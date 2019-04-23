If you like defense, the 2019 NFL Draft is for you. This class is overloaded with top players on defense, especially along the defensive line.

It all starts with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. They stand alone in the draft’s top tier. Bosa has been a top-five lock since he stepped on the field at college. Williams, meanwhile, burst onto the scene at the start of last season by consistently creating pressure up the middle.

Drafts are too often judged by the quality of the quarterbacks. By that measure, this year is average. Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is an electric athlete who makes big plays, but some are concerned about his size and commitment to football if things go awry. Chances are, though, that he is the first player drafted. Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins is coming off an excellent 2018 season, but he’s inexperienced. Then you have Drew Lock of Missouri and Daniel Jones of Duke. Both are exceedingly frustrating to watch.

This is also a good year for tight ends, beginning with the Iowa pair of T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant. Both will be first-rounders, and should make an impact early in their careers. Irv Smith Jr. of Alabama and Jace Sternberger of Texas A&M both project as quality starters at the position.

Unlike some previous years, this draft is light on elite wide receiver and cornerback. We may have to wait until picks in the 20s for those positions to be taken. The depth at both is decent, though.

Below is my final top 200 for the 2019 NFL Draft. Nineteen of the top 32 are players on defense, including the first five. In the 11 drafts I’ve covered for SB Nation, that’s never been the case.

1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Biggest strength: Technically sound and powerful, Bosa epitomizes the modern NFL pass rusher — he can beat blockers with speed and agility around the edge or straight ahead with power.

Biggest weakness: The only things holding him back are injuries and some inexperience.

2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Biggest strength: An explosive, quick mover in the middle, Williams is a tough-to-block interior pressure player who can chew up multiple blockers and still makes plays.

Biggest weakness: He started just one season at Alabama and will sometimes get sloppy with his pass-rush moves.

3. Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

Biggest strength: Allen is a do-everything type of edge player: comfortable getting after the quarterback or dropping in coverage, with good speed off the edge and a nice first step.

Biggest weakness: With only average take-on strength, Allen can be a liability at times against the run.

4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Biggest strength: The Aaron Donald comparisons are unfair but natural because of Oliver’s quick-twitch movement off the snap and ability to split through a gap.

Biggest weakness: Oliver could stand to bulk up while refining his pass-rush skills. At times, blockers will drive him into the ground.

5. Devin White, LB, LSU

Biggest strength: White, who ran LSU’s defensive play calls, is a complete linebacker with good size, athleticism, and football smarts.

Biggest weakness: He’ll get overaggressive sometimes and take himself out of a play.

6. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Biggest strength: A classic pocket passer, Haskins has good size, a strong frame to absorb hits, and a nice arm. He can place the ball wherever he wants with ease.

Biggest weakness: He’s a little inexperienced, starting just 14 games, and it can show with his footwork.

7. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Biggest strength: Hockenson can do it all: He’s a capable blocker, an excellent pass catcher, and athletic enough after the catch to get extra yards.

Biggest weakness: Sometimes Hockenson will fall too in love with his aggressive blocking and get off balance. Really, that’s it.

8. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Biggest strength: Simmons is a powerful interior lineman who is hard to move around, but still quick enough to get through gaps. He seemingly sheds blockers with ease.

Biggest weakness: If injury and off-field questions weren’t there, he’d be regarded as a top-five player. A torn ACL could keep him off the field in 2019 entirely.

9. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Biggest strength: He’s a super athlete at quarterback. Whether it’s with his arm or legs, Murray knows how to routinely make big plays.

Biggest weakness: He’ll be the smallest quarterback in the NFL, and doesn’t have a thicker frame like Russell Wilson or Baker Mayfield.

10. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Biggest strength: Wilkins is a strong run defender with the skills to get after the quarterback in the passing game, and is the kind of teammate that every coaching staff loves.

Biggest weakness: At Clemson, Wilkins disappeared at times, and stronger blockers can knock him around some.

11. Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

Biggest strength:There is no pass rusher in this draft who can bend around the edge quite like the speedy Burns. He’s so fast he can run right past a blocker.

