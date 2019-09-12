Everything started out promisingly for New York.

The Jets led the Bills 16-0 late in the third quarter of their season opener. One prized offseason pickup, C.J. Mosley, had found the end zone after intercepting Josh Allen. The other, Le’Veon Bell, hit paydirt not long after, hauling in a 9-yard pass from rising second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. For three quarters, New York’s rebuild was right on schedule.

Then everything came crumbling down. And, like a poorly stacked Duplo mountain, continues to crumble down. The Jets fell apart over the final 20 minutes of Week 1 to allow Allen to start his season 1-0 despite committing four turnovers in the first half. And, somehow, things have gotten worse from there. Mosley, Bell, and Darnold could all miss extended time thanks to injuries and, uh, mononucleosis.

The Jets’ 2019 already feels distinctly snakebitten

Mosley, who left that opening day loss with a groin injury before the Bills could rack up 17 unanswered points, has yet to fully return to practice. Same with Quinnen Williams, the beefy defensive tackle who New York made the third overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s out with an ankle sprain.

Bell underwent an MRI Thursday to investigate the cause of a sore shoulder that played a role in a good, not great, debut and could derail his comeback effort. Quincy Enunwa, the team’s leading receiver three seasons ago, will miss the year with a neck injury.

These are all moderate, run-of-the-mill NFL maladies. And then there’s Darnold, who will miss Week 2 with mono. New York has no timetable for his return, presumably because this is the first time anyone on the training staff has thought about mono since high school. The team is taking drastic steps to ensure he’s the only one to deal with the energy-draining virus this fall.

Darnold will be "quarantined" at his apartment until Jets' medical staff feels it's safe to expose him to rest of team. He's already lost 5 lbs. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 12, 2019

Even the healthy performers have issues. Robby Anderson, who has led the Jets in receiving the past two seasons, was the object of head coach Adam Gase’s scorn following that Week 1 defeat. Gase specifically called out his lack of effort late in New York’s comeback effort, and he’s not completely wrong:

Sam Darnold had Robby Anderson twice on the Jets' last drive.



First, Darnold underthrew off backpedal and Anderson waited instead of coming back to ball.



Second, Darnold just missed on an overthrow. pic.twitter.com/MlBXAjsePW — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) September 9, 2019

New York only needed one week to swap out kickers, canning Kaare Vedvik after he missed a field goal and extra point in a one-point loss and signing Sam Ficken — who has six career field goal attempts to his name — in his place. He’s the fourth kicker to cycle through the team’s roster since August.

Oh, and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, a 2018 third-round pick, is serving a six-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs.

This puts a ton of pressure on New York’s healthy players in a pivotal stretch

Suddenly, the Jets could head into a Monday Night Football showcase against the Browns — a rematch of last year’s Victory Fridge game — with Trevor Siemian handing the ball to Ty Montgomery and throwing passes to a newly acquired Demaryius Thomas. While Thomas and Siemian have history together in Denver, it’s worth nothing that Thomas’ catch rate with Siemian in the lineup was approximately seven percent lower than his career average and his yards per target mark dropped from 8.6 to 7.1, which doesn’t bode well for New York. The former All-Pro wideout is also 31 years old, coming off a torn Achilles’ suffered in 2018, and dealing with a hamstring injury that limited his preseason performance and kept him out of practice throughout his first week with the team.

The defense will still be led by Jamal Adams, who has proven to be a complete wrecking ball in the secondary. His job will only get tougher with Mosley and Williams limited and a Darnold-less offense struggling to win the time of possession battle. That’s bad news with a downright brutal schedule looming early on the schedule. Over the next six weeks, he’ll stare down Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, and Tom Brady (twice!) with a much-needed bye week awaiting at the end of September.

This is not what New York had planned for.

The Jets tried so hard to escape football purgatory the past two years

New York is trying. Over the past two seasons, the franchise has made major investments to rewrite the story of a team whose post-1960s glory days were a product of Rex Ryan and Mark Sanchez. The question the Jets are facing now is whether those moves were the right ones.

They paid a massive price to draft Darnold, shipping three second-round picks to Indianapolis to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 in the 2018 draft and select the USC star. That gave the Jets their first first-round QB since Sanchez and showed the team had learned its lesson by trying to force later picks on half-formed passers like Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. It also cleared the Colts to jump-start their own rebuild by gleaning players like Braden Smith, Quenton Nelson, Kemoko Turay, and Jordan Wilkins from the picks they received in that year’s draft, all of whom would have looked good in green and white.

The team offset that lack of draft capital by spending big in free agency last spring, but its two biggest signings, Bell and Mosley, lasted one week before showing up on the injury report. A third major target, Vikings four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr, agreed to terms in New York before ultimately reneging on the deal and staying in Minnesota.

Firing Todd Bowles after a 24-40 tenure appeared to be a smart move, but the club followed that up by hiring Gase, who had just been fired by a directionless Dolphins team. One of Gase’s first headlines as a Jet — at least one of the first not related to his eyes holding the intense gaze of a defeated Soviet diplomat — was to reportedly criticize the Bell signing. General manager Mike Maccagnan wasn’t around to defend it; he was fired in May, long after the draft and the league’s busiest portion of the free agent period had passed.

While Williams has been a hit both on and off the field, the rest of the Jets’ 2019 draft class has underwhelmed. Jachai Polite, who was selected in the third round, didn’t play a single game with Gang Green and racked up more than $100,000 in fines before earning his release. Only one other rookie — fifth-round linebacker Blake Cashman — made it into the box score in Week 1.

The Jets tried so hard to escape the fate they’d written themselves into throughout the 2010s, but the football gods have no interest in letting them escape their orbit of mediocrity. New York brought out its highest-caliber ammunition to shoot its shot the past two seasons, but the outcome on the field hasn’t changed.

Some of that can be traced back to questionable decisions and overspending to find the high-profile players Maccagnan wanted. Others, like a damn mononucleosis diagnosis, are a shakedown from an uncaring universe that’s made New York a prime target for its bullying. Well-constructed teams can break that cycle. That’s what the Jets want to be.

After Week 1’s come-from-ahead loss, they’re not there yet.