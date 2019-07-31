NFL Hall of Fame Week 2019: From Broncos vs. Falcons to the enshrinement ceremony

The NFL is back in action with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, followed by the enshrinement ceremony on Saturday night.

Welcome to August! The NFL returns with the Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Then on Saturday night the eight newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be enshrined in the halls of Canton and have their busts unveiled.

In the Hall of Fame Game, Broncos fans see quarterback Kevin Hogan start Thursday, putting Joe Flacco’s Broncos preseason debut back a week. Falcons fans will have to wait until the regular season to see wide receiver Julio Jones, who is sitting out the entire preseason schedule. Coverage of the game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

This year’s enshrinees are: cornerback Champ Bailey (Washington 1999-2003, Denver 2004-2013); Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (1984-2019); Gil Brandt (Cowboys executive, 1960-1988); tight end Tony Gonzalez (Chiefs 1997-2008, Falcons 2009-2013); cornerback Ty Law (Patriots 1995-2004, Jets 2005/2008, Chiefs 2006-2007, Broncos 2009); center Kevin Mawae (Seahawks 1994-1997, Jets 1998-2005, Titans 2006-2009); safety Ed Reed (Ravens 2002-2012, Texans 2013, Jets 2013); and safety Johnny Robinson (Texans/Chiefs 1960-1971). ESPN and NFL Network will televise the ceremony at 7 p.m. ET.