Biggest weakness: Burns might want to bulk up a little, though he’s already added nearly 20 pounds since the end of the college football season.

12. Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Biggest strength: Gary’s high rating is based largely on potential. The former blue-chip recruit has all the pieces — size, athleticism, speed, and versatility ...

Biggest weakness: ... He just hasn’t put it all together on a consistent basis.

13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Biggest strength: The only running back worth a first-round pick this year, Jacobs has the skills of a three-down back with his solid agility and ability to catch the ball.

Biggest weakness: At some point you have to wonder why it took so long for him to break out and how many carries a game he can handle.

14. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Biggest strength: Like a 6’6 condor rushing the passer, Sweat is a long-limbed pass rusher who knows how to use his length to beat blockers and cover a lot of space quickly.

Biggest weakness: Sweat will have to bulk up and get stronger without sacrificing his athleticism.

15. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Biggest strength: He’s a smart player with the quick recognition to diagnose and make a play on the ball.

Biggest weakness: Bush isn’t the biggest linebacker (5’11 and 234 pounds) and can get neutralized by blockers.

16. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Biggest strength: An excellent downfield receiving threat, Fant can be a weapon with his large frame and athleticism.

Biggest weakness: Fant too frequently lets the ball into his frame, and he’s only average as a blocker.

17. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Biggest strength: Murphy excels in space — where he relies on his football smarts to read and make a play — and shows a lot of toughness.

Biggest weakness: Only played in 20 games at Washington and is on the smaller side.

18. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Biggest strength: Williams is a technician, with natural movement skills, quick feet, football intelligence, and durability.

Biggest weakness: He’s not the biggest tackle, and his arm length makes some think he is better as an interior blocker.

19. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Biggest strength: A right tackle with some experience at guard, Ford is a physically dominant blocker who is hard to push backward.

Biggest weakness: He’s better as a run blocker than pass blocker because he doesn’t have the quickest footwork to match speed on the corner.

20. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Biggest strength: Ferrell has good handwork and knows how to use his power to drive blockers backward to disrupt the pocket.

Biggest weakness: With average athleticism and burst, he may be suited to only play as a 4-3 end.

21. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Biggest strength: Dillard has quick feet and quicker hands. He’s the most gifted pass-blocking left tackle in this draft.

Biggest weakness: He’s still coming along as a run blocker and needs to get stronger as a pro.

22. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Biggest strength: A three-year starter, Taylor is a pro-ready right tackle who uses his size and power to beat defenders.

Biggest weakness: He needs to work on his technique, especially with his hands.

23. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Biggest strength: A massive player at 6’4 and 342 pounds, Lawrence is at his best when plugging up the middle and stopping the run.

Biggest weakness: He’s never going to be a great pass rusher and could come off the field on third downs.

24. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Biggest strength: Metcalf has an impressive physique to make tough catches, along with explosive movement skills, deep speed, and jump-ball ability ...

Biggest weakness: ... but not much else. Metcalf is an unrefined route runner, and his injury history is concerning.

25. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Biggest strength: With long arms, a tall frame, and athleticism, Williams is loaded with physical gifts and has an eye for the ball.

Biggest weakness: He just doesn’t like to get physical. Like ever. His tackling leaves a lot to be desired.

26. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Biggest strength: On one hand, Brown is an Antonio Brown clone with speed, hands, and the ability to take the top off a defense.

Biggest weakness: On the other, he’ll be one of the smaller receivers in the NFL, and he struggles when knocked around and won’t break many tackles.

27. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

Biggest strength: Risner honed his craft every year at Kansas State, becoming one of the most versatile blockers in this class with experience all over the line.

Biggest weakness: Because of a lack of foot quickness to kick slide on the outside, it’s more likely Risner is an interior player in the NFL.

28. Garrett Bradbury, G, North Carolina State

Biggest strength: Bradbury’s quick first step allows him to get under defensive tackles and win the leverage battle, then he targets linebackers and can drive them out of the play.

Biggest weakness: Bull-rushing defensive linemen will knock him backward and open a hole in the line.

29. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Biggest strength: Baker plays with a lot of instincts and toughness, and should excel playing zone. He has the ability to stick on the hip of a receiver.

Biggest weakness: Not the biggest or fastest. Gets called for a fair amount of penalties because of his aggressive style.

30. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Biggest strength: The draft’s best “small-school” prospect, Adderley is an excellent single-high coverage safety because of his ability to read a play and rapidly close on the ball in the air.

Biggest weakness: Although he’s willing, Adderley is not an overly physical tackler and will miss at times.

31. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Biggest strength: He’s a big target at 6’5 and knows how to take advantage of his physical gifts, either outrunning or outjumping most cornerbacks.

Biggest weakness: For all the big plays he can make, Butler too frequently drops easy catches.

32. Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

Biggest strength: Lindstrom’s pro spot is inside, where he stands out for his pass blocking and powerful stance to handle bull rushers.

Biggest weakness: Only average on the move, Lindstrom needs to pull quicker and do a better job when he’s out on the second level.

33. N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Biggest strength: Harry has good hands and isn’t afraid to get physical, consistently winning jump balls. After the catch, he’s hard to take down.

Biggest weakness: Sometimes slow off the line of scrimmage, Harry can be a plodding receiver who lacks burst and deep speed.

34. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Biggest strength: One of the more versatile defensive linemen in this draft, Tillery can fit in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense, and knows how to use his 6’6 frame to his advantage.

Biggest weakness: A torn labrum slowed him some last season, but his inconsistency game-to-game is more concerning.

35. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Biggest strength: Smith can be a matchup mismatch, with natural hands and athleticism to get a lot of yards after the catch.

Biggest weakness: He only has ordinary size for a tight end, and he’s not the craftiest route runner.

36. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Biggest strength: Samuel is dynamic with the ball in his hands and tough to bring down in the open field. He’ll be an asset on special teams.

Biggest weakness: He’s not the tallest at 5’11 and injuries have held him back.

37. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Biggest strength: Something of a throwback safety, Abram lays devastating hits and has the strength to get rid of blockers and the speed to chase down the ball.

Biggest weakness: Sometimes he’ll whiff on a tackle, and he’s not much as a man-coverage safety.

38. Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Biggest strength: When his first step hits, he can get into the backfield in a hurry. He also has a nice array of pass-rush moves for an inside player.

Biggest weakness: Jones is relatively small for a defensive tackle at 281 pounds, and he’ll get pushed around at times.

39. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Biggest strength: Thompson burst onto the scene thanks to his deep coverage skills and his ability to play in the slot where he can stay on the hip of receivers.

Biggest weakness: He’s not very experienced coming down and playing in the box to stop the run or blitz the quarterback.

40. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Biggest strength: Brown has solid size and good strength to make a play after the catch. He could be an even better pro than college player.

Biggest weakness: Not the crispest route runner, corners can stick with Brown because he doesn’t have a lot of sudden movement to his game.

41. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Biggest strength: A long-armed press-man cornerback, Ya-Sin is a fundamentally sound player with quick feet to turn and run with receivers.

Biggest weakness: Ya-Sin doesn’t have great deep speed, and his lack of experience shows with his tendency to grab receivers.

42. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida

Biggest strength: Gardner-Johnson is arguably the draft’s best slot player; he is aggressive and has speed to catch up if he’s beaten on a route.

Biggest weakness: He’ll often bite on fakes and play-action, which lets receivers get behind him.

43. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Biggest strength: Harmon is a bigger receiver who knows how to use his size to get himself open and create catch windows.

Biggest weakness: He’s not a quick or shifty wide receiver, and after the catch he doesn’t pull away from tacklers.

44. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

Biggest strength: McCoy snaps the ball and gets into his stance in a hurry, getting below defensive tackles and pushing them back. He should start right away in the NFL.

Biggest weakness: He’s not a great athlete, and getting out on the second level isn’t a specialty for McCoy.

45. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Biggest strength: Little is athletic for a left tackle, with quick feet to mirror pass rushers and long arms to keep them outside his frame.

Biggest weakness: He never really became the whole of his parts at Ole Miss and struggles with inconsistency, especially as a run blocker.

46. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

Biggest strength: Thornhill, who started at both cornerback and safety at Virginia, covers a lot of range and isn’t afraid to jump a route.

Biggest weakness: His cornerback background shows in his average tackling skill and play against the run.

47. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

Biggest strength: Wilson isn’t on the level of Devin Bush and Devin White, but he’s a good athlete and solid linebacker who will collect a lot of tackles in the NFL.

Biggest weakness: He can get overaggressive and run himself out of a play.

48. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Biggest strength: Lock is a naturally gifted quarterback. He can move around the pocket pretty well and throws one of the better balls in this draft.

Biggest weakness: Throughout much of his career, Lock was inaccurate and inconsistent — he had just a 56.9 career completion percentage.

49. Jachai Polite, OLB/DE, Florida

Biggest strength: On the field he’s an aggressive edge rusher who could find a home on a team that lets him stand up and rush.

Biggest weakness: Polite was considered a potential top-12 pick in the draft — until he bombed the combine workouts and interviews, and his draft stock went in free-fall.

50. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

Biggest strength: A productive end who had 45 career sacks, Ferguson isn’t the fastest but he knows how to get off blocks.

Biggest weakness: Ferguson doesn’t have the type of agility preferred in an edge player, and he’ll need to learn how to change up his pass-rush moves.

51. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

Biggest strength: He’s good at setting the edge against the run and can even play inside as a three-technique tackle. Allen gets by with excellent snap anticipation and effort.

Biggest weakness: He’s too small to play full-time on the inside and not athletic enough to be an effective pass rusher at end.

52. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Biggest strength: Defenders regularly bounced off Montgomery, who runs with a lot of power and gets a lot of yards after contact.

Biggest weakness: He’s not the fastest back or one who makes tacklers miss in the open field.

53. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

Biggest strength: There may be no faster wide receiver in this draft than Campbell, who has a bright future as a field-stretching receiver and return man.

Biggest weakness: His hands were inconsistent in college and he’s been knocked for his route running.

54. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

Biggest strength: Hooker has good hands, is aggressive versus the run, and a sound tackler. He’s comfortable dropping deep in zone or working in the slot.

Biggest weakness: He isn’t the biggest or the fastest safety, and can get beaten over the top by speed.

55. Chase Winovich, Edge, Michigan

Biggest strength: Winovich is a high-effort player who teammates rally around, and his active and sound hands allow him to shed blockers fairly well.

Biggest weakness: He’s not super athletic end and has trouble against quicker blockers.

56. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Biggest strength: Athletic for a left tackle, Cajuste is an advanced pass blocker with good footwork and the ability to get out on the move.

Biggest weakness: Cajuste will have to learn how to play with a hand down and block better in the run game.

57. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

Biggest strength: Singletary proved he’s a true workhorse back, as well as shifty one, who is good at sliding off tackles and gaining extra yards.

Biggest weakness: Singletary may never be a between-the-tackles runner because he doesn’t run with a lot of power.

58. Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

Biggest strength: Bunting specializes at getting physical with receivers, with good hands and an ability to compete for the ball in the air.

Biggest weakness: His jam needs to improve, because he doesn’t have the playing speed to catch some receivers from behind.

59. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

Biggest strength: A capable running back who can run and catch the ball, Harris is the type of back who could take over a starting job in the NFL.

Biggest weakness: Harris has to speed up his game and hit the hole faster.

60. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

Biggest strength: In the red zone, Sternberger is going to be a weapon with his ability to shield off defenders and make tough catches.

Biggest weakness: Sternberger isn’t going to offer a lot as a blocking tight end.

61. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

Biggest strength: A long and strong center, Jenkins will be effective as a rookie thanks to his ability to hold his position and help block when needed.

Biggest weakness: Jenkins drops his hands too much, allowing blockers to get inside his frame.

62. Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State

Biggest strength: Howard, arguably the best small-school blocker in the nation, is a powerfully built player and can neutralize bull rushers.

Biggest weakness: Howard’s foot and hand work is still coming along. He may need a season of NFL coaching to fully take advantage of his physical gifts.

