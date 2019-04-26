There is plenty of starting-level talent for the start of the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
But perhaps the most interesting player available probably isn’t a starter. That would be Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. He’s a player with first-round talent, but he dropped out of the top 32. With a few teams in the top half of the second round needing a quarterback, Lock may not need to wait long to get picked.
The second round could feature some runs on certain positions. In the mock below, for instance, three of the first four picks are cornerbacks. That includes players like Greedy Williams of LSU, Byron Murphy of Washington, and Rock Ya-Sin of Temple. Murphy comes in as the best available player remaining.
We should see offensive tackles like Cody Ford of Oklahoma and Jawaan Taylor of Florida come off the board pretty early.
The other position of intrigue is wide receiver. Except for Baltimore taking Marquise Brown at No. 25 and New England taking N’Keal Harry at No. 32, there was no action at wide receiver Thursday night. Starting with the Ole Miss pair of D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown, don’t be surprised if five or more wide receivers get taken in the second round.
Here’s where they could land:
33. Arizona Cardinals: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
34. Indianapolis Colts: Dre’Mont Jones, DT. Ohio State
35. Oakland Raiders: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
36. San Francisco 49ers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
37. Seattle Seahawks: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida
40. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
41. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
42. Cincinnati Bengals: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
43. Detroit Lions: Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
44. Green Bay Packers: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
45. Los Angeles Rams: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
46. Indianapolis Colts: Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
47. Carolina Panthers: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
48. Miami Dolphins: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
49. Cleveland Browns: Juan Thornhill, CB/S, Virginia
50. Minnesota Vikings: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
51. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
52. Denver Broncos: Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
54: Houston Texans: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
55. Houston Texans: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
56. New England Patriots: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
57. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
58. Dallas Cowboys: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
59. Indianapolis Colts: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
60. Los Angeles Chargers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
61. Kansas City Chiefs: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
62. New Orleans Saints: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
64. New England Patriots: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
