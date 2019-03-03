NFL Combine results: Winners, losers from DLs on bench press, 40-yard dash and more

It’s a good year for teams that need help rushing the passer — the 2019 NFL Draft class is absolutely loaded with defensive linemen and linebackers.

On Sunday, it’ll be those positions working out and running through drills at the 2019 NFL Combine. Among those expected to participate are Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, and LSU linebacker Devin White. That group happens to be the top five players off the board in Dan Kadar’s latest mock draft.

Other draft experts — including ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay — also expect the draft to be historically defense-heavy at the top.

All that means there’s millions of dollars on the line for the players jockeying for position at the top of big boards. A big part of that battle will depend on how those defensive linemen and linebackers perform Sunday in Indianapolis.

Last year, UTSA’s Marcus Davenport put together an NFL Combine performance reminiscent of Jadeveon Clowney, and UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin stole the show with a freakin’ 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

Follow along with us while we see which defensive linemen and linebacker will be the stars of the 2019 NFL Combine: