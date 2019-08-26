What you need to know about Andrew Luck’s retirement

In a surprising move during Week 3 of the NFL preseason, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, 29, announced his retirement, confirming reports that broke during the team’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The Colts drafted Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft after parting ways with Peyton Manning earlier that offseason. He led the Colts to three straight playoff appearances to start his career before a variety of injuries during the 2015 season limited him to seven games. While he returned for the 2016 season for 15 games, Luck and the Colts finished with an 8-7 record and no postseason spot.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season due to shoulder surgery. Ready for the 2018 season, he led the Colts to a 10-6 record and a spot in the playoffs. And that is where his NFL career ends. Luck finishes a seven-year career with 23,671 passing yards, 171 passing touchdowns, a 60.8 completion percentage, and four Pro Bowl nods.

Jacoby Brissett will now lead the Colts into the 2019 season.