The best available players after the 2019 NFL Draft

Last year running back Phillip Lindsay fell all the way out of the draft and became a star for the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He joined a long list of standout players who didn’t get selected.
Future Hall of Famers Antonio Gates, Jason Peters and Adam Vinatieri weren’t drafted. Neither was cornerback Chris Harris Jr. or defensive tackle Poona Ford. Nick Mullens wasn’t drafted in 2017 and saved San Francisco from disaster last season.
In the competitive undrafted free agent market, teams can round off their roster and build depth. That won’t be any different this year.
Following the 2019 NFL Draft, these are the best players still available:
75. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
91. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
98. Te’Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
100. Jamal Davis, Edge, Akron
103. Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama
107. Malik Gant, S, Marshall
113. Daniel Wise, DT, Kansas
120. David Sills, WR, West Virginia
125. Evan Worthington, S, Colorado
126. DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss
136. Keelan Doss, WR, Cal-Davis
139. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas
141. Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State
143. Mike Bell, S, Fresno State
151. Johnnie Dixon, WR, Ohio State
153. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
156. Albert Huggins, DT, Clemson
161. Stanley Morgan Jr., WR, Nebraska
166. Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan
173. Nate Herbig, G, Stanford
175. T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin
178. Tyler Jones, G, North Carolina State
181. Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming
182. Porter Gustin, Edge, Southern California
183. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
185. Wyatt Ray, DE, Boston College
186. Ed Alexander, DT, LSU
189. Jalen Dalton, DT, North Carolina
191. Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke
192. Donald Parham, TE, Stetson
193. Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State
195. Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin
201. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
204. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
205. Hamp Cheevers, CB, Boston College
206. Jakobi Meyers, WR, North Carolina State
209. Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State
211. Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson
217. Cole Tracey, K, LSU
218. James Williams, RB, Washington State
219. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
223. Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo
224. Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson
225. Bruce Anderson, RB, North Dakota State
227. Jordan Ta’amu, QB, Ole Miss
228. Martez Ivey, OT, Florida
230. Derrick Baity Jr., CB, Kentucky
231. Alec Ingold, FB, Wisconsin
232. Andrew Wingard, S, Wyoming
Loading comments...