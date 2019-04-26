The best available players after Round 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft

The story of the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft was wide receivers and cornerbacks.
The first two picks of the second round were cornerbacks in Byron Murphy and Rock Ya-sin. Seven cornerbacks in total were taken in the second round.
The wide receivers, meanwhile, fell hard. Then they were taken in a strange order. Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, for instance, ended up being the ninth one drafted after some thought he might be the ninth player overall taken.
Despite the barrage of wide receiver picks on Day 2, there are still plenty available to start Day 3 of the draft. The top player available is Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler. He’s a tall wide out with deep speed but will sometimes drop easy catches.
A bunch of Alabama players are still around too. Safety Deionte Thompson and linebacker Mack Wilson should hear their name called early on Day 3. That’s not all. Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, edge rusher Christian Miller and cornerback Saivion Smith are also still out there.
Here are the best players available for Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft:
31. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
39. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
42. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida
43. Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
47. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
54. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
68. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
72. D’Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia
74. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
75. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
78. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
82. Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama
86. Christian Miller, Edge, Alabama
89. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
90. Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
91. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
92. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M
98. Te’Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
99. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
100. Jamal Davis, Edge, Akron
101. Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma
102. Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida
103. Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama
105. Ryan Finley, QB, North Carolina State
107. Malik Gant, S, Marshall
110. Benny Snell Jr., RB, Kentucky
112. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
113. Daniel Wise, DT, Kansas
116. Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
117. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington
118. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson
119. Daylon Mack, DT, Texas A&M
120. David Sills, WR, West Virginia
121. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
122. Maxx Crosby, Edge, Eastern Michigan
123. Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn
124. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
125. Evan Worthington, S, Colorado
126. DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss
127. Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia
128. Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina
129. Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas
130. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
131. Michael Jordan, G, Ohio State
132. Gary Jennings Jr., WR, West Virginia
133. Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia
134. Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas
135. David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia
136. Keelan Doss, WR, Cal-Davis
138. Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn
139. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas
140. Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame
141. Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State
142. Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State
143. Mike Bell, S, Fresno State
145. Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
146. Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia
148. Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
149. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
150. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
151. Johnnie Dixon, WR, Ohio State
152. Byron Cowart, DL, Maryland
153. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
156. Albert Huggins, DT, Clemson
157. David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
158. Hjalte Forholdt, G, Arkansas
159. Joe Jackson, DE, Miami
161. Stanley Morgan Jr., WR, Nebraska
162. John Cominsky, DE, Charleston
163. Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State
164. Ben Powers, G, Oklahoma
166. Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan
167. Terry Beckner Jr., DT, Missouri
172. Michael Jackson, CB, Miami
173. Nate Herbig, G, Stanford
174. Jalen Jelks, Edge, Oregon
175. T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin
176. Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State
177. Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama
178. Tyler Jones, G, North Carolina State
179. Marvell Tell III, CB, Southern California
180. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
181. Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming
182. Porter Gustin, Edge, Southern California
183. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
185. Wyatt Ray, DE, Boston College
186. Ed Alexander, DT, LSU
187. Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern
188. Sutton Smith, LB, Northern Illinois
189. Jalen Dalton, DT, North Carolina
190. Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis
191. Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke
192. Donald Parham, TE, Stetson
193. Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State
194. Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame
195. Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin
196. Khari Willis, S, Michigan State
197. Ka’dar Hollman, CB, Toledo
198. Ulysses Gilbert, LB, Akron
199. Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn
200. Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest
201. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
202. Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia
203. Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison
204. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
205. Hamp Cheevers, CB, Boston College
206. Jakobi Meyers, WR, North Carolina State
207. Stephen Denmark, CB, Valdosta State
208. Oli Udoh, OT, Elon
209. Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State
210. Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State
211. Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson
212. Iman Marshall, CB, Southern California
213. Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis
214. Wyatt Ray, DE, Boston College
215. Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame
217. Cole Tracey, K, LSU
218. James Williams, RB, Washington State
219. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
220. Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple
221. Zach Gentry, TE, Michigan
222. Shareef Miller, DE, Penn State
223. Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo
224. Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson
225. Bruce Anderson, RB, North Dakota State
226. Justin Hollins, Edge, Oregon
227. Jordan Ta’amu, QB, Ole Miss
228. Martez Ivey, OT, Florida
229. Greg Gaines, DT, Washington
230. Derrick Baity Jr., CB, Kentucky
231. Alec Ingold, FB, Wisconsin
232. Andrew Wingard, S, Wyoming