Biggest strength: Collier uses his power, long arms, and a nonstop motor to drive blockers backward and disrupt the pocket.

Biggest weakness: He doesn’t have the quickest first step, and his pass-rush moves come and go.

64. Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

Biggest strength: Regarded as a special teams ace, McLaurin is a better wide receiver than he’s given credit. He can get deep and uses speed to win on vertical routes.

Biggest weakness: McLaurin shouldn’t be asked to run complex routes early in his career, and his hands are only average.

65. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

Biggest strength: Rapp is quick to read the play and is a sound tackler, especially when he can come up and play in the box.

Biggest weakness: With average-at-best workout numbers, you have to wonder how Rapp will fare against a higher level of athleticism in the NFL.

66. Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

Biggest strength: McGary is a mountain of a right tackle at 6’7 and a muscular 317 pounds, playing with a lot of strength and powerful hands to push defenders around.

Biggest weakness: He can struggle with speed rushers, causing him to reach and get off balance.

67. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

Biggest strength: Layne has impressive size and the instincts to make a play on the ball (as shown by his 27 passes defended at Michigan State).

Biggest weakness: A converted wide receiver, Layne has some of the technique issues you’d expect.

68. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

Biggest strength: Love has a knack for breaking up passes, thanks to his ability to track the ball, route reading, and quick footwork.

Biggest weakness: Love’s speed for the position is only ordinary and receivers can get past him.

69. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss

Biggest strength: A quarterback turned tight end, Knox is somewhat similar in style to Jordan Reed of Washington with his athleticism and speed to get yards after the catch.

Biggest weakness: Knox only had 39 receptions in college, partially because his hands can be all over the place.

70. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

Biggest strength: A good athlete who can backflip at 324 pounds, Saunders plays with good leverage and quickness, and was used all over the line at Western Illinois.

Biggest weakness: In the NFL, Saunders has to play stronger and more consistent or he won’t be a factor.

71. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

Biggest strength: A bouncing bowling ball of a running back, Henderson averaged 8.2 yards per carry at Memphis due to his impressive agility and balance.

Biggest weakness: Henderson isn’t a power runner who will knock tacklers over.

72. D’Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia

Biggest strength: Walker is at his best when he can stand up on the edge and use his fast first step to beat tackles to the edge.

Biggest weakness: Walker may only be useful early in his career as a pass-rush specialist — he needs to get stronger to take on blocks.

73. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Biggest strength: He’s a 6’5 quarterback and when he’s on point, his passes lead the receiver properly to maximize yards after the catch.

Biggest weakness: Too often, Jones’ deep-ball accuracy is off and he stares down his target.

74. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Biggest strength: Taller and more physical than the average corner at 6’2 and 205 pounds, Oruwariye knows how to use his length to break up passes and disrupt receivers.

Biggest weakness: Like some bigger cornerbacks, Oruwariye is intriguing because of his size but gets unbalanced while he’s backpedaling.

75. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

Biggest strength: Willis was dominant at times last season thanks to his combination of power and athleticism.

Biggest weakness: Sometimes he’ll overrun a play and will need good coaching in the NFL to maximize his talent.

76. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

Biggest strength: Coming out of Clemson, Mullen has experience playing zone and press man coverage to go along with excellent athleticism and good size.

Biggest weakness: His footwork needs improving in his backpedal, and he doesn’t create a lot of turnovers.

77. Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

Biggest strength: After backing up Saquon Barkley, Sanders broke out in 2018 with more than 1,200 yards rushing and nine touchdowns thanks to his patient running style.

Biggest weakness: He too often shies away from contact, and will run out of bounds instead of powering through tackles.

78. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

Biggest strength: Smith has good size at 6’5 and 255 pounds and often wins the fight for the ball when it’s in the air.

Biggest weakness: Smith isn’t a top athlete and doesn’t create a lot yards after the catch. He only had two touchdowns in 2018.

79. Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois

Biggest strength: A 53-game starter, Scharping is a proficient pass blocker who has good footwork and gave up just a single sack the past three seasons.

