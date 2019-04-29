Is Dwayne Haskins actually psychic? An investigation

Dwayne Haskins might be psychic.

If he’s not, the newly drafted Washington quarterback has a habit of speaking things into existence on accident. In the 2019 NFL Draft, he became the first quarterback Washington has taken in the first round since Robert Griffin III was the No. 2-overall pick seven years ago. Haskins went a little bit later with the No. 15 pick, but he’s the new quarterback of the future for Washington.

The team diving into the quarterback market early in the draft again didn’t look like it was in the cards back when Griffin was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. It also didn’t look likely when Kirk Cousins took over the starting job.

But Haskins saw it coming. And that’s not all. Here’s the growing list of evidence that Haskins can see — or maybe influence — the future:

Example 1: Haskins predicted in 2015 that Washington would go fishing for a QB soon

In the spring of 2015, Haskins was a high schooler in Potomac, Maryland. He spent the end of his junior year as the sports editor for his school newspaper, The Bullis Bulldog. In one of his posts, Haskins dove into the draft tendencies of teams in the top five of the 2015 NFL Draft.

One of those teams was Washington, which was set to pick fifth after a 4-12 season. Griffin struggled through injuries and finished the year with four touchdowns and six interceptions. This was sports journalist Haskins’ take:

Hopefully RG3 pans out in DC but if not expect them to draft another in the next 5 years.

A few months later, Griffin was benched. Four years later, Washington went back to the quarterback well for none other than Haskins.

If you’re wary about Haskins’ abilities as an analyst, he gave this spot-on observation too.

The Raiders are most likely the worst team at drafting players it’s actually hilarious.

You’re hired, Dwayne.

Example 2: An 11-year-old Haskins decided he’d be a Buckeye

Everyone who has watched any Ohio State football in the last couple years has seen this clip. It was shown on a weekly basis on Saturdays in the fall, and it never really got old.

In 2008 — a couple weeks after his 11th birthday — Haskins visited the Ohio State facility sporting a No. 7 jersey and an Ohio State headband.

Hey @dh_simba7, we had to dig deep into the archives for this #WBW...



⏪ to today 9⃣ years ago & you predicted the future pic.twitter.com/SuQ5vKZVEE — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 17, 2017

“This is awesome,” Haskins says in the video. “I want to go to college here.”

When asked which position he’d play at Ohio State, he said quarterback.

Eight years later, he made it happen.

Example 3: Haskins asked his future team to also draft an Ohio State receiver

One day before the 2019 NFL Draft got started, Haskins went to social media to make a simple request: Give him a Buckeye to throw to in the NFL.

Whatever team picks me I just need one small thing, just one. ☝️ please pick one of my guys for me! @YoungKing_JD5 @TheTerry_25 @PCampbell21 you won’t regret it — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) April 24, 2019

Washington picked Haskins on Thursday and obliged the quarterback’s request Friday by taking former Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin in the third round.

Haskins was fired up:

McLaurin wasn’t a charity pick just for the sake of making Haskins happy, either. The receiver appeared in the first round of a few mock drafts — including one from ESPN’s Mel Kiper in March — and could be an absolute steal at No. 76 overall.

Washington was lucky to get the opportunity to pair McLaurin with his college quarterback. Or maybe Haskins already knew it would happen ...

Verdict: Haskins probably isn’t psychic, but the rest of the NFC East should still be worried

We’re not ready to call Haskins an oracle. But there’s no denying Haskins has a history of saying something and then it becomes a reality. Because of that, this quote should raise your eyebrows a bit.

“I’m more motivated than ever, there’s a bigger chip on my shoulder, the league done messed up,” Haskins said on ESPN, after he fell to the No. 15 pick.

Directly in those crosshairs are the New York Giants, who had the chance to take Haskins but drafted Daniel Jones at No. 6 instead. Analytics say the Duke quarterback will be a bad pick, and the Giants citing the Senior Bowl as the reason for picking Jones doesn’t inspire much hope either.

Haskins’ subtle reaction Thursday night to the Giants picking Jones said it all:

This is delicious pic.twitter.com/fE5EDH1KdK — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 26, 2019

Good luck, Giants. If Haskins says the NFL messed up, he’s the type of guy to prove himself right.