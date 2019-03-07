The Steelers are close to trading Antonio Brown ... to the Bills?

In the end, Antonio Brown wasn’t worth the trouble in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are reportedly close to trading their disgruntled star receiver to the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Except Brown says it’s not true.

#Steelers AB claims him being traded to #Bills is fake news on Instagram pic.twitter.com/vOBfeaPdRo — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) March 8, 2019

And longtime Bills beat writer Vic Carucci is hearing it’s far from a sure thing:

An NFL source says #Bills have inquired about Antonio Brown with the #Steelers, but no deal is imminent. In fact, another league source termed it "unlikely." — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) March 8, 2019

It’d be a surprise landing spot for Brown, whose nine-year reign in western Pennsylvania as one of the best receivers in the NFL would end if a trade goes through. No deal has been finalized yet and no terms have been reported, but Buffalo owns 10 picks in the upcoming draft and has enough cap space to carry Brown.

It would also be a fitting landing spot for Brown, who was nearly drafted by the Bills in 2010.

What forced the Brown-Steelers breakup?

Frustrations between the two sides simmered throughout a dysfunctional 2018 and boiled over as the season wore on. The team seemed to rebound from Le’Veon Bell’s season-long holdout and a 1-2-1 start en route to a spot atop the AFC North, but a 2-4 finish ended the team’s four-year postseason streak and handed the division crown to its arch rival Baltimore Ravens.

Brown finished the year with a typically great 104-catch, 1,297-yard performance, but he wasn’t blameless in his team’s struggles. He stormed out of practice before a Week 17 showdown against the Bengals, and was held out of the game after missing a string of team activities leading up to the season finale.

Was told this afternoon by a source during Steelers locker room clean out that Antonio Brown threw a ball near/at feet of Ben Roethlisberger and walked out of practice. Post-Gazette reporting Brown skipped Sat walkthrough and expected to play Sunday. He didn’t. @TheAthleticPGH — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 31, 2018

Reports on the situation ranged from “embarrassing” to there not being a situation. But Brown remained annoyed, removing all Steelers references from his social media profiles in January before requesting a trade in February.

Pittsburgh wasn’t interested in releasing their star wideout, instead opting to recoup some value after it became clear his relationship with the club was beyond saving. That’s a positive, because the Steelers only save roughly $1 million by removing Brown from their salary cap:

Antonio Brown trade reminders:

* He's due a $2.5M roster bonus on March 17th

* If traded before 3/17, the Steelers would absorb a dead cap hit of $21.12M, $23.62M if after 3/17

* Brown is due $12.625M in 2019, $11.3M in 2020, $12.5M in 2021

* Brown turns 31 on July 10 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2019

That was deemed enough of a reward to facilitate a clean break from a disappointing 2018. While the club tried to settle its differences with the All-Pro, a last-ditch meeting between Brown and team owner Art Rooney only reinforced the two sides needed a separation.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

Trade talks heated up around the same time as the NFL Combine, with the Raiders clocking in as early favorites to re-home the rescued wide receiver. The Jets, Cardinals, and Broncos were also a part of the discussion, though the Bills, surprisingly, appear to have won out.

Where do the Steelers go from here?

The 2016 Steelers earned a spot in the AFC Championship Game behind the combination of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell. The 2019 Steelers will only have the oldest member of that triad. Bell sat out 2018 to protest the team’s decision to use the franchise tag on him for a second straight season. Brown will now be in Buffalo.

That leaves a 37-year-old Roethlisberger to rebuild his empire as his career inches toward a sunset, but he’s got enough talent around him to reload quickly. JuJu Smith-Schuster emerged as a true No. 1 wideout after leading the team with 111 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards. Third-year tailback James Conner was able to replicate much of what Bell brings to the table after scoring 13 touchdowns in 13 games, catching 55 passes, and rushing for 4.5 yards per carry.

Pittsburgh will have to use the 2019 offseason to buttress that pair with talent. Jaylen Samuels was a capable platoon back behind Conner, but the team’s receiving corps are perilously thin after Smith-Schuster. The team’s most-targeted wideout behind him was Ryan Switzer, who had 36 catches for just 253 yards in his second season as a pro. 2018 second-round pick James Washington could be pushed into a bigger role, but he caught just 42 percent of his targets as a rookie.

What will Brown bring to the Bills?

Brown would be an expensive acquisition thanks to eight figure base salaries from 2019 to 2021. Fortunately for Buffalo, much of the cost of his four-year, $68 million extension was borne by the Steelers, which actually makes him fairly affordable — he’ll be owed a little more than $36 million for the next three years, which would put him more or less among the top 20 highest paid receivers over that stretch.

That could be a bargain, or it could be an overpay. Either way, he’d easily be the best receiver the Bills have had in a long time.

Brown hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down over the past six seasons. He’s had at least 101 catches, 1,284 yards, and eight touchdowns in each of those years — a span that may go down as the greatest in league history. He led the league in 2018 with 15 touchdown receptions in 15 games.

The Bills could seriously use that kind of production. Lee Evans was the last receiver to top 1,200 receiving yards in a season for Buffalo and that was in 2006. Brown has done it six years in a row.

But Brown is on the wrong side of 30, and he’ll wrap up his contract in his age 33 season. He’s also got a ton of miles under his belt, and a decline could be steep. He’ll also have to try to produce with Josh Allen throwing him passes instead of Roethlisberger. The 2018 top-10 pick completed 52.8 percent of his passes as a rookie with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It didn’t help that he didn’t have weapons anywhere near the caliber of Brown.

Brown has used crisp routes and twitchy athleticism to create separation and embarrass defenders with his 5’10 frame. What happens when he loses some of that lateral speed as he ages? Similarly prolific receivers like Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, and Terrell Owens were able punish cornerbacks into their 30s — but they were all at least four inches taller than Brown.

That’s what would make this a risk for the Bills. Brown is one of the most accomplished players in the game, but his clock is ticking. The five-time All-Pro may still have some elite years in front of him. He may also be aging down from “great” to “good.” If this deal gets done, Buffalo would be betting on the former.