Relax, the Browns always lose in Week 1

The Cleveland Browns losing as badly as they did on Sunday probably shouldn’t be so surprising. After all, we’re still talking about the Cleveland Browns. They’re 1-19-1 in season openers since 1999.

Though, it would be disingenuous to say you weren’t surprised by how the Titans dragged the Browns like a drunk down Broadway after a few too many at Jason Aldean’s. Sure, the Browns were in the game late into the third quarter, but a 43-13 final score, understandably, catches the eye.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker had the soundbite to complete the transaction of the L, saying “they were who we thought they were”:

Delanie Walker channeled his inner Dennis Green when asked about the Browns after their big win. pic.twitter.com/ugv6w7MiXA — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 8, 2019

The last time we had something like this was last year, when the Falcons admitted that they simply didn’t take the Browns seriously because ... they’re the Browns. But the difference is this: the Browns won that contest.

On Sunday, Marcus Mariota threw for three touchdowns, A.J. Brown — the superior Ole Miss wideout from this year’s draft — had 100 yards receiving, and the Titans’ defense forced Baker Mayfield to throw three picks. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry combined for just 11 catches and 138 yards, which would be a realistic and good game for either player on his own.

Collectively, the Browns gave up almost two football fields worth of penalty yardage. You’re not going to win a football game that way at any level, and it’s certainly not how this one was supposed to go.

The Browns came into the season with incredible defensive talent and made one of the league’s biggest trades by landing Beckham, one of the NFL’s top receivers in his prime. It was impossible not to feel at least decent about the Browns before opening kickoff on Sunday — and instead they lost by 30 to the Tennessee Titans.

It was a true dumpster fire of an opening to their season. Cleveland fans haven’t had anything to be this excited about since LeBron James came back and won their first NBA title (the time before that being when they won the 2003 NBA lottery to draft LeBron). Sure, it was cool when the baseball team made the World Series in 2016, but it’s not nearly as fun as some Browns or Cavaliers success. The Indians winning something doesn’t seem nearly as improbable, even if they haven’t won a World Series since 1948.

The Browns will probably be fine, though. Their defense, which was supposed to be a strong suit this season, allowed 43 points to the Tennessee Titans. The defense is young, and much like the rest of the Browns, probably had some opening-game jitters — especially at home in a year where they are supposed to be the first team in decades that isn’t a waste of everybody’s time. That’s not nothing.

They still have three pass rushers — Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, and Olivier Vernon — who more than likely are going to make Sundays awful for quarterbacks. They also have Denzel Ward, easily one of the best young cornerbacks in the game. We could sit here and really get into the weeds of what makes their defense look good on paper, but you get it. They should be good, and should not be giving up 43 points to the Titans. In fact, they probably won’t do that again this season.

The offense will likely be fine as well. Mayfield proved himself to be one of the better young quarterbacks in the NFL last year as he settled in, and he has a pair of stud wideouts to throw to in Beckham and Landry. With Nick Chubb in the backfield and David Njoku at tight end, they should be OK.

The only reason I say they should be OK and nothing more is because, well, that offensive line is a problem. If anything slows the Browns down this season, that’ll be it. It’s hard for Mayfield to throw if he’s going to be on his behind five times a game.

Even in the worst-case scenario, the Browns are still going to be compelling. They have good, young players. They’ll probably compete in most games that they’re in, and if they don’t, that will still make for great entertainment. (Imagine some outrageous drama among their stars on the off chance that they are like most Browns teams and get lucky and win anywhere between three and six games.)

But I think it’s also safe to say most of us want to see the Browns succeed, fans of other AFC North teams excluded. The Browns haven’t done anything remotely significant in years, and finally have a ton of young, fun, intelligent players on their team. It’s hard not to root for them.

Plus, the first week of the NFL season always brings down at least 16 of the 32 NFL teams. It might seem short, but it’s a long season.

Maybe they just had to get mollywhopped one last time before the real fun begins.