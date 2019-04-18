Ranking every NFL team’s schedule release video from the incredible to Jerry Jones doing ASMR

The release of the NFL schedule has become one of the dumbest things in sports. Entire multi-hour TV specials are devoted to seeing who plays in primetime, and breaking down which teams have the most advantageous bye weeks.
But 2019 was special. It was different. Teams were allowed to have fun on Twitter, and that led to some of the best videos we’ve seen. Some teams took something so boring and mundane and made them magical, others ... not so much.
These were so good we can’t stop watching.
Los Angeles Chargers — Stock Footage reveal
Should we REALLY make our schedule release video with stock footage?— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 18, 2019
Stock footage is mana from heaven, and the Chargers nailed it. The whole thing has this very Tim and Eric vibe to it, which I really appreciate — and it’s so janky it’s good. The Chargers used to be so horrible on Twitter, being mostly first-person accounts of PF Changs. Now they’ve discovered comedy.
Carolina Panthers — Classic video games
Wanna play a game? pic.twitter.com/mF5CeYnGUE— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 18, 2019
Hook this nostalgia directly to my veins. Mortal Kombat II is on point. I love the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater goof. If you’re a child of the 70s, 80s, or 90s, this is a beautiful, wonderful thing and I love every second of it.
Atlanta Falcons — Game of Thrones, with a jab
Football is coming.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 17, 2019
Full Schedule ➡️https://t.co/vNuHMKwxTs pic.twitter.com/Xb91bWV7dB
Several teams went with a Game of Thrones aesthetic (more on those later), but nobody did it better than the Falcons because of one core moment, which happens 40 seconds in.
Why yes, that is a Ram, obliterating a member of a marching band presumably playing “When the Saints Go Marching In”, and, yes, that is a referee running in and waving off the penalty as an ode to the NFC Championship game. It hits such a specific nerve that it’s beautiful.
Better than average.
Pittsburgh Steelers — Mr. Schedule’s Neighborhood
It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 18, 2019
Let’s head to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe for our 2019 schedule… pic.twitter.com/blrW7zjwsW
I have a two-year-old. So by nature I’ve watched a lot of Mr. Rodgers over the past 24 months. I really appreciate this loving homage to the show, and Mr. Rodgers by extension — a Pittsburgh native. I can appreciate this.
Cleveland Browns — John Dorsey is so old.
EXCLUSIVE: The exact moment GM John Dorsey got our schedule pic.twitter.com/EC1tAvMs4E— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2019
I appreciate the self depreciation of Browns’ general manager John Dorsey to log onto his America Online account, printing it off on one of those printers that makes a horrific whining sound like the shriek of a banshee, and pinning it to his wall.
Seattle Seahawks — Beat ‘em up
⬇️ Restart those consoles and charge those battery packs because the Biggest Games of 2019 are HERE. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VOJCJwcidv— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 18, 2019
I like that the bye week is a trip to Pizza Hut. Nice touch.
Jacksonville Jaguars — As seen on TV
Get your teal out because today your lives are about to change.— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 18, 2019
It’s the 2019 Jaguars Schedule, presented by @McGowansHVAC!
Full schedule: https://t.co/XpUXP46BKF pic.twitter.com/LW4Drq5tMX
Maybe not the nostalgia I was looking for, but I can get down with this.
Detroit Lions — The Office
"My mind is going a mile an hour." - Michael Scott @theofficenbc— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2019
ScheduleReveal2019.gif pic.twitter.com/pe70ebQfhe
I appreciate the effort in finding all these clips.
New York Giants — Tracey Morgan reveal
.@RealTracyMorgan drops Big Blue's Fall Lineup, coming this September! pic.twitter.com/e26umIL719— New York Giants (@Giants) April 18, 2019
Automatically good.
New York Jets — NFL Blitz
Blow in the cartridge. Insert the Rumble Pak. Dial up Da Bomb.— #TakeFlight (@nyjets) April 18, 2019
It's 2019 schedule release, NFL Blitz style! pic.twitter.com/JrHU8PiUeX
A solid effort. Went on just a little too long for a single conceit.
These are fine.
