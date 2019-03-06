Kyler Murray isn’t great in interviews. His interview with Dan Patrick back before the Super Bowl was an exercise in cringe as he appeared unprepared, uncomfortable, and apprehensive when it came to answering any questions about his football life.

Now there are reports the potential No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft has seen that awkwardness under the spotlight permeate into his meetings with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine.

After a weekend of positive headlines for measuring out at a shade over 5’10 and with acceptably large hands, the spinning wheel of offseason NFL news turned to throw Murray’s ... Leadership? Press-worthiness? Innate late-stage Jay Cutler-ness? ... under the bus.

Casserly’s comments suggest the player who just surged to the top of bettors’ draft boards requires a bit of temperance after his meteoric rise through the NFL Draft process — a process that followed his meteoric rise through the MLB Draft less than a year earlier. Murray supposedly failed to wow executives and coaches through March’s interview process, a report that, if true, proves he’s a little uncomfortable while getting mined for content.

And nothing else.

Murray’s football career won’t be defined by a soft-spoken demeanor

Murray’s leadership ability wasn’t a problem at Oklahoma, where he could have played diva (or left the program entirely) thanks to his baseball status. Instead, he stepped into the vacuum left behind by the singular force of nature that was Baker Mayfield and the Sooners never missed a beat.

With Murray now playing the ever-motivated signal caller, an Oklahoma squad that went 12-2, won the Big 12 Conference title, and made it to the College Football Playoff in 2017 ... went 12-2, won the Big 12 Conference title, and made it to the College Football Playoff in 2018.

That makes the question about him running an offense even more strange. Murray came off a full season of dominating the Big 12, the conference whose offenses are so en vogue it just saw a fired head coach get called up to the NFL ranks less than two months later. Teams across the NFL are adopting spread offense and Air Raid-ish tenets in a league that’s scoring more points than ever before. There’s no better time for an Oklahoma quarterback to transition to the pros — and the success of high-impact young passers like Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, and, huh, Mayfield proves that.

If a team wants to use him as part of a rising trend toward mobile quarterbacks, he can do that too. Murray ran for 1,001 yards — more than his lead tailback — and 12 touchdowns in his lone season as a starter in Norman. He’s a versatile multi-tool behind center, and while he’ll need some molding as he makes the jump from facing NCAA defenses to the NFL, he may be the best raw athlete the 2019 NFL Draft is serving up.

But since he’s not out here getting his teammates to yell “hee hee!” he’s no Mayfield. Maybe Casserly’s comments are meant to show he’s not coachable, but his college coach and master of punctuation Lincoln Riley put a kibosh to that.

Couldn’t be further from the truth..in 3 yrs coaching him, not 1 conversation with Kevin about ANYTHING football-related..turned out decent-



This kid gave up more than what people would ever believe for 1 reason-



His love of this game



Those doing their homework already know- https://t.co/irfujD3PT7 — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) February 26, 2019

While the guys who haven’t worked with Murray have concerns, the coaches and teammates he’s played with have nothing but rave reviews. Getting that endorsement from Riley — himself a hot NFL coaching candidate before signing a lucrative extension to remain at Oklahoma — is a powerful counter-argument.

Murray’s connection with Arizona won’t be derailed by reports of bad interviews

Murray may have already impressed the only coach he needed long before the combine anyway. Kliff Kingsbury, deposed king of Lubbock and current head of the Arizona Cardinals, has already been caught on tape saying he’d draft the Sooner quarterback No. 1 overall way back when he was watching game tape at Texas Tech.

Now Kingsbury has the top-overall pick. If the Cards were happy to buck typical NFL thinking by hiring a coach who’d gone 35-40 in six seasons with the Red Raiders, it stands to reason they’d think outside the box again to draft college football’s top player — even if he’s only 5’10 and is bad at translating thoughts into words. The team’s sudden lack of long-term commitment to 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen only makes Murray-to-Glendale more likely.

If not Arizona, then Oakland (picking fourth in 2019) and Washington (15th) are interested as well. The odds Murray lasts to the back half of the first round are miniscule.

Finally, it’s fair to consider the source. This report came from Casserly, an insider Bill Belichick once famously described as “100 percent wrong.”

Bill Belichick on Charley Casserly pic.twitter.com/IOxGi4rxeV — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) March 5, 2019

Casserly’s report won’t matter for Murray. It may be entirely overblown in the first place. Or it could be part of the latest misinformation campaign to pervade the pre-draft process and disrupt draft stock as teams look to get the best possible value from their picks.

Even if it were 100 percent accurate, it wouldn’t really matter. While congenial quarterbacks have become the norm in the NFL, there’s no rule that states being media-friendly is part of the job. Learning to handle questions in pressure-filled interview sessions, whether with the press or with his coaches, will help keep Murray from getting meme’d, but it probably won’t affect his grasp on the run-pass option at the next level.

His upcoming workouts will. And if he looks like the player who won the 2018 Heisman, it won’t matter how awkward he is when it comes to speaking engagements. Even if Murray tanked his interviews, the litmus for his success will boil down to the product he put together on the field. So far, that suggests he’s a star — and that’s all the really matters.