The 2019 NFL Draft gave us a fairly entertaining weekend. Sure, the players drafted during the event are the biggest stories, but we’re not here to talk about them. No, we want to highlight those little things that add color and character to make the draft more entertaining.

From chest bumps to #nice jokes, here’s a ranking of the seven most fun moments of the 2019 NFL Draft.

7. Odell Beckham yelling “Greedy” after Cleveland drafted Greedy Williams

The Browns traded up in the second round to select LSU cornerback Greedy Williams. That prompted new Browns receiver, and former LSU receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. to get on social media and record a video welcoming the newest Tiger to the team.

The video was just OBJ yelling “Greedy!” over and over again, but it was great to see him get excited about someone from his alma mater getting drafted to his team.

6. Reggie Wayne trolled Titans fans in Nashville

There was a long list of former players who took to the podium to announce picks, but none of them were as entertaining as Reggie Wayne. In the heart of Titans country, Wayne talked big trash to the fanbase of the Colts’ longtime AFC South rival.

Or, if you look at it through Wayne’s eyes, it wasn’t much of a rivalry at all.

Reggie Wayne shows up to announce the Colts pick:



"I know you not booin'. C'mon Tennessee. Y'all played the Colts 20 times in 10 years and you done won three games."



savage pic.twitter.com/msVVAn49fm — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) April 26, 2019

The best part about Wayne’s speech is that he wasn’t even exaggerating. The Titans are indeed 3-17 against the Colts in their last 20 matchups.

5. Josh Scobee gave us a nice moment with the 69th pick in the draft

One of the nicest moments of the draft was when former Jaguars kicker Josh Scobee announced the 69th pick in the draft.

The Jaguars selected Josh Oliver, a tight end from San Jose State, and Scobee made sure to give a quick pause after he said it was the 69th pick in the draft.

With the game on the line, @JoshScobee10 delivered like he always does. pic.twitter.com/RZz04jdr3S — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) April 27, 2019

Nice, Josh Scobee. Nice.

4. Christian Wilkins tried to chest bump Roger Goodell

No one made a bigger entrance into the NFL than new Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. After Wilkins’ name was called by Roger Goodell, he showed off his enthusiasm by hitting Goodell with a surprise chest bump, almost knocking the commissioner over.

Christian Wilkins with the mid-air, Roger Goddell chest bump might be the best moment of the draft so far pic.twitter.com/d7MwZUsVDn — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 26, 2019

Even though his life flashed in front of his eyes, Goodell had to feel good about someone being that happy to see him — especially considering how loudly he gets booed at the draft.

Wilkins is known for having good, wholesome fun. His excitement at the draft was just the next extension of that.

3. Dwayne Haskins called his shot

One day before the draft kicked off, Dwayne Haskins pleaded to his future team to also take one of his receivers from Ohio State — Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin, or Johnnie Dixon.

Whatever team picks me I just need one small thing, just one. ☝️ please pick one of my guys for me! @YoungKing_JD5 @TheTerry_25 @PCampbell21 you won’t regret it — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) April 24, 2019

Haskins was eventually drafted by Washington with the 15th pick, and it didn’t take too much longer for his new team to grant his request. In the third round, Washington drafted McLaurin, who could end up being one of the steals of the draft.

According to McLaurin, Haskins might have had some behind-the-scenes influence to help him land in Washington.

McLaurin said he and Haskins discussed a potential reunion in the pros on Thursday night: "He told me that he was going to push them to draft me. So much can happen on draft day, I didn't necessarily put too much merit into it. But I thought it was a possibility." #Redskins — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 27, 2019

Haskins asked for one of his guys and Washington delivered. That was pretty cool to see.

2. Nick Bosa called Kyle Shanahan “my guy”

No player was more relaxed on draft night than Nick Bosa. When the 49ers called to tell him they were taking him second overall, he answered the phone with a cool “Yooo.” Then when general manager John Lynch passed the phone to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Bosa greeted him with a hilarious, “What’s up my guy?”

Come for Nick Bosa calling Kyle Shanahan “My guy,” STAY for Nick Bosa’s voice cracking in the most absurd fashion you’ve ever heard (via @49ers) pic.twitter.com/Sy6UadEub9 — 12up (@12upSport) April 26, 2019

He sure did act comfortable with the organization. It would seem that Bosa had known for a while where he was going to play professional ball.

1. Pete Carroll took his shirt off in a meeting with D.K. Metcalf

We’re cheating a bit here because this pick didn’t actually happen during the draft, but this might be the best thing to be revealed from the weekend.

When D.K. Metcalf met with the Seahawks at the NFL Combine, a Seahawks scout convinced Metcalf to come into the meeting shirtless. That’s strange enough on its own, but Pete Carroll upped the ante by taking his shirt off to match Metcalf’s energy.

This was just the beginning of a relationship that culminated with the Seahawks drafting Metcalf at the end of the second round.