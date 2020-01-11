The 49ers shut down the Vikings offense with one coaching adjustment

The 49ers needed to make a change. Early in their Divisional Round playoff game against the Vikings, the score was tied 7-7. Things weren’t dire, but cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was a liability.

With Richard Sherman covering the other side of the field, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings were only going to keep throwing at Witherspoon, who gave up three of the four first downs Minnesota had in the first half. So head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh made a change by swapping Witherspoon with Emmanuel Moseley.

It was perhaps the best decision they made all day in the 27-10 victory. Let’s break down that decision.

Witherspoon had a wretched start to Saturday’s game

Witherspoon entered the game with a short leash after being benched in San Francisco’s Week 17 win over the Seahawks. He needed to show something to hold onto the starting role. Instead, this is how the Vikings’ second drive went:

second-and-8 from MIN 23 : Witherspoon called for pass interference

: Witherspoon called for pass interference third-and-2 from MIN 39 : Witherspoon allows 12-yard Adam Thielen reception

: Witherspoon allows 12-yard Adam Thielen reception third-and-2 from SF 41: Witherspoon allows 41-yard Stefon Diggs touchdown

Things went pretty poorly on that touchdown.

Believe it or not, it looks like Ahkello beat himself because it was an underthrown pass. pic.twitter.com/fsItOQZyw5 — James Brady (@JamesBradySBN) January 11, 2020

That is Diggs catching the biggest play for Minnesota’s offense on the day. Witherspoon looked like he was doing OK, until the ball was underthrown. He stumbled and fell while Diggs made an excellent adjustment to secure the touchdown.

So, in comes Moseley to save the day ... again

On the very final drive against the Seahawks in Week 17, Witherspoon was benched in favor of Moseley before the 49ers held on to beat Seattle. It was the right decision to switch from Witherspoon then, and it was the right decision to switch this time, too.

After that benching, Witherspoon and Moseley, battled for the starting position leading up to Saturday’s game. Moseley had already seen the field plenty this season while Witherspoon and Sherman dealt with injuries. Witherspoon is a high-character guy the coaches like, and he had some strong performances in the first half of this season. He got the nod to start the 49ers’ first playoff game, but he didn’t last long and Moseley came in on the next drive.

Moseley was immediately an improvement. He made the third-down tackles on two consecutive Vikings drives, and his third stop on third down was this beauty of a pass breakup:

Emmanuel Moseley, in over Ahkello Witherspoon, with the crucial third down PBU #49ers pic.twitter.com/Gybzv57EwW — James Brady (@JamesBradySBN) January 11, 2020

The Vikings, no longer able to pick on Witherspoon, looked lost on defense. They failed to move the ball, and even did the unthinkable: they threw at Richard Sherman.

Sherman wasn’t targeted once against the Seahawks in Week 17, meaning it was among his first targets since Week 16. It didn’t go well for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.

That’s the kind of thing that happens when one side of the field isn’t completely open, as it was when Witherspoon was playing. It’s certainly possible the Vikings never look Sherman’s way if Witherspoon was still on the field.

The 49ers would go on to score on the ensuing possession to take a 24-10 lead.

Saleh has been getting opportunities to interview for head coaching positions after just three seasons as a coordinator, and it’s easy to see why. He’s had the 49ers defense playing extremely well, and adjustments like the one early against the Vikings are a big reason. He doesn’t sit on these things and mull them over — he’s decisive.

And that’s just part of the larger picture of what makes the 49ers so good: the coaching, all around. Shanahan is in charge of the offense, but he brought in Saleh because he believed in him and his ability to make the 49ers’ defense as dynamic as the offense.

The 49ers advance to the NFC Championship Game, where Moseley will almost assuredly be starting opposite Sherman.