Biggest weakness: He’s not much of an athlete, so NFL speed rushers could give him problems at the edge.

80. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

Biggest strength: He has incredible size for the position (6’4, 211 pounds) and is a physical tackler, making him a nice matchup player against bigger receivers.

Biggest weakness: Williams has a relative lack of speed and he could eventually move to safety.

81. David Long, CB, Michigan

Biggest strength: Long likes to press and won’t hesitate to get physical with receivers to disrupt route timing.

Biggest weakness: Although he played mostly on the outside, Long isn’t the biggest and could move to the slot.

82. Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama

Biggest strength: Buggs is a solid all-around player who can set the edge versus the run and do just enough against the pass.

Biggest weakness: Has short arms and lets blockers into his frame too often, neutralizing his power.

83. Oshane Ximines, Edge, Old Dominion

Biggest strength: Impressive agility and burst to hit the edge, Ximines closes quickly on the ball carrier and had 32.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles in his college career.

Your complete guide to the 2019 NFL offseason From the top 100 free agents, to mock drafts, to scouting reports, we’ve got everything you need to get through the offseason, all in one place.

Biggest weakness: Ximines may be limited as a pass-rush specialist in the NFL and might not factor often in the run game early in his career.

84. Connor McGovern, G, Penn State

Biggest strength: A versatile lineman who can play guard or center, McGovern has good handwork to keep defensive linemen in front of him.

Biggest weakness: Has to get stronger in the NFL to handle bull-rushing players, and he’ll sometimes bend at the waist.

85. Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts

Biggest strength: One of the fastest wide receivers in the draft, Isabella will excel playing outside or in the slot because he knows how to get himself open and use his speed after the catch.

Biggest weakness: He’s not the biggest at just under 5’9 and 188 pounds, and struggles in contested catch situations.

86. Christian Miller, Edge, Alabama

Biggest strength: Miller is a long-levered pass rusher who knows how to get off blocks and finish a play as a pass rusher.

Biggest weakness: Needs to develop a more complex pass-rush repertoire and stay healthy after missing 10 games in 2017 with a torn bicep.

87. Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin

Biggest strength: As a Wisconsin player, the versatile Deiter enters the NFL as a solid technician with his hands, which makes him a good run blocker.

Biggest weakness: Doesn’t have nimble footwork and will get off-balance trying to compensate, which makes it easier for defensive linemen to push him around.

88. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

Biggest strength: Coming from an air raid system at West Virginia, Grier is at his best when he can work quickly and sling the ball all over the place.

Biggest weakness: Grier struggles to pick up pressure and will force the ball too frequently.

89. Riley Ridley WR, Georgia

Biggest strength: He’s similar to his brother, Calvin Ridley of the Falcons, in his precise route running, good footwork, and natural hands.

Biggest weakness: Ridley is only ordinary as an athlete for the position and won’t run away from many defenders.

90. Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa

Biggest strength: A big-bodied defensive end, Nelson fits best as an end for a 3-4 team where he can use power to get after the quarterback.

Biggest weakness: Nelson isn’t the most athletic end, and rarely beats blockers with speed around the corner.

91. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State

Biggest strength: Williams is bursting with the natural talent to make athletic catches, and can potentially be a team’s lead receiver.

Biggest weakness: Serious off-field issues will keep Williams off the draft board of many teams, and it’s something that will need to be monitored.

92. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M

Biggest strength: Williams plays with a lot of speed and has good vision, making him an intriguing option for zone-blocking teams.

Biggest weakness: He’s not the biggest back at 5’8 and around 205 pounds, and he won’t overpower many tacklers.

93. Darnell Savage, S, Maryland

Biggest strength: Teams looking for a coverage safety will like Savage because of his athleticism and ability to play the ball.

Biggest weakness: On the smaller side, and because of it is at times only ordinary as a tackler.

94. Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

Biggest strength: If there’s a Fred Warner type of linebacker in this draft, it’s Tavai, with his plus size and athleticism, and ability to get into the backfield.

Biggest weakness: Gets overaggressive at times and will overrun a play in the backfield.

95. Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

Biggest strength: A bigger cornerback with speed and a lot of traits, Dean can stick with fast receivers and has the size to play big receivers.

Biggest weakness: Dean is unrefined technically, which hurts his press skills at the line of scrimmage.

96. Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida

Biggest strength: Hill is a talented and athletic defensive tackle who is comfortable playing the nose, where his quickness neutralizes blockers.

Biggest weakness: Hill’s 2018 was wasted when he didn’t mesh with the new coaching staff at Central Florida and he became a backup, limiting his reps.

Biggest strength: A touchdown vulture in the red zone, Arcega-Whiteside will high-point the football consistently and is like a basketball player pulling down a rebound.

Biggest weakness: He doesn’t create separation that well vertically or have great short-area burst.

98. Te’von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

Biggest strength: Coney is a tackling machine who is at his best working between the tackles where he can use his power.

Biggest weakness: Coney isn’t the loosest-moving linebacker, and he doesn’t have the type of change-of-direction skill most prefer.

99. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

Biggest strength: Teams will love Wren’s first-step quickness off the snap, which allows him to get the advantage on blockers when he maintains a low pad level.

Biggest weakness: Tends to get upright and loses power. That’s especially troublesome if he stays inside at tackle.

100. Jamal Davis, Edge, Akron

Biggest strength: Davis played end at Akron and showed the ability to get up the field in a hurry with a combination of quickness and athleticism.

Biggest weakness: Not the biggest player and lacks a true position because of it.

101. Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma

102. Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

103. Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama

104. Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame

105. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

106. Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State

107. Malik Gant, S, Marshall

108. Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor

109. Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

110. Benny Snell Jr., RB, Kentucky

111. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

112. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

113. Daniel Wise, DT, Kansas

114. Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State

115. Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma

116. Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston

117. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

118. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson

119. Daylon Mack, DT, Texas A&M

120. David Sills, WR, West Virginia

121. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

122. Maxx Crosby, Edge, Eastern Michigan

123. Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

124. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

125. Evan Worthington, S, Colorado

126. DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss

127. Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia

128. Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina

129. Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas

130. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

131. Michael Jordan, G, Ohio State

132. Gary Jennings Jr., WR, West Virginia

133. Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia

134. Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas

135. David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia

136. Keelan Doss, WR, Cal-Davis

137. Cody Barton, LB, Utah

138. Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn

139. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas

140. Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame

141. Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State

142. Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State

143. Mike Bell, S, Fresno State

144. Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford

145. Foster Moreau, TE, LSU

146. Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

147. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC

148. Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

149. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

150. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

151. Johnnie Dixon, WR, Ohio State

152. Byron Cowart, DL, Maryland

153. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

154. Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU

155. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky

156. Albert Huggins, DT, Clemson

157. David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

158. Hjalte Froholdt, G, Arkansas

159. Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

160. Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State

161. Stanley Morgan Jr., WR, Nebraska

162. John Cominsky, DE, Charleston

163. Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

164. Ben Powers, G, Oklahoma

165. Marquise Blair, S, Utah

166. Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan

167. Terry Beckner Jr., DT, Missouri

168. Ben Banogu, DE, TCU

169. Nate Davis, G, Charlotte

170. Will Harris, S, Boston College

171. Trey Pipkins, OT, Sioux Falls

172. Michael Jackson, CB, Miami

173. Nate Herbig, G, Stanford

174. Jalen Jelks, Edge, Oregon

175. T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

176. Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State

177. Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama

178. Tyler Jones, G, NC State

179. Marvell Tell III, CB, USC

180. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

181. Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming

182. Porter Gustin, Edge, USC

183. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

184. Drew Sample, TE, Washington

185. Wyatt Ray, DE, Boston College

186. Ed Alexander, DT, LSU

187. Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

188. Sutton Smith, LB, Northern Illinois

189. Jalen Dalton, DT, North Carolina

190. Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis

191. Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke

192. Donald Parham, TE, Stetson

193. Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State

194. Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame

195. Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin

196. Khari Willis, S, Michigan State

197. Ka’dar Hollman, CB, Toledo

198. Ulysees Gilbert, LB, Akron

199. Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn

200. Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest