There is plenty of starting-level talent for the start of the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

But perhaps the most interesting player available probably isn’t a starter. That would be Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. He’s a player with first-round talent, but he dropped out of the top 32. With a few teams in the top half of the second round needing a quarterback, Lock may not need to wait long to get picked.

The second round could feature some runs on certain positions. In the mock below, for instance, three of the first four picks are cornerbacks. That includes players like Greedy Williams of LSU, Byron Murphy of Washington, and Rock Ya-Sin of Temple. Murphy comes in as the best available player remaining.

Related The best available players after the 1st round of the NFL Draft

We should see offensive tackles like Cody Ford of Oklahoma and Jawaan Taylor of Florida come off the board pretty early.

The other position of intrigue is wide receiver. Except for Baltimore taking Marquise Brown at No. 25 and New England taking N’Keal Harry at No. 32, there was no action at wide receiver Thursday night. Starting with the Ole Miss pair of D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown, don’t be surprised if five or more wide receivers get taken in the second round.

Here’s where they could land:

33. Arizona Cardinals: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

34. Indianapolis Colts: Dre’Mont Jones, DT. Ohio State

35. Oakland Raiders: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

36. San Francisco 49ers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

37. Seattle Seahawks: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida

40. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

41. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

42. Cincinnati Bengals: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

43. Detroit Lions: Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

44. Green Bay Packers: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

45. Los Angeles Rams: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

46. Indianapolis Colts: Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

47. Carolina Panthers: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

48. Miami Dolphins: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

49. Cleveland Browns: Juan Thornhill, CB/S, Virginia

50. Minnesota Vikings: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

51. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

52. Denver Broncos: Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

54: Houston Texans: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

55. Houston Texans: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

56. New England Patriots: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

57. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

58. Dallas Cowboys: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

59. Indianapolis Colts: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

60. Los Angeles Chargers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

61. Kansas City Chiefs: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

62. New Orleans Saints: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

64. New England Patriots: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M