Ranking every NFL team’s schedule release video from the incredible to Jerry Jones doing ASMR

The release of the NFL schedule has become one of the dumbest things in sports. Entire multi-hour TV specials are devoted to seeing who plays in primetime, and breaking down which teams have the most advantageous bye weeks.

But 2019 was special. It was different. Teams were allowed to have fun on Twitter, and that led to some of the best videos we’ve seen. Some teams took something so boring and mundane and made them magical, others ... not so much.

These were so good we can’t stop watching.

Los Angeles Chargers — Stock Footage reveal

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video with stock footage?



yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/wAB8CdAfnB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 18, 2019

Stock footage is mana from heaven, and the Chargers nailed it. The whole thing has this very Tim and Eric vibe to it, which I really appreciate — and it’s so janky it’s good. The Chargers used to be so horrible on Twitter, being mostly first-person accounts of PF Changs. Now they’ve discovered comedy.

Carolina Panthers — Classic video games

Wanna play a game? pic.twitter.com/mF5CeYnGUE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 18, 2019

Hook this nostalgia directly to my veins. Mortal Kombat II is on point. I love the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater goof. If you’re a child of the 70s, 80s, or 90s, this is a beautiful, wonderful thing and I love every second of it.

Atlanta Falcons — Game of Thrones, with a jab

Several teams went with a Game of Thrones aesthetic (more on those later), but nobody did it better than the Falcons because of one core moment, which happens 40 seconds in.

Why yes, that is a Ram, obliterating a member of a marching band presumably playing “When the Saints Go Marching In”, and, yes, that is a referee running in and waving off the penalty as an ode to the NFC Championship game. It hits such a specific nerve that it’s beautiful.

Better than average.

Pittsburgh Steelers — Mr. Schedule’s Neighborhood

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.



Let’s head to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe for our 2019 schedule… pic.twitter.com/blrW7zjwsW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 18, 2019

I have a two-year-old. So by nature I’ve watched a lot of Mr. Rodgers over the past 24 months. I really appreciate this loving homage to the show, and Mr. Rodgers by extension — a Pittsburgh native. I can appreciate this.

Cleveland Browns — John Dorsey is so old.

EXCLUSIVE: The exact moment GM John Dorsey got our schedule pic.twitter.com/EC1tAvMs4E — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2019

I appreciate the self depreciation of Browns’ general manager John Dorsey to log onto his America Online account, printing it off on one of those printers that makes a horrific whining sound like the shriek of a banshee, and pinning it to his wall.

Seattle Seahawks — Beat ‘em up

⬇️ Restart those consoles and charge those battery packs because the Biggest Games of 2019 are HERE. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VOJCJwcidv — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 18, 2019

I like that the bye week is a trip to Pizza Hut. Nice touch.

Jacksonville Jaguars — As seen on TV

Get your teal out because today your lives are about to change.



It’s the 2019 Jaguars Schedule, presented by @McGowansHVAC!

Full schedule: https://t.co/XpUXP46BKF pic.twitter.com/LW4Drq5tMX — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 18, 2019

Maybe not the nostalgia I was looking for, but I can get down with this.

Detroit Lions — The Office

"My mind is going a mile an hour." - Michael Scott @theofficenbc



ScheduleReveal2019.gif pic.twitter.com/pe70ebQfhe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2019

I appreciate the effort in finding all these clips.

New York Giants — Tracey Morgan reveal

.@RealTracyMorgan drops Big Blue's Fall Lineup, coming this September! pic.twitter.com/e26umIL719 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 18, 2019

Automatically good.

New York Jets — NFL Blitz

Blow in the cartridge. Insert the Rumble Pak. Dial up Da Bomb.



It's 2019 schedule release, NFL Blitz style! pic.twitter.com/JrHU8PiUeX — #TakeFlight (@nyjets) April 18, 2019

A solid effort. Went on just a little too long for a single conceit.

These are fine.

Indianapolis Colts — Andrew Luck facts

Who needs a fancy schedule release video when you can have THIS? pic.twitter.com/47Bub45Big — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 18, 2019

Oakland Raiders — Antonio and Trent Brown react

"See y'all in a stadium near you." pic.twitter.com/ewUdr0pAXE — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 18, 2019

Houston Texans — Game of Thrones

Green Bay Packers — Packers Man

New England Patriots — Bad Lip Reading

Football is a very fun game.



Schedule 2019: Bad #Patriots lip reading edition. pic.twitter.com/qVcil6ALLg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 18, 2019

Baltimore Ravens — Mega Ravens

‼️THIS FOOTBALL SEASON ‼️

PREPARE FOR DOMINATION

‼️MEGA RAVENS FOOTBALL‼️ pic.twitter.com/6gKU0m9009 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 18, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles — Famous Fans

Announcing the schedule proved tougher than we thought, so we enlisted the help of some of our friends.#FlyEaglesFly | #EaglesEverywhere pic.twitter.com/fQvlX0PdEd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 18, 2019

Buffalo Bills — Tinder

Tennessee Titans — Country music

Listen here, Tennessee!



The Queen of Country and her friends are here to announce the #Titans 2019 schedule. pic.twitter.com/pufKIBq3Zp — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 18, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs — Classic moments

Chicago Bears — 100 years in the making

Denver Broncos — Madden

Nope ... no thanks.

Dallas Cowboys — ASMR

See Jerry Jones and @AmariCooper9 help us release the 2019 #DallasCowboys schedule through ASMR.



Tickets available at 9pm CT via @SeatGeek → https://t.co/ZAoOUYT7dj pic.twitter.com/9YWj8LDsKR — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 18, 2019

There is absolutely nothing about Jerry Jones saying “Let’s Go Cowboys” in ASMR that I ever want to think about ever again.

Arizona Cardinals — First version

Coming soon to a 65,000-seat theater near you!



: https://t.co/SUoxwxldMU pic.twitter.com/YIkht787bl — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 18, 2019

People freaked out because Josh Rosen wasn’t featured at all in this and it was so bad the team had to issue a revision. Welp.

Minnesota Vikings — Poetry

Two Thousand Nineteen

Vikings schedule is here

Poetry stylehttps://t.co/m0jfJIfmem pic.twitter.com/VApm2oWkP4 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 18, 2019

I love the idea. The execution just isn’t there. This could have been special, but, alas ...

New Orleans Saints — New Orleans Stuff

There is nothing memorable about this. Sorry, Saints.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — This

Schedule’s out, YOU IN? — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 18, 2019

Nah.

Cincinnati Bengals — Mascot on a scooter

Who Dey zooms through the 2019 #Bengals Schedule pic.twitter.com/ihr033s4G3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 18, 2019

THIS was the best y’all could come up with?

Miami Dolphins — Zzzzzzz

It's official, the 2019 regular season schedule is here! What games will you be attending this season? #FinsUp



Single game tickets >> https://t.co/h1wPxNFS3a pic.twitter.com/IC7B0wW8cc — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2019

Los Angeles Rams — Players react

Playing the old squad, a homecoming + no cold games for the specialists‼️@weddlesbeard, @AaronDonald97 + @JHekker (we gave him permission to join the position players) take the call for the 2019 #LARams schedule! pic.twitter.com/n0dMuL09MR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 18, 2019

Except they didn’t really react. Just said “nice” a whole bunch.