on Metcalf’s upside.

Offseason needs: Tight end, guard, defensive line, right tackle

Green Bay is a challenging team to figure out high in the first round. It’s easy to see the team’s holes, but the Packers have players in each of them already. At tight end, they have Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis. At right tackle, Bryan Bulaga still has a year left on his contract. The same can be said about Mike Daniels on the defensive line. If they draft based purely with the best player available philosophy, Gary could be in play. He could push Dean Lowry for a starting spot, and ensure the Packers have a difference maker up front if Daniels leaves next offseason.

Offseason needs: Quarterback, offensive tackle, edge defender, defensive tackle

Robert Quinn has been disappointing the past couple of seasons, and it looks like he’ll be traded. That would leave the rebuilding Dolphins with few quality edge rushers on the roster. Ferrell might not have the upside of Florida State’s Brian Burns, but he may be a safer pick.

Offseason needs: Defensive tackle, cornerback, tight end

Maybe it’s getting a little boring to send defensive tackles to Atlanta in mock drafts, but this explains why the line needs some work. In four years at Clemson, Wilkins had 250 tackles and 41 tackles for loss. He can bring plenty of pressure up the middle too. According to Sports Info Solutions’ Rookie Handbook, Wilkins created 106 pressures and 74 hurries, much better numbers than Williams, Oliver, or Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons.

15. Washington: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Offseason needs: Left guard, wide receiver, edge rusher, offensive tackle

Lock is one of hardest players to not only evaluate, but also find a good spot for in the draft. On the surface, he’s a highly talented thrower with a strong arm, good enough mobility, and a magnetic personality. But when you dig just a little, you see an erratic quarterback with average accuracy and relatively small hands. His opinion is all over the place in the NFL, and that’s what makes his draft slot so hard to pin.

Offseason needs: Edge defender, offensive tackle, safety, guard

A pass rusher has been the popular choice for Carolina in the first round, but if an offensive tackle as good as Williams drops to No. 16, he would be hard to overlook. He’s a powerful run blocker who will drive defenders backward. In the passing game, his smooth technique more than makes up for any concern about his length.

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

Offseason needs: Quarterback, offensive tackle, linebacker, edge rusher

After trading Olivier Vernon, the Giants are in need of a pass rusher or two this offseason. Burns is a nimble pass rusher who likes to beat blockers with speed more than power. He has the agility to get low around the edge and closes out space in a hurry. He’s not the best run stopper, but the Giants need a player who can get after the quarterback.

Offseason needs: Guard, defensive tackle, tight end, offensive tackle

The Vikings need help along the offensive line. Although Taylor played tackle at Florida, his playing style could put him in the mix at guard if a team wants to shift him to the interior. That would give the Vikings some options up front.

19. Tennessee Titans: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Offseason needs: Guard, tight end, nose tackle, edge defender

When the season starts, stalwart tight end Delanie Walker will be 35 and coming off a dislocated and fractured ankle. In a talent-rich tight end draft, Fant could be in play at No. 19. He can work the middle of the field — which the Titans need with Marcus Mariota at quarterback — and he can line up out wide.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Offseason needs: Cornerback, tight end, safety, wide receiver

The Steelers dumped Antonio Brown this offseason and he could be replaced by his cousin. Marquise Brown is one of the most electrifying players in the draft this year and can score just about any time he touches the ball. If the Steelers have doubts about James Washington stepping up as the No. 2 receiver after JuJu Smith-Schuster, a pass catcher in the first round is plausible.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Offseason needs: Defensive line, guard, safety, wide receiver

The departure of Earl Thomas officially closes out the Legion of Boom era in Seattle. If the Seahawks are looking to find a player with a similar profile, Adderley is the player. He is very good at tracking the ball and had 11 career interceptions and 22 pass breakups. He’s also not hesitant to get physical near the line of scrimmage.

Offseason needs: Edge rusher, wide receiver, linebacker

Terrell Suggs is no longer a Raven, so the team could be looking early in the draft for his replacement. In the NFL, Polite could be more of a standup edge rusher than a defensive end. Polite has a rapid first step — his greatest strength — and is good in pursuit. He has work to do as a run defender, but he should find success early in his career as a sack artist.

