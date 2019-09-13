I was high on the Panthers heading into the 2019 season. After a disappointing campaign in 2018, when the Panthers started 6-2 and then finished with a whimper and another Cam Newton injury, I was looking forward to a bounce-back year. An improved 2019 would only happen, though, if Carolina’s quarterback and leader was finally healthy after another shoulder surgery. Through two games this season, there are concerns about whether we’ll see a healthy Cam Newton again.

I’ve been harsher than most on Newton throughout his career because he’s not been an accurate quarterback, and having pinpoint accuracy in the pocket is one of the most important aspects of playing quarterback. Plus, I was worried about all his rushing attempts. Even though I felt this way, I still always realized his entire game, including his ability to create chunk plays with his legs, was special.

There’s never been a Cam Newton, a quarterback built as a defensive end, who could run a “college”-style offense in the NFL and make it work. A “college”-style offense refers mostly to rushing attack, where Newton was a large part of that attack. The Panthers ran zone reads, quarterback powers and tosses, and of course, run-pass options (RPOs). In his first eight years in the league, Newton has over 100 rushing attempts in every season except one.

Not all of those have been designed runs, as Cam has been able use his legs to escape pressure in the pass game. The offense is dynamic when Newton is on the move. He’s difficult to get on the ground and most importantly, rushing the football fires him up. He plays quarterback much better when he’s feeling “it,” which is hard to define, but we know it when we see it.

The issue with rushing the ball so often at the quarterback position is the body blows. Over the years, Newton has taken more hits from defenders because he’s been on the move more than a normal quarterback. Although he hasn’t gotten hurt from rushing the ball, those eventually take their toll. Then you have to add in all the devastating hits he’s taken in the pocket, where he’s actually been hurt.

He had another shoulder surgery this offseason, the second in his career, and there were question marks about his arm strength heading into this season. Then, in the third preseason game, Newton injured his foot, and even before it was reported that he had aggravated the injury, it was obvious it had still been bothering him.

Through two Panthers games now, it’s clear their offense is struggling. They had only three points in the first half against the Rams, before scoring 24 points in the second half. I was encouraged by the second half and thought it would carry over into their next game against the Buccaneers. It did not. The Panthers only mustered up 14 points and looked lifeless in the process. Sadly, Newton might have looked the most lifeless, which is quite opposite of how he has played throughout his career. That has prompted everyone to ask the same question:

Are we seeing the beginning of the end of Cam Newton as we knew him?

The short answer is no, but the long answer could be yes.

Why the short answer is no: He can still make throws

Before his shoulder injury last season, Newton was throwing the ball better than ever. Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner had Newton sitting in the pocket and delivering the ball on time and accurately. Then he got hurt, and it all fell apart.

This season has started slow for Newton. But, it’s only been two weeks and adjustments can be made on offense, like not having him throw 50 freaking times in a game like he did against the Bucs. Still, I believe his arm is healthy, contrary to the popular opinion. He’s made plenty of throws, like this completion to DJ Moore, that show Newton can make the throws if needed.

Here’s another example from Week. 1. Newton completed a pass to Curtis Samuel on a throw from the far hash mark to the sidelines against the Rams:

The arm looks fine to me. He had time to step into the throw and zipped it. And there’s the key to me: He stepped into the throw and it looked actually how it’s supposed to look. His feet and upper body were aligned.

Earlier in his career, Newton had poor feet when he threw, but when his arm was a rifle, it didn’t matter. He could make up the lack of power from his legs with his arm. Now, with his arm not as strong, he’s got to make sure his feet are working like they are supposed to. When a player has a footwork issue, and then you add in lower body injury, it makes it even tougher to use the proper fundamentals. Also, when your offense line is struggling as Carolina’s is, it makes matters all worse.

So, if Newton gets that foot right and Turner structures the offense more around the run game, I think the Panthers will be fine. That’s where the problem is.

Why the long answer could be yes: The Panthers aren’t letting him run

Newton plays with tons of emotion. He’s one of the only quarterbacks who I believe thrives on visible emotion during games. In order to get Newton feeling that during a game, he has to run. We’ve seen it all throughout his career. A long 15-yard run, followed by a first down signal, gets him, the offense, and the home crowd growing.

As Newton’s body has started to fail him, the Panthers have stopped calling as many run plays as before to protect his body. It makes total sense and it’s something I’ve argued would need to happen for a while.

However, it makes Newton a worse quarterback. So, the question became figuring out where the truth lies:

Are they trying to purposely protect him because his body is worse than we think, or Is he’s fine, but they are going to protect him to avoid further injury, or Is the nature of the offense under Turner just not built for a bunch of QB runs?

It does feel like the first and second options are probably the most likely, especially after the Panthers confirmed he re-injured foot against the Bucs, and that’s why my long answer is probably yes. If they aren’t going to encourage Newton to run, or build it into the offense, Newton will continue to look lackluster, as will the offense.

However, if they start incorporating him more in the run game again, I think there’s time for Newton and the Panthers to rebound.