Indianapolis Colts — Andrew Luck facts
Who needs a fancy schedule release video when you can have THIS? pic.twitter.com/47Bub45Big— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 18, 2019
Oakland Raiders — Antonio and Trent Brown react
"See y'all in a stadium near you." pic.twitter.com/ewUdr0pAXE— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 18, 2019
Houston Texans — Game of Thrones
Schedule is here.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QV2yNNKyBQ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 18, 2019
Green Bay Packers — Packers Man
Game On: The 2019 #Packers schedule is here!— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 18, 2019
: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/0BDpkJKgZv
New England Patriots — Bad Lip Reading
Football is a very fun game.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 18, 2019
Schedule 2019: Bad #Patriots lip reading edition. pic.twitter.com/qVcil6ALLg
Baltimore Ravens — Mega Ravens
‼️THIS FOOTBALL SEASON ‼️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 18, 2019
PREPARE FOR DOMINATION
‼️MEGA RAVENS FOOTBALL‼️ pic.twitter.com/6gKU0m9009
Philadelphia Eagles — Famous Fans
Announcing the schedule proved tougher than we thought, so we enlisted the help of some of our friends.#FlyEaglesFly | #EaglesEverywhere pic.twitter.com/fQvlX0PdEd— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 18, 2019
Buffalo Bills — Tinder
Hey 2019 opponents…— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 18, 2019
Sup? pic.twitter.com/JPpU3Wu4FH
Tennessee Titans — Country music
Listen here, Tennessee!— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 18, 2019
The Queen of Country and her friends are here to announce the #Titans 2019 schedule. pic.twitter.com/pufKIBq3Zp
Kansas City Chiefs — Classic moments
The 60th season. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/C7rUBbmkRc— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 18, 2019
Chicago Bears — 100 years in the making
100 years in the making... #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/83KYt2YLkn— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 18, 2019
Denver Broncos — Madden
Our 2019 schedule?— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 18, 2019
It’s in the game. #NFLScheduleRelease pic.twitter.com/mMAcrENuMg
Nope ... no thanks.
Dallas Cowboys — ASMR
See Jerry Jones and @AmariCooper9 help us release the 2019 #DallasCowboys schedule through ASMR.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 18, 2019
Tickets available at 9pm CT via @SeatGeek → https://t.co/ZAoOUYT7dj pic.twitter.com/9YWj8LDsKR
There is absolutely nothing about Jerry Jones saying “Let’s Go Cowboys” in ASMR that I ever want to think about ever again.
Arizona Cardinals — First version
Coming soon to a 65,000-seat theater near you!— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 18, 2019
: https://t.co/SUoxwxldMU pic.twitter.com/YIkht787bl
People freaked out because Josh Rosen wasn’t featured at all in this and it was so bad the team had to issue a revision. Welp.
Minnesota Vikings — Poetry
Two Thousand Nineteen— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 18, 2019
Vikings schedule is here
Poetry stylehttps://t.co/m0jfJIfmem pic.twitter.com/VApm2oWkP4
I love the idea. The execution just isn’t there. This could have been special, but, alas ...
New Orleans Saints — New Orleans Stuff
A New Orleans-influenced look at the Saints' 2019 schedule!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2019
(Via @SeatGeek) #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/7EuF8whGkG
There is nothing memorable about this. Sorry, Saints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — This
Schedule’s out, YOU IN?— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 18, 2019
Nah.
Cincinnati Bengals — Mascot on a scooter
Who Dey zooms through the 2019 #Bengals Schedule pic.twitter.com/ihr033s4G3— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 18, 2019
THIS was the best y’all could come up with?
Miami Dolphins — Zzzzzzz
It's official, the 2019 regular season schedule is here! What games will you be attending this season? #FinsUp— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2019
Single game tickets >> https://t.co/h1wPxNFS3a pic.twitter.com/IC7B0wW8cc
Los Angeles Rams — Players react
Playing the old squad, a homecoming + no cold games for the specialists‼️@weddlesbeard, @AaronDonald97 + @JHekker (we gave him permission to join the position players) take the call for the 2019 #LARams schedule! pic.twitter.com/n0dMuL09MR— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 18, 2019
Except they didn’t really react. Just said “nice” a whole bunch.
