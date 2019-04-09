Valentine Holmes, the rugby star who just signed with the Jets, explained

The New York Jets announced on Monday that they signed Australian rugby league player Valentine Holmes to a one-year contract after the standout National Rugby League (NRL) star spent three months learning football at IMG academy in Florida.

A 23-year-old fullback and wing, Holmes has a knack for scoring and the top-end speed needed to secure a spot with the Jets. It’s going to be an uphill battle for the former NRL star to make the final 53, but there’s an opportunity as a returner available out of the gate.

Veteran returner Andre Roberts left for the Bills in free agency, leaving a mammoth hole in his wake. This is the most natural place for Holmes to slot in immediately, though his 6’0, 200 pound frame could earn him reps as a running back too, at least in training camp and preseason.

Holmes follows in the footsteps of former 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne, who made a splash in 2015 when he made the switch to the NFL from the NRL to much fanfare. Hayne had a successful preseason, making the final cut for the 49ers’ 53-man roster before being waived and retiring from the league.

Hayley Byrnes, a journalist for the NRL, explained what makes Holmes different from Hayne — and what’s being said about the move over in Australia.

“I first met Val a year ago, and in that time he spoke about his love of the NFL, particularly Odell Beckham Jr. When the news broke in November that he had asked for a release from his NRL contract, I was naturally surprised, but excited for him having the guts to chase is dream.”

Holmes is four years younger than Hayne was when he tried to make the switch, and their paths are quite different. Hayne went through gridiron Australia to catch the eye of the 49ers, whereas Holmes is used the NFL’s “International Pathway Program” to train at IMG with high-level football coaches, meaning he may be more NFL-ready than Hayne was.

Byrnes told me that Holmes took a significant financial risk to enter the NRL. He was under contract with the Cronulla Sharks, one of their most popular players and got slammed by fans for opting out of his contract to risk everything on an NFL dream.

“Val is a very selfless player. He’s played in the biggest competitions nationally and abroad. He won an NRL championship with the Sharks in 2015, he’s won State of Origin and he’s won a World Cup with Australia. I mean, how could he not want to chase a new challenge? He’s also extremely reserved until he gets to know and trust you. He’s smart, he’s aware. He’d gambled on his dream and left a lot on the table financially and had his character dragged through the mud. Obviously everything athlete is confident, but Holmes is anything but cocky or egotistical.”

Humility is a phrase that comes up a lot when discussing Holmes. Legitimately one of the best players in the NRL, Byrnes said you’d never know it talking to him. She describes the star as “humble,” explaining how Holmes lost his preferred position to fullback Josh Dugan, who was signed by the Sharks in 2018 — but didn’t make waves. Instead he excelled wherever the Sharks needed him, finishing the season with an astonishing 22 tries in 26 games, second in NRL.

Byrnes doesn’t believe they’ll be much of a breaking in period for Holmes to get used to the NFL.

“He’s low to the ground and has speed. Rugby league is an instinctive game, but I have no doubt he’ll adjust accordingly to the NFL.”

It’s important to couch any international player making the switch to the NFL with the reality of how exceptionally difficult it is. However, the Jets signing Valentine Holmes appears to be less about the curiosity and more about results he achieved while working in Florida. Now we’ll wait until training camp to see if this international sensation can make a mark on the league.