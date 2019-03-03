In February, Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf earned some social media fame for looking like a member of the Avengers. We’re talking an Asgardian-sized wide receiver with abs that look like a Ninja Turtle’s shell.

Here’s the photo that went viral (yeah, that’s Metcalf on the left):

Oh and he's also standing next to AJ Brown, who is not a small human either HT @rebelHart2 pic.twitter.com/VpjcreE66a — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 11, 2019

It’d be perfectly understandable if your first reaction was, “Wait ... that guy shouldn’t be playing receiver.” Surely, a man that big should be playing linebacker or tight end, right?

Well he proved he belongs at receiver Saturday when he blew everyone’s mind at the NFL Combine. Here are the four most ridiculous things about his performance:

1. Metcalf ran a FREAKIN’ 4.33 40-YARD DASH

How?!

Guys that big are NOT supposed to go that fast. Metcalf measured in at 6’3, 228 pounds — and 1.6 percent body fat! — which put him solidly in anything-under-4.6-is-great territory.

For the sake of comparison, here’s Metcalf’s size along with the other six receivers to record a 40-yard dash time under 4.4 seconds Saturday:

Metcalf put down a time that matched guys 20-40 pounds lighter.

The other receivers closer to Metcalf size like Iowa State’s Hakeem Butler and Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry had fantastic days with 40 times of 4.48 and 4.53 seconds, respectively. Those should elevate their draft stocks and they were still way behind Metcalf’s 4.33.

D.K Metcalf ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.33) at the NFL Scouting Combine of any player to weigh 225+ pounds, since official Combine data has been tracked in 2003#NFLCombine @dkmetcalf14 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 2, 2019

Earlier in the week, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey basically said guys like Metcalf don’t exist:

#Browns GM John Dorsey when I asked him Thursday if Cleveland needs more size in its receiving corps: "I’d like to have a 6-3 guy that can run 4.3. I’ll take that every day, but you’re not going to get those guys." DK Metcalf, 6-foot-3 3/8 and 228 lbs, ran an official 4.33 today. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) March 2, 2019

Welp.

2. Metcalf had a FREAKIN’ 40.5-INCH VERTICAL

That’s a lot of weight getting way off the ground.

D.K. Metcalf is a robot programmed to play football better than us humans. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/vG9SBunhEv — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 2, 2019

Only two receivers did better in the drill — Missouri’s Emanuel Hall and Notre Dame’s Miles Boykin, who tied with 43.5-inch jumps. Metcalf’s vertical would’ve been the best in the class if he did it during the 2018 NFL Combine.

3. Metcalf did 27 FREAKIN’ BENCH PRESS REPS

No receiver did more bench reps than Metcalf (N’Keal Harry tied him with 27) — which isn’t exactly surprising when you look at the photo at the top.

That’s more reps than 32 of the 47 offensive linemen who participated in the drill at the combine Thursday. Only two of the 25 linebackers who did the bench press Saturday did more reps than Metcalf.

The last receiver to do more than 26 reps on the bench — before Metcalf and Harry did it Friday — was Greg Little back in 2011, who also got to 27.

4. Metcalf’s best comparison is FREAKIN’ BATMAN

Everyone loves to try to compare draft prospects to NFL players to get a better grasp of their skill set. But what if that prospect is basically a superhero? Then you compare him to a superhero.

A (slightly) less silly, but maybe also more silly comparison is Calvin Johnson:

Calvin Johnson, 2007 combine

> 6-5, 239

> 4.35 40



D.K. Metcalf, 2019 combine

> 6-3, 228

> u4.33 40 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 2, 2019

The big difference — aside from Johnson being two inches taller and 11 pounds heavier — is that Metcalf finished his career at Ole Miss with 67 receptions, 1,228 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Johnson had 178 receptions, 2,927 yards, 28 touchdowns, and a Biletnikoff Award.

Granted, Metcalf entered the 2019 NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season, but still — Megatron had the statistics to match his freakish combination of size and speed.

By the end of Saturday, Metcalf may have shown he is human after all with bottom-tier numbers in agility exercises like the three-cone drill (7.38 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.50 seconds). That shouldn’t take away from the rest of his superhuman performance, which likely catapulted Metcalf up the draft boards.