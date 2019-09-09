Cam Newton’s outfits, graded by a fashion expert and a fashion idiot

NFL football is back, and with it a renewed spirit of hope. More importantly, it means the return of one of the sport’s most cherished traditions: Trying to figure out what the hell Cam Newton is wearing.

For years, we’ve watched in awe as Newton’s postgame attire showcased his flamboyant, fashion-forward style — an impressive feat for someone who lives in a city where a pastel golf shirt is considered avant-garde. His statement outfits often make bigger headlines than his on-field performance and judging by the looks of things, that’s not changing anytime soon.

Let’s get this out of the way early: I am a self-accepting fashion idiot. Everything I know about men’s style I learned from episodes of Queer Eye. I’m currently writing this while wearing shorts and a graphic tee featuring The Golden Girls.

Thankfully, I know someone who really knows fashion, so I don’t have to pretend I know what I’m talking about.

Rebecca Jennings writes for The Goods over at Vox, where she follows fashion and consumer trends. This season Rebecca (an expert) and I (an idiot) will review each of Cam Newton’s signature looks.

Week 1

Rebecca, fashion expert:

This is, quite frankly, the best postgame interview outfit I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s not even the fact that he’s wearing a wide-brim fedora with literal barbed wire around it, or that he accessorized it with a bandana as a headscarf. It’s that he managed to pull it off with a short-sleeve suit. This suit has short sleeves! And you barely even notice them! The whole look is very Western, which is obviously very cool right now. Cam Newton, give your stylist a raise! 10/10

James, fashion idiot:

I love the concept of the short jacket. All I can think about is how many summer weddings I’ve attended where I wish I could appear formal, but also not have to wear long sleeves. I don’t really get the head scarf with the hat. Why does Cam need two layers of head protection? What does he expect will happen in the middle of a press conference that will require so much shade? The barbed wire around the hat is badass. I’m a big fan of any fashion item that could become an improvised weapon at a moment’s notice. 8/10

Week 1 average: 9.0

Total average: 9.0

