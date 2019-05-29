This is the second piece in our four-part series about offensive position groups in the NFL. Part 1 is on quarterbacks. Part 3 is wide receivers. Part 4 is tight ends.

One great running back can carry an offense. A stable filled with them can transform one, though.

The NFL’s transition away from top-heavy backfields hasn’t come full circle yet, but the amount that can be devastated by a single injury continues to dwindle. Versatile running back rotations have become the norm rather than an exception, giving teams the opportunity to showcase a wide variety of ground options and a way to embarrass slow-footed linebackers through the air. A deep vein of multi-purpose backs can plaster over holes elsewhere in the offense and open up game-changing gaps for their offenses downfield.

So who does it best?

After ranking 2019’s backup quarterback situations, I decided to take on the running back (and, in a few cases, fullback) rotations that offer the most support to their clubs. The result was a lineup 1-32 of the NFL’s most potent backfields.

This array doesn’t only count star power at the top. The lineup is a look at depth and versatility at running back, so while stars like Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey may lead individual tailback listings, a relative lack of power behind them ultimately kept their groups from cracking the top five. The teams at the top of the rankings are the ones that can carve up a defense in a hundred different ways both on the ground and through the air — and the ones that won’t get derailed if their No. 1 back goes down.

So, with an eye on depth, power, and flexibility in mind, let’s take a look at the strongest — and weakest — backfields in the league.

2019’s top five running back groups

Primary backs: Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, Kyle Juszczyk

The Niners have an elegant ground support system around Jimmy Garoppolo thanks to a diverse group of runners who can gash defenses in several different ways. Breida is their gazelle while McKinnon serves as receiving threat who can clean up on third down. New addition Coleman is used to platoon duty after playing the majority of his career alongside Devonta Freeman in Atlanta; now he’ll add some extra power to the San Francisco backfield coming off his most productive season as a pro.

Coleman is a player head coach Kyle Shanahan knows how to deploy after pairing with him early in his career as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. He’s also important depth behind Breida and McKinnon, each of whom have dealt with major injuries in recent months.

Juszczyk adds the cherry atop the sundae with his ability to block and serve as a safety valve in the passing game. This year’s 49ers team is loaded with ways to carve you up out of the backfield, and that’ll be a boon for a team that’s still light on top-end wide receivers.

Primary backs: Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, James Develin

Tom Brady doesn’t have an impressive array of wideout and tight end targets to throw to in 2019. That’s OK, because he has one of the league’s deepest backfields to bail him out.

Michel developed into a lead back and playoff hero as a rookie after scoring six touchdowns in three postseason games. White already owns the record for most receptions in a Super Bowl. Harris, a bit of a surprise pick in the third round, is a ready-made platoon back who averaged more than 6.4 yards per carry in college.

Rounding that group out is the dual-purpose versatility of Burkhead and the battering ram/space clearer/short route specialist Develin. No team in the league can throw more different looks at you out of the backfield than the Patriots.

Primary backs: Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker, Andy Janovich

Denver spent four draft picks on running backs between 2016 and 2018, only to have an undrafted rookie emerge as platoon leader last fall. Lindsay was a revelation in his first year as a pro, rushing for more than 1,000 yards on the season and 691 yards and eight touchdowns over his final nine games.

But he also ran out of gas as the season wore on and defenses adjusted, gaining only 100 total yards in his final three starts and suffering a wrist injury that will need months of recovery time through the offseason.

Fortunately, the guys who were actually drafted can pick up that slack, especially if Lindsay recovers slowly. Freeman struggled through an up-and-down rookie campaign but remains a talented player who should grow in his second season as a pro. Booker is a useful pass catcher who excelled under a reduced workload last season (5.4 yards per carry).

The Broncos have plenty of questions to answer, but Denver has the horses to carry Joe Flacco and, eventually, Drew Lock.

Primary backs: Kareem Hunt (once he’s back from suspension), Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson (if he’s not traded)

There’s a strong foundation of pure talent in the Cleveland backfield, though it’s unclear just how the depth chart will shake out this fall. Hunt has been suspended for the first eight games of the season. Johnson, who averaged 5 yards per carry and 9.1 yards per catch, appeared to be deemed expendable immediately after the Hunt signing but could stick around now that the Browns will be down a tailback for half the season.

If all three see the field in 2019, it’ll give Baker Mayfield a powerful combination of rushing prowess and dynamic receiving from the backfield. Chubb looks ready for lead back duties after rushing for 996 yards as a rookie. Johnson is a solid changeup runner who does most of his damage as a linebacker-roasting receiver. And Hunt is a tremendous Weapon X who will play a major role for the AFC North favorites as long as he’s actually changed his ways and can stay out of off-field trouble.

Who knows how this group will come together for the 2019 season — but on paper, that’s a scary three-headed monster in Cleveland.

Primary backs: Tarik Cohen, Mike Davis, David Montgomery

The Bears’ rushing attack underwhelmed in 2018, but Chicago is hoping swapping out Jordan Howard for Davis and third-round pick Montgomery will recharge its backfield. There’s reason to believe it will work.

Cohen, the team’s major holdover from last year’s NFC North championship team, is a do-everything stalwart who is best deployed as a defense-glitching receiver but also contributes on the ground. Davis played a major role in Seattle’s refusal to tank in 2018, gaining more than 500 yards (on 4.6 yards per carry) and leading the Seahawks’ tailbacks in receptions (34). Montgomery was an elite space-creator in college whom Pro Football Focus loved, even if advanced stats did not.

David Montgomery forced 100 missed tackles rushing this season, almost double the next closest competitor in the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/AiSwrnqcHv — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 17, 2019

2019’s bottom five running back groups

Primary backs: Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, Chandler Cox, Myles Gaskin

Drake is fine, but his career so far has cast him as a part-time runner rather than the lead role he may face in 2019. Ballage averaged 5.3 yards per carry last season but is stuck in a similar situation. Cox and Gaskin, two seventh-round picks this spring, will each get a chance to play. The good news is this group has the skills to overachieve. The bad news is Miami’s blatant tanking might prevent them from ever getting started.

Primary backs: Lamar Miller, D’Onta Foreman, Taiwan Jones

Miller was a Pro Bowler last year, but the veteran back had more games with 50 yards or fewer (six) than 90 yards or more (five). Foreman missed the bulk of the 2018 season and hasn’t been able to capitalize on the potential that led Houston to take him in the third round two years ago. The rest of the Texans’ backfield is loaded with low-yield lottery tickets.

Primary backs: LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, Devin Singletary, T.J. Yeldon

McCoy has officially entered the “will he/won’t he be released?” part of his career, and while betting against Gore is a fool’s errand, he’s also 36 years old and moving from a warm weather environment that helped revitalize his career (Miami) to one of the coldest home fields in the NFL.

Singletary was a touchdown machine at Florida Atlantic. Now he’ll have the chance to slide into a starting role if he can even be 80 percent as good against AFC East defenses.

Primary backs: Leonard Fournette, Alfred Blue, Benny Cunningham

The Jags spent the No. 4-overall pick of 2017 on a player who has yet to average more than 3.9 yards per carry for a season. Fournette is a solid short-yardage back but, oh no:

Primary backs: Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones, Shaun Wilson, Andre Ellington

Bucs, your running backs. Woof.

Former second-round pick Jones will be better than he was in 2018 because he can’t get much worse. After being the 38th pick of last year’s draft, he ran for just 44 yards on 23 carries as a rookie.

Interested in the full team running back rankings? Here they are in all their glory, ready to be picked apart in the comments — but remember the RB1/2/3/4 categories don’t necessarily represent actual depth charts: