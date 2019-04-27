It’s hard to believe, but there’s only one day left in the 2019 NFL Draft. Just like after the first round, I’m going to give you some thoughts about what happened in Rounds 2 and 3.

But the biggest story of Friday night wasn’t even a draft pick — it was a trade. A day after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray first overall, they sent last year’s first-rounder, Josh Rosen, to the Miami Dolphins. It wasn’t a surprise, but I have lots to say about it.

A few other teams made big improvements that stood out to me. Here are my main takeaways from Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

1. The Dolphins got a freaking steal for Josh Rosen.

The Cardinals pulled the trigger and traded Rosen toward the end of the second round. The Dolphins traded their 62nd pick in this year’s draft and threw in a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft as well.

It’s a big win for the Dolphins. They get a player whose salary is eaten up by the Cardinals while they only had to give away a couple picks, neither of which is an impact draft selection.

The Dolphins should start Rosen right away, but even if they don’t, he will see the field soon.

The genius part of this trade is the back end. The Dolphins can evaluate Rosen in 2019 and STILL take a young quarterback in the 2020 draft if Rosen isn’t what they thought. The risk is 100 percent worth the reward.

2. I’m rooting for Josh Rosen, especially after the situation he was in with the Cardinals.

I made it clear last season I thought Rosen was an elite-level prospect. He played at UCLA for three seasons under three different play callers. He was surrounded with little to no pro talent and an offensive line that couldn’t protect him. Rosen didn’t complain and went to work.

He then gets drafted by the Cardinals and they’re an utter disaster. They have no offensive line and their offensive coordinator gets fired halfway through the season. If you’re counting, Rosen has played for five different play callers in four seasons. Make it six if you include Kliff Kingsbury. So now Rosen heads to Miami and hopes for a stable environment. I think he gets it.

It’s time to blast the Cardinals, though. The MMQB reported that the Cardinals’ front office didn’t seriously attempt to trade Rosen until a few minutes before the draft start. WHAT? How incompetent and embarrassing is this? You knew you’d be drafting Murray for weeks or months now and just didn’t bother to make leverage for Rosen?

And, to make it worse, they demanded a first-round pick for Rosen. HAHA! They were never getting a first-round pick. So they read the market wrong and then also didn’t understand the market for compensation.

3. The Panthers needed help in the trenches — and got it.

So far in the draft, the Panthers have walked away with two immediate starters. In the first round, they landed Brian Burns, the DE out of Florida State, and followed that up in the second round with Ole Miss left tackle Greg Little. After cutting Matt Kalil, finding a replacement was a must. They nailed it.

Then they got quarterback Will Grier in the third round, which is good insurance if Cam Newton isn’t 100 percent healthy heading into the season.

4. The Patriots, like always, are on the winners’ list.

The Patriots drafted tall corner Joejuan Williams, who can play man coverage and is also good in zone coverage. His comparison is Richard Sherman. They drafted Chase Winovich, the defensive end out of Michigan. He’s a perfect Patriots pass rusher: he’s got a high motor and is no-nonsense player.

The Patriots finished up drafting Bama’s Damien Harris, a multi-purpose back who can catch the ball out of the backfield, and West Virginia tackle Yodny Cajuste. If Cajuste can be a useful swing tackle as a rookie, he’ll have done his job.

5. The Jacksonville Jaguars got a first-round tackle in the second round.

The Jaguars fell into Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen in Round 1 and were able to shore up right tackle with Jawaan Taylor early in the second round. Taylor fell out of the top 10, likely because of questions about his knee. So the Jaguars drafted a top-10 talent in the second round. It couldn’t have worked out better for them.

6. The Saints took care of their biggest need.

The Saints had one pick on Day 2, and they needed to get it right. They did, by trading up to draft their new starting center, Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy. The Saints had a clear hole at center after the retirement of Max Unger, and they just filled that issue for years to come. Love it.