Offseason needs: Offensive tackle, cornerback, defensive line, tight end

What Dillard may lack in power run blocking, he more than makes up in pass blocking. Picking in the 20s, it can be hard to find a complete offensive tackle. In that case, it’s best to find one who can be elite at one thing. For Dillard, that’s pass blocking, as evidenced in the fact that he only gave up one sack last season.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Offseason needs: Edge defender, cornerback, running back, linebacker

Although Jacobs has been mocked to the Raiders at No. 27 before, they may need to take him before the Eagles pick. A discussion about the value of a first-round running back can be had. Just don’t forget that a running back has been taken in the first round in each of the past four years.

Offseason needs: Safety, offensive tackle, running back, defensive line

If Adderley were still available, he’d be the easy choice for the Eagles. With him gone, the safety value at No. 25 is questionable. Deionte Thompson of Alabama seems to be more in the second-round territory, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is more of a nickel corner. Tillery can provide the Eagles with good depth up front and can line up everywhere down the line.

Offseason needs: Defensive end, cornerback, wide receiver, defensive tackle

The Colts added Justin Houston, so they may not look for a pass rusher here unless one of the top players slips. Instead, they could add talent to the secondary with Murphy. He only played two seasons at Washington, but he has excellent instincts and toughness for the position.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Offseason needs: Edge defender, cornerback, running back, linebacker

If the Raiders don’t take a cornerback at No. 24, there will still be plenty of good ones at No. 27. Williams has outstanding length for a cornerback and he knows how to stick on the hips of a receiver. If he can bulk up some and play more physically, he can end up being one of the best players in this draft.

Offseason needs: Offensive tackle, defensive tackle, linebacker, quarterback

This is a repeat from last week’s mock draft because the fit is perfect. Ford is a big-bodied right tackle who moves defenders around with ease, especially when he gets low run blocking. He can be a little upright at times, but to this point that hasn’t hurt him too much.

Offseason needs: Edge rusher, cornerback, defensive tackle, center

Steve Spagnuolo’s defenses have often gotten a strong pass rush from the edges. But without Dee Ford and Justin Houston, the Chiefs are relying on Tanoh Kpassagnon, Alex Okafor, and Breeland Speaks to have breakout seasons. That’s a risky gamble. Someone like Ferguson, while not a spectacular athlete, is a steady player who should push for a spot in the starting lineup.

30. Green Bay Packers: (via New Orleans): Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Offseason needs: Tight end, guard, defensive line

Did you really think we’d get out of Green Bay’s two first-round picks without a tight end? Smith isn’t a massive athlete like Fant, and he doesn’t have as high of a ceiling as Hockenson. But Smith knows how to make big plays, especially when he’s working routes over the middle. As a blocker, he’s decent.

Offseason needs: Linebacker, guard, cornerback, defensive line

Although some want the Rams to trade back and accumulate some extra draft capital, there will be some starter-level players available at No. 31. One of them is Lawrence, who could occupy the space Ndamukong Suh is vacating. Lawrence is a massive player at 342 pounds, but in the past he showed some ability as a pass rusher.

Offseason needs: Edge defender, tight end, defensive tackle, wide receiver

If the Patriots want to find a replacement for Rob Gronkowski, it will be difficult in the first round. One of the team’s two picks in the second round could suffice, though.

Cornerback isn’t New England’s biggest need, but Baker would be a steal at No. 32. Jason McCourty will be 32 at the start of next season, and the Patriots could find his replacement in Baker. He’s capable in man and zone coverage and seems to like coming up to play the run.

SECOND ROUND:

33. Arizona Cardinals: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

34. Indianapolis Colts (via New York Jets): Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

35. Oakland Raiders: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

36. San Francisco 49ers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

37. New York Giants: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

40. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

41. Denver Broncos: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

42. Cincinnati Bengals: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

43. Detroit Lions: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

44. Green Bay Packers: Garrett Bradbury, OL, North Carolina State

45. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

46. Washington: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

47. Carolina Panthers: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

48. Miami Dolphins: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State

49. Cleveland Browns: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

50. Minnesota Vikings: Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

51. Tennessee Titans: Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, CB/S, Florida

53. Philadelphia Eagles (via Baltimore): Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

54. Houston Texans (via Seattle): Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

55. Houston Texans: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

56. New England Patriots (via Chicago): Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

57. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois

58. Dallas Cowboys: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

59. Indianapolis Colts: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

60. Los Angeles Chargers: Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

61. Kansas City Chiefs: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

62. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

63. Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams): Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

64. New England Patriots: Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan