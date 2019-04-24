2019 NFL mock draft: Kyler Murray still goes No. 1 in the final prediction

The 2019 NFL Draft is finally here, and the buzz and rumors will continue throughout Thursday. Some will be credible, some will be completely bogus.

There will be talk of trades, even for the No. 1 pick. Your favorite draft crush could land on your most hated rival. Players ranked highly by draft nerds will inevitably fall or even go undrafted.

Basically, every mock draft will be wildly inaccurate. And yet, here we are with one final first round mock draft for 2019. But don’t worry. There will be more mock drafts to come. There’s a second-round mock at the conclusion of the first round. There’s a 2020 NFL mock draft shortly after 2019 draft ends. As long as you keep reading them, I’ll keep writing them.

But for now, this is the last one of the first round for 2019.

(Pick explanations coming shortly)

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

After some last-minute speculation about a trade up (namely by the Oakland Raider), the Cardinals are poised to hold at No. 1 and take a quarterback in the top 10 for the second consecutive year.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

For several years the 49ers have had issues with edge rushers. The combination of Bosa and Dee Ford solve that problem.

3. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

This was a switch off Alabama’s Quinnen Williams right before publishing. Don’t forget, a year ago at this time Oliver was being projected as this high of a pick. He’ll be an especially nice choice for the Jets if they can trade down.

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

If Oliver happens to get inside the top three, the Raiders could be compelled to ignore an edge rusher in favor of Williams. If you’re looking for a surprise option, players like LSU linebacker Devin White or Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins would fit that description.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

The defensive tackle talk just never seemed to make sense for the Buccaneers after taking Vita Vea in the first round last year. White can slot into Todd Bowles’ defense and establish himself as a captain and tackle machine.

6. New York Giants: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

If the Giants don’t want to take a quarterback with the sixth pick, seeing Allen here is a dream scenario. He’s a versatile pass rusher that would help New York replace the traded Olivier Vernon.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

In the end, this choice came down to an offensive tackle or tight end. As good as someone like Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson is, an offensive tackle just infinitely has higher roster value.

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

I didn’t predict trades in this mock, but Detroit is a team that could move down — maybe to 15 overall with Washington. That could lead them to Sweat, a player some think is slipping out of the top 10.

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

There are a number of directions the Bills could go with this pick. A defensive tackle, tight end or offensive tackle are all in play. Williams is a player who can be used at multiple positions, allowing Buffalo to start the five best blockers.

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

The assumption of Lock to Denver has died down in the last two weeks, but it’s hard to forget John Elway’s infatuation with Lock. Michigan linebacker If not Lock, Devin Bush could be the choice.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

If a team jumps Cincinnati for a quarterback, they could stick with Andy Dalton for another season and address their biggest need with Bush.

12. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

In the end, it was hard to ignore a tight end like Hockenson for the Packers. Speculation has grown about the 12th pick being used on a pass rusher or offensive lineman. Hockenson is just too good, though.

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

If the rebuilding Dolphins don’t take a quarterback at No. 13, taking a pass rusher or offensive tackle should be the choice. Burns’ athleticism and ability to bend the edge are too good to pass up.

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Maybe I stuck with my guns too long on this pick. Some think the Falcons could trade up for Ed Oliver or take an offensive tackle. Wilkins’ fit and value just make sense at No. 14.

15. Washington: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Again, I didn’t project true trades in this mock moving teams around. But if the rumors are true the Bruce Allen has “taken over the first round” for Washington, a quarterback like Haskins might be the target.

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

If Ferrell is there at No. 16, he might be hard for the Panthers to pass on. They need pass rushers and those who block pass rushers.

17. New York Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Even with the late rumors tying Jones to other teams, this pairing just wouldn’t go away.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Garrett Bradbury, G/C, North Carolina State

Minnesota badly needs to address its offensive line. Bradbury is a player who can line up at center or guard. Pat Elflein could play one spot and Bradbury can take the other.

19. Tennessee Titans: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Tennessee is one of the harder teams to figure out if most of the top pass rushers are gone. In a make-or-break year for Marcus Mariota, Brown gives the Titans a receiver who can stretch the field vertically.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

This is a pick a lot of people connected in the final day before the draft. If you think about it, Ya-Sin with his bigger frame and physical playing style just fit in Pittsburgh.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Seattle is arguably the most fascinating team to follow on Day 1 of the draft. Now with two first-round picks, the Seattles can maneuver around the draft easier accumulating more picks along the way. They can also gamble on potential with a pass rusher like Gary.

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

The Ravens are a team that could roll the dice on Metcalf. It’s easy to point out his flaws, but for the Ravens he can help open up the passing offense.

23. Houston Texans: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

This is another pick that could happen if a trade takes place. Chances are that Houston won’t be able to get Dillard at No. 23. But they’re a team that should consider trading up to get a left tackle to protect Deshaun Watson.

24. Oakland Raiders: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

With the top pass rushers gone at this point, the Raiders could turn to the secondary. Murphy is arguably the best cornerback in the draft this year, and could be a factor as a rookie for the Raiders.

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

In a division that has Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles could use a player next to Fletcher Cox. Notre Dame’s Jerry Tillery is another possibility for the Eagles.

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Some team in the first round is going to take Simmons and stash him for a season while he recovers from a torn ACL. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard could land an elite player for the second draft in a row after taking sensational guard Quenton Nelson last year.

27. Oakland Raiders: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

My personal preference would be to give the Raiders three players on defense in the first round. Chances are, though, that won’t happen. Jacobs has been connected to the Raiders for much of the draft process and could be the team’s starting running back next season.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

The Chargers would love to see Ford still available at pick No. 28. He can take over at right tackle in Los Angeles and protect Philip Rivers in his final years.

29. Seattle Seahawks: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Do the Seahawks want a new Earl Thomas or a new Kam Chancellor? If it’s Thomas, the player here could be Nasir Adderley of Delaware or Darnell Savage of Maryland. If it’s Chancellor, Abram is the closest comparison.

30. Green Bay Packers: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

This was another tough choice. Risner is a player who can work at right tackle or either guard spot for the Packers. His versatility gave him the nod over some other offensive linemen.

31. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

The Rams need to add some depth to the interior of their offensive line. Lindstrom can compete against 2018 draft picks Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen.

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

The Patriots go into the 2019 draft with 12 picks. The Patriots will not use 12 picks in the 2019 draft. Fant is a player they could covet to replace Rob Gronkowski and make a rare trade up.