The best available players after Round 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft

The story of the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft was wide receivers and cornerbacks.

The first two picks of the second round were cornerbacks in Byron Murphy and Rock Ya-sin. Seven cornerbacks in total were taken in the second round.

The wide receivers, meanwhile, fell hard. Then they were taken in a strange order. Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, for instance, ended up being the ninth one drafted after some thought he might be the ninth player overall taken.

Despite the barrage of wide receiver picks on Day 2, there are still plenty available to start Day 3 of the draft. The top player available is Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler. He’s a tall wide out with deep speed but will sometimes drop easy catches.

A bunch of Alabama players are still around too. Safety Deionte Thompson and linebacker Mack Wilson should hear their name called early on Day 3. That’s not all. Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, edge rusher Christian Miller and cornerback Saivion Smith are also still out there.

Here are the best players available for Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft:

31. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

39. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

42. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S/CB, Florida

43. Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

47. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

54. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

68. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

72. D’Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia

74. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

75. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

78. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

82. Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama

86. Christian Miller, Edge, Alabama

89. Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

90. Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa

91. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State

92. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M

98. Te’Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

99. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

100. Jamal Davis, Edge, Akron

101. Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma

102. Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

103. Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama

105. Ryan Finley, QB, North Carolina State

107. Malik Gant, S, Marshall

110. Benny Snell Jr., RB, Kentucky

112. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

113. Daniel Wise, DT, Kansas

116. Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston

117. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

118. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson

119. Daylon Mack, DT, Texas A&M

120. David Sills, WR, West Virginia

121. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

122. Maxx Crosby, Edge, Eastern Michigan

123. Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

124. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

125. Evan Worthington, S, Colorado

126. DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss

127. Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia

128. Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina

129. Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas

130. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

131. Michael Jordan, G, Ohio State

132. Gary Jennings Jr., WR, West Virginia

133. Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia

134. Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas

135. David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia

136. Keelan Doss, WR, Cal-Davis

138. Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn

139. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas

140. Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame

141. Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State

142. Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State

143. Mike Bell, S, Fresno State

145. Foster Moreau, TE, LSU

146. Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

148. Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

149. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

150. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

151. Johnnie Dixon, WR, Ohio State

152. Byron Cowart, DL, Maryland

153. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

156. Albert Huggins, DT, Clemson

157. David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

158. Hjalte Forholdt, G, Arkansas

159. Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

161. Stanley Morgan Jr., WR, Nebraska

162. John Cominsky, DE, Charleston

163. Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

164. Ben Powers, G, Oklahoma

166. Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan

167. Terry Beckner Jr., DT, Missouri

172. Michael Jackson, CB, Miami

173. Nate Herbig, G, Stanford

174. Jalen Jelks, Edge, Oregon

175. T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

176. Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State

177. Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama

178. Tyler Jones, G, North Carolina State

179. Marvell Tell III, CB, Southern California

180. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

181. Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming

182. Porter Gustin, Edge, Southern California

183. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

185. Wyatt Ray, DE, Boston College

186. Ed Alexander, DT, LSU

187. Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

188. Sutton Smith, LB, Northern Illinois

189. Jalen Dalton, DT, North Carolina

190. Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis

191. Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke

192. Donald Parham, TE, Stetson

193. Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State

194. Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame

195. Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin

196. Khari Willis, S, Michigan State

197. Ka’dar Hollman, CB, Toledo

198. Ulysses Gilbert, LB, Akron

199. Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn

200. Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest

201. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

203. Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison

204. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State

205. Hamp Cheevers, CB, Boston College

206. Jakobi Meyers, WR, North Carolina State

207. Stephen Denmark, CB, Valdosta State

208. Oli Udoh, OT, Elon

209. Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State

210. Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State

211. Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

212. Iman Marshall, CB, Southern California

215. Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame

217. Cole Tracey, K, LSU

218. James Williams, RB, Washington State

219. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

220. Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple

221. Zach Gentry, TE, Michigan

222. Shareef Miller, DE, Penn State

223. Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo

224. Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

225. Bruce Anderson, RB, North Dakota State

226. Justin Hollins, Edge, Oregon

227. Jordan Ta’amu, QB, Ole Miss

228. Martez Ivey, OT, Florida

229. Greg Gaines, DT, Washington

230. Derrick Baity Jr., CB, Kentucky

231. Alec Ingold, FB, Wisconsin

232. Andrew Wingard, S, Wyoming