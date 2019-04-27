Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft is here, where teams are going to be adding quality depth to their roster. A lot of the top talent has already come off the board, but there will be players that can make an impact on Sundays drafted today.

Here are reactions to some of the picks made today — we’re not even going to BS you and say we have takes on all of them.

Round 4

Cardinals select WR Hakeem Butler (103rd overall)

Butler was projected by some to go in the first round of the draft, so it looks like the Cardinals got pretty good value here. Kyler Murray, Andy Isabella, and Hakeem Butler have a chance to be a dynamic trio for the Cardinals offense. — Charles McDonald

Bengals select QB Ryan Finley (104th overall)

Well, a college QB from North Carolina who had better numbers than the No. 6 overall pick just went 104th https://t.co/UbA1EBoIka — College Football by SB Nation (@SBNationCFB) April 27, 2019

Solid heckle. — Christian D’Andrea

Saints select S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (105th overall)

Versatile safety that matches up well with the players New Orleans will face in their division. — Charles McDonald

Giants select CB Julian Love (108th overall)

All the top remaining players are flying off the board now, including the hugely productive Love, who had 36 passes defensed and four interceptions his past two seasons. Love will immediately get thrown into the fire as a crew member of the leaky submarine that is the Giants’ secondary. — Christian D’Andrea

49ers select PUNTER Mitch Wishnowsky (110th overall)

If you’re going to draft a punter in the fourth round, make sure you get the best one in the FBS. Wishnowsky averaged 45.7 yards per punt in his career and 19.5 yards per rush. He’s also convinced he could punt a football further than he could kick Nintendo icon Kirby or a helium balloon. — Christian D’Andrea

Washington selects RB Bryce Love (112th overall)

Washington adds a former Heisman candidate and continues to make head-scratchingly good picks. Love is still recovering from an ACL tear, but if he can’t play in 2019 his new team can always turn to one more season of the ageless Adrian Peterson and hope 2018 pick Derrius Guice is back to normal. If the Stanford star comes back to full strength, this will look like a steal — a Guice-Love backfield would have made college defenses shatter into dust. — Christian D’Andrea

Ravens select RB Justice Hill (113th overall)

Baltimore is assembling the Roadrunner offense.

Hollywood Brown — 17.6 yards per catch

Miles Boykin — 4.42 40-yard dash

Justice Hill — 4,4 40-yard dash

That’s a hell of a lot of speed — Charles McDonald

Patriots select OG Hjalte Froholdt (118th overall)

Any time you can draft a giant Dane, you do it. Froholdt ranked 55th on PFF’s predraft rankings thanks to his solid track record at Arkansas, but it’s his combination of size (6’5, 309 pounds) and athleticism — his quick feet made him a top seven performer among offensive linemen in both agility drills at the Combine. He’s raw, but the Patriots have a track record of spinning Day 3 blockers into gold.

This also probably means the team isn’t interested in paying Joe Thuney in free agency next year, too. — Christian D’Andrea

Seahawks select WR Gary Jennings (120th overall)

With news of Doug Baldwin’s potential retirement hanging over the draft, Pete Carroll used his fourth round pick to add another impact wideout who can bail Russell Wilson out of bad situations. The West Virginia standout had more than 2,000 receiving yards the past two seasons and rated as Bill Connelly’s top sleeper among this year’s WR class. He’s a slot monster who should provide a potent counter-punch to D.K. Metcalf’s straight-line speed. — Christian D’Andrea

Chargers select LB Drue Tranquill (130th overall)

Don’t have too many takes on this game, but it looks like he’s a ridiculous athlete.

— Charles McDonald

Patriots select QB Jarrett Stidham (133rd overall)

New England gets a quarterback it can trade away as soon as he shows flashes of competence, allowing Tom Brady to play until age 50. Stidham isn’t great, but he was better in college than Daniel Jones despite being selected 127 picks later. — Christian D’Andrea

Falcons select DE John Cominsky (135th overall)

A Division II quarterback recruit who runs a 4.6s 40 at 290 pounds? Cominsky’s worth a flier, even if his collegiate production — only three sacks last year — isn’t especially inspiring. — Christian D’Andrea

Round 5

Cardinals select S Deionte Thompson (139th overall)

The Cardinals continue to put together a nice draft class. Deionte Thompson was once seen as a first round prospect before struggling in the second half of the season. These are the gambles you take on the third day of the draft. — Charles McDonald

Seahawks select LB Ben Burr-Kirven (142nd overall)

Burr-Kirven is a tackling machine who should be able to step into a role in the Seattle defense right away. The Seahawks have addressed their biggest needs throughout this draft, and getting the Washington star, who could have been a fit on Day 2, in the fifth round is more value for a club that’s been killing it in Nashville — Christian D’Andrea

Buccaneers select K Matt Gay (145th overall)

Tampa Bay selecting a kicker? What could go wrong? — Christian D’Andrea

Lions select CB Amani Oruwariye (146th overall)

Dang, this draft was deep with good, not great cornerback prospects. Oruwariye is a big (6’2) corner who’s a little stiff but makes up for that with a strong press game at the line of scrimmage. He should be a solid fit for Matt Patricia’s defense. — Christian D’Andrea

Raiders select WR Hunter Renfrow (149th overall)

The Raiders have no drafted four players that played in the National Championship game. Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, Trayvon Mullen, and now Hunter Renfrow. I’m sure Patriots fans are little upset that Renfrow didn’t make it to their pick. — Charles McDonald

Dolphins select LB Andrew Van Ginkel (151st overall)

Van Ginkel started his career at South Dakota, spent a year at Iowa Western, and then landed at Wisconsin and made an immediate impact with the Badgers, becoming the team’s latest unheralded star in the process. Van Ginkel does a little bit of everything well, adding value in coverage and as a pass rusher. He might not be a star in the NFL, but he’ll be a useful player for a while. — Christian D’Andrea

Falcons select RB Qadree Ollison (152nd overall)

Pittsburgh’s chain of NFL tailbacks gets its newest link with Ollison, a powerful runner who explodes through holes and drags tacklers downfield. He should find a way to fit into Atlanta’s tailback platoon without too much trouble, filling the power back role Tevin Coleman took to San Francisco this offseason. — Christian D’Andrea

Browns select LB Mack Wilson (155th overall)

Cleveland has made the most out of the 2019 NFL Draft despite not having a first round pick. Now they’ve grabbed a talented linebacker from Alabama in Mack Wilson. Wilson wasn’t the most consistent player, but he’s has the potential to be a big time player if he can put it all together. — Charles McDonald

Patriots select DE Byron Cowart (159th overall)

Cowart was a five-star recruit at Auburn, but he played in just 14 games with the Tigers in three seasons before finally beginning to realize his potential after transferring to Maryland. He put in work as a 3-4 defensive end in 2018, recording the only three sacks of his college career in the process. He’ll move to the interior of New England’s 4-3 setup, where his lack of speed (a 5.2s 40) won’t be an issue and his size/strength will allow him to bully centers and clog gaps up front. He’s still got a ways to go as a player, but his raw talent gives him a chance to stick with the Pats. — Christian D’